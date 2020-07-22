Zotac Launches Compact Core i7-Powered PC For Content Creators

Inspire Studio SCF72060S (Image credit: Zotac)

Zotac has announced today a new compact 5.85-liter PC that the brand bills as an excellent tool for content creators.

The Inspire Studio SCF72060S arrives in an all-white body that measures 225 x 203 x 128mm (8.86 x 7.99 x 5.04 inches). Zotac doesn't specify the materials used in the mini-PC's construction, but the images show what appears to be a plastic exterior. You'll find an Intel Core i7-9700 octa-core processor inside the Inspire Studio SCF72060S. The processor enjoys the company of a Nvidia GeForce RTX 2060 Super graphics card and 32GB of DDR4-2666 memory. Only one SO-DIMM DDR4 memory slot is occupied so there's room for another 32GB module to expand the system's total memory up to 64GB.

Zotac fits the Inspire Studio SCF72060S with a 512GB M.2 NVMe SSD for primary storage and a 2TB 2.5-inch hard drive for secondary storage. Microsoft Windows 10 Pro (64-bit) is included. The manufacturer also mentions a M.2 slot for Intel Optane drives up to 80mm. Additionally, the mini-PC also has an integrated card reader that's compatible with SD, SDHC and SDXC cards.

The Inspire Studio SCF72060S is tailored towards content creators so it comes equipped with sufficient connectivity options. There are six USB 3.1 ports in total. One Type-A and one Type-C port are each located up front and the remaining four are positioned in the back of the mini-PC. The mini-PC supplies two 3.5 mm audio jacks, one for your headphones and the other for your microphone.

The system can connect to the Internet via an old-school cable or wireless connection. The Inspire Studio SCF72060S has two Gigabit Ethernet ports. Zotac doesn't go into details, but one of the port is based on a Killer controller so the other port is likely leveraging an Intel controller. If you want to free yourself from cables, the Inspire Studio SCF72060S sports a Killer Wi-Fi 6 AX1650 module that offers Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5 features.

If multitasking is your gig, the Inspire Studio SCF72060S doesn't disappoint either. The GeForce RTX 2060 Super lets you run up to four displays simultaneously. There are three DisplayPort 1.4 outputs and one HDMI 2.0b port at your disposal. The first does 3840 x 2160 at 60 Hz, while the latter supports 4096 x 2160 at 60 Hz.

Zotac didn't provide any details on when the Inspire Studio SCF72060S will be available or how much it will cost.