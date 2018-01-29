XFX Releases The High-End XTi 1000 PSU

XFX hasn't released anything new in the PSU market for quite some time. Nonetheless, it keeps a good relation with Seasonic, so it is among the first to use the high-end Prime platform. For the moment the new XFX line, called XTi, lists only one member featuring 1kW capacity.

The XTi 1000 is fully modular, has a single +12V rail, and uses a 135mm fluid dynamic bearing fan which promises silent operation. There is a semi-passive mode, which can be deactivated, and according to XFX all capacitors used in this PSU are by Japanese manufacturers.

All necessary protection features are included, though the five-year warranty looks low compared to the 12 years that Seasonic provides to its Prime models. Nevertheless, we find a five-year warranty to be much more realistic, especially since the majority of strong PSUs are used for mining purposes today, where the units have to operate close to their full load continuously and not under optimal temperature conditions.

The XTi 1000 can support up to four high-end graphics cards, thanks to its eight PCIe connectors, and it also has a couple of EPS connectors, so it won't have compatibility problems with mainboards that need more power for the CPU area. So far XFX hasn't shared any availability dates or price information regarding this new product.

According to information from orionpsudb, XFX plans to utilize all of Seasonic's Prime platforms through three lines: XTi, XTS2, and XTR2. There is no official information on when this will take place, but the first step has been already taken with the XTi 1000.