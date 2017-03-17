Zotac To Showcase New Zbox Mini-PCs At CeBIT

Next week, Zotac will showcase two new Zbox mini-PCs with Intel’s 7th generation Kaby Lake processors and mobile versions of Nvidia’s 10-Series Pascal cards, as well as a few Zboxes that were previously announced during CES.
Magnus Series
When Zotac revealed the Zbox Magnus EN1070K with a GeForce GTX 1070 during CES, we expected GTX 1060 and GTX 1080 models to drop soon after. Sure enough, Zotac has revealed the Magnus EN1060K and the Magnus EN1080K; as their names suggest, the EN1060K will feature a GTX 1060 whereas the EN1080K will contain a GTX 1080.
Besides that, the Magnus Zboxes will have enough RAM capacity and I/O ports to handle your favorite VR headsets. It looks like the EN1060K and EN1070K will utilize the same 2.45-inch thick chassis, which could make them a viable choice as a living room VR hub. The heftier EN1080K is twice the height of the EN1060K/1070K, but the doubled thickness makes room for a water cooling solution.
|Zbox Magnus EN1060K
|Zbox Magnus EN1060K
|Zbox Magnus EN1060K
|Processor
|Intel Core i5-7500T
|Intel Core i5-7500T
|Intel Core i7-7700
|Cooling
|Air Cooled
|Air Cooled
|Water Cooled
|Graphics
|Nvidia GeForce GTX 1060 6GB GDDR5
|Nvidia GeForce GTX 1070 8GB GDDR5
|Nvidia GeForce GTX 1080 8GB GDDR5X
|Memory
|260-pin DDR4 2400/2133 SODIMM slots (up to 32GB)
|260-pin DDR4 2400/2133 SODIMM slots (up to 32GB)
|260-pin DDR4 2400/2133 SODIMM slots (up to 32GB)
|Storage
|-M.2 PCIe x4/SATA SSD slot (2242/2260/2280)-2.5-inch SATA 6 Gbps HDD/SSD slot
|-M.2 PCIe x4/SATA SSD slot (2242/2260/2280)-2.5-inch SATA 6 Gbps HDD/SSD slot
|-M.2 PCIe x4/SATA SSD slot (2242/2260/2280)-2.5-inch SATA 6 Gbps HDD/SSD slot
|Display Outputs
|-HDMI 2.0 x 2-DisplayPort 1.3 x 2
|-HDMI 2.0 x 2-DisplayPort 1.3 x 2
|-HDMI 2.0 x 3-DisplayPort 1.3 x 2
|Audio Outputs
|-Onboard 8 Channel Digital Audio via HDMI-Analog Stereo Output
|-Onboard 8 Channel Digital Audio via HDMI-Analog Stereo Output
|-Onboard 8 Channel Digital Audio via HDMI-Analog Stereo Output
|Front Ports
|-Power Button-3-in-1 card reader (SD/SDHC/SDXC)-Headphone input-Microphone input-USB 3.1 Type-A-USB 3.1 Type-C
|-Power Button-3-in-1 card reader (SD/SDHC/SDXC)-Headphone input-Microphone input-USB 3.1 Type-A-USB 3.1 Type-C
|-Power Button-3-in-1 card reader (SD/SDHC/SDXC)-Headphone input-Microphone input-USB 3.1 Type-A-USB 3.1 Type-C
|Rear Ports
|-Power Connector-USB 2.0 x 2-USB 3.0 x 2-10/100/1000 Ethernet x 2-Wi-Fi Antenna Connector
|-Power Connector-USB 2.0 x 2-USB 3.0 x 2-10/100/1000 Ethernet x 2-Wi-Fi Antenna Connector
|-Power Connector-USB 3.0 x 4-10/100/1000 Ethernet x 2-Wi-Fi Antenna Connector
|Software Compatibility
|Microsoft Windows 8.1/10 (32-bit/64-bit)
|Microsoft Windows 8.1/10 (32-bit/64-bit)
|Microsoft Windows 8.1/10 (32-bit/64-bit)
|Dimensions
|8.27 x 7.99 x 2.45 inches (WxDxH)
|8.27 x 7.99 x 2.45 inches (WxDxH)
|8.86 x 1.99 x 5.04 inches (WxDxH)
|Accessories
|-Power Brick & Cable-Wi-Fi Antenna-USB Flash Drive w/ O/S Driver-Driver Disc-User Manual-Quick Install Guide
|-Power Brick & Cable-Wi-Fi Antenna-USB Flash Drive w/ O/S Driver-Driver Disc-User Manual-Quick Install Guide
|-Power Brick & Cable x 2-Wi-Fi Antenna x 2-USB Flash Drive w/ O/S Driver-Driver Disc-User Manual-Quick Install Guide
C And M Series
Along with the two new Magnus systems, Zotac will also be showcasing a couple other Zboxes that were revealed during CES earlier this year. The major improvement over previous generation Zboxes is the inclusion of Thunderbolt 3. Unlike the Magnus Zboxes, the CI/MI549 Nanos also feature VESA mounts, which is ideal for creating your own all-in-one solution with existing monitors. The Zbox CI549 Nano will be cooled passively, which might make it a viable option if you're searching for a silently-operated mini-PC.
This is just a sneak peak of what Zotac plans to showcase next week. To see more, you can visit Zotac's booth, which will be located at Stand C66 in Hall 17.
|Zbox CI549 Nano
|Zbox MI549 Nano
|Processor
|Intel Core i5-7300U
|Intel Core i5-7300U
|Cooling
|Passively Cooled
|Air Cooled
|Graphics
|Intel HD Graphics 620
|Intel Core i5-7300U
|Memory
|260-pin DDR4 1866/2133 SODIMM slots (up to 32GB)
|260-pin DDR4 1866/2133 SODIMM slots (up to 32GB)
|Storage
|2.5-inch SATA 6 Gbps HDD/SSD slot
|2.5-inch SATA 6 Gbps HDD/SSD slot
|Display Outputs
|-HDMI 2.0-DisplayPort via Thunderbolt 3-to-DP adapter
|-HDMI 2.0-DisplayPort via Thunderbolt 3-to-DP adapter
|Audio Outputs
|-Onboard 8 Channel Digital Audio via HDMI-Analog Stereo In/Out
|-Onboard 8 Channel Digital Audio via HDMI-Analog Stereo In/Out
|Front Ports
|-Power Button-3-in-1 card reader (SD/SDHC/SDXC)-Headphone input-Microphone input-USB 3.1 Type-C x 2-USB 3.0
|-Power Button-3-in-1 card reader (SD/SDHC/SDXC)-Headphone input-Microphone input-USB 3.1 Type-C x 2-USB 3.0
|Rear Ports
|-Wi-Fi Antenna connector-Thunderbolt 3-USB 3.0 x 3-10/100/1000 Ethernet (RJ45)-Power connector
|-Wi-Fi Antenna connector-Thunderbolt 3-USB 3.0 x 3-10/100/1000 Ethernet (RJ45)-Power connector
|Software Compatibility
|Microsoft Windows 10 64-bit
|Microsoft Windows 10 64-bit
|Dimensions
|5.76 x 4.98 x 2.38 inches (WxDxH)
|5.03 x 4.98 x 2 inches (WxDxH)
|Accessories
|-Power Brick & Cable-VESA monitor mount w/ 4 screws-Wi-Fi Antenna-USB Flash Drive w/ O/S Driver and Support DVD-Thunderbolt 3 to DisplayPort Adapter-User Manual-Quick Install Guide
|-Power Brick & Cable-VESA monitor mount w/ 4 screws-Wi-Fi Antenna-USB Flash Drive w/ O/S Driver and Support DVD-Thunderbolt 3 to DisplayPort Adapter-User Manual-Quick Install Guide