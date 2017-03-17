Trending

Zotac To Showcase New Zbox Mini-PCs At CeBIT

Next week, Zotac will showcase two new Zbox mini-PCs with Intel’s 7th generation Kaby Lake processors and mobile versions of Nvidia’s 10-Series Pascal cards, as well as a few Zboxes that were previously announced during CES.

Magnus Series

When Zotac revealed the Zbox Magnus EN1070K with a GeForce GTX 1070 during CES, we expected GTX 1060 and GTX 1080 models to drop soon after. Sure enough, Zotac has revealed the Magnus EN1060K and the Magnus EN1080K; as their names suggest, the EN1060K will feature a GTX 1060 whereas the EN1080K will contain a GTX 1080.

Besides that, the Magnus Zboxes will have enough RAM capacity and I/O ports to handle your favorite VR headsets. It looks like the EN1060K and EN1070K will utilize the same 2.45-inch thick chassis, which could make them a viable choice as a living room VR hub. The heftier EN1080K is twice the height of the EN1060K/1070K, but the doubled thickness makes room for a water cooling solution.

Zbox Magnus EN1060KZbox Magnus EN1060KZbox Magnus EN1060K
ProcessorIntel Core i5-7500TIntel Core i5-7500TIntel Core i7-7700
CoolingAir CooledAir CooledWater Cooled
GraphicsNvidia GeForce GTX 1060 6GB GDDR5Nvidia GeForce GTX 1070 8GB GDDR5Nvidia GeForce GTX 1080 8GB GDDR5X
Memory260-pin DDR4 2400/2133 SODIMM slots (up to 32GB)260-pin DDR4 2400/2133 SODIMM slots (up to 32GB)260-pin DDR4 2400/2133 SODIMM slots (up to 32GB)
Storage-M.2 PCIe x4/SATA SSD slot (2242/2260/2280)-2.5-inch SATA 6 Gbps HDD/SSD slot-M.2 PCIe x4/SATA SSD slot (2242/2260/2280)-2.5-inch SATA 6 Gbps HDD/SSD slot-M.2 PCIe x4/SATA SSD slot (2242/2260/2280)-2.5-inch SATA 6 Gbps HDD/SSD slot
Display Outputs-HDMI 2.0 x 2-DisplayPort 1.3 x 2-HDMI 2.0 x 2-DisplayPort 1.3 x 2-HDMI 2.0 x 3-DisplayPort 1.3 x 2
Audio Outputs-Onboard 8 Channel Digital Audio via HDMI-Analog Stereo Output-Onboard 8 Channel Digital Audio via HDMI-Analog Stereo Output-Onboard 8 Channel Digital Audio via HDMI-Analog Stereo Output
Front Ports-Power Button-3-in-1 card reader (SD/SDHC/SDXC)-Headphone input-Microphone input-USB 3.1 Type-A-USB 3.1 Type-C-Power Button-3-in-1 card reader (SD/SDHC/SDXC)-Headphone input-Microphone input-USB 3.1 Type-A-USB 3.1 Type-C-Power Button-3-in-1 card reader (SD/SDHC/SDXC)-Headphone input-Microphone input-USB 3.1 Type-A-USB 3.1 Type-C
Rear Ports-Power Connector-USB 2.0 x 2-USB 3.0 x 2-10/100/1000 Ethernet x 2-Wi-Fi Antenna Connector-Power Connector-USB 2.0 x 2-USB 3.0 x 2-10/100/1000 Ethernet x 2-Wi-Fi Antenna Connector-Power Connector-USB 3.0 x 4-10/100/1000 Ethernet x 2-Wi-Fi Antenna Connector
Software CompatibilityMicrosoft Windows 8.1/10 (32-bit/64-bit)Microsoft Windows 8.1/10 (32-bit/64-bit)Microsoft Windows 8.1/10 (32-bit/64-bit)
Dimensions8.27 x 7.99 x 2.45 inches (WxDxH)8.27 x 7.99 x 2.45 inches (WxDxH)8.86 x 1.99 x 5.04 inches (WxDxH)
Accessories-Power Brick & Cable-Wi-Fi Antenna-USB Flash Drive w/ O/S Driver-Driver Disc-User Manual-Quick Install Guide-Power Brick & Cable-Wi-Fi Antenna-USB Flash Drive w/ O/S Driver-Driver Disc-User Manual-Quick Install Guide-Power Brick & Cable x 2-Wi-Fi Antenna x 2-USB Flash Drive w/ O/S Driver-Driver Disc-User Manual-Quick Install Guide

C And M Series

Along with the two new Magnus systems, Zotac will also be showcasing a couple other Zboxes that were revealed during CES earlier this year. The major improvement over previous generation Zboxes is the inclusion of Thunderbolt 3. Unlike the Magnus Zboxes, the CI/MI549 Nanos also feature VESA mounts, which is ideal for creating your own all-in-one solution with existing monitors. The Zbox CI549 Nano will be cooled passively, which might make it a viable option if you're searching for a silently-operated mini-PC.

This is just a sneak peak of what Zotac plans to showcase next week. To see more, you can visit Zotac's booth, which will be located at Stand C66 in Hall 17. 

Zbox CI549 NanoZbox MI549 Nano
ProcessorIntel Core i5-7300UIntel Core i5-7300U
CoolingPassively CooledAir Cooled
GraphicsIntel HD Graphics 620Intel Core i5-7300U
Memory260-pin DDR4 1866/2133 SODIMM slots (up to 32GB)260-pin DDR4 1866/2133 SODIMM slots (up to 32GB)
Storage2.5-inch SATA 6 Gbps HDD/SSD slot2.5-inch SATA 6 Gbps HDD/SSD slot
Display Outputs-HDMI 2.0-DisplayPort via Thunderbolt 3-to-DP adapter-HDMI 2.0-DisplayPort via Thunderbolt 3-to-DP adapter
Audio Outputs-Onboard 8 Channel Digital Audio via HDMI-Analog Stereo In/Out-Onboard 8 Channel Digital Audio via HDMI-Analog Stereo In/Out
Front Ports-Power Button-3-in-1 card reader (SD/SDHC/SDXC)-Headphone input-Microphone input-USB 3.1 Type-C x 2-USB 3.0-Power Button-3-in-1 card reader (SD/SDHC/SDXC)-Headphone input-Microphone input-USB 3.1 Type-C x 2-USB 3.0
Rear Ports-Wi-Fi Antenna connector-Thunderbolt 3-USB 3.0 x 3-10/100/1000 Ethernet (RJ45)-Power connector-Wi-Fi Antenna connector-Thunderbolt 3-USB 3.0 x 3-10/100/1000 Ethernet (RJ45)-Power connector
Software CompatibilityMicrosoft Windows 10 64-bitMicrosoft Windows 10 64-bit
Dimensions5.76 x 4.98 x 2.38 inches (WxDxH)5.03 x 4.98 x 2 inches (WxDxH)
Accessories-Power Brick & Cable-VESA monitor mount w/ 4 screws-Wi-Fi Antenna-USB Flash Drive w/ O/S Driver and Support DVD-Thunderbolt 3 to DisplayPort Adapter-User Manual-Quick Install Guide-Power Brick & Cable-VESA monitor mount w/ 4 screws-Wi-Fi Antenna-USB Flash Drive w/ O/S Driver and Support DVD-Thunderbolt 3 to DisplayPort Adapter-User Manual-Quick Install Guide
  • heyhihowyadurrin 18 March 2017 01:03
    I waited for the day that these mini pc's could perform at the enthusiast level and it has come, what a beautiful thing. To have something so small yet so powerful sitting on your desk.
  • WhyAreYou 18 March 2017 21:30
    Nice case
  • captaincharisma 20 March 2017 00:55
    i hope they plan to come out with a Core i3/pentium model cause i would love one of these for a cheap windows 10 HTPC
  • BulkZerker 20 March 2017 15:48
    Have they fixed tue power button issue on these cases yet? They look like they used last years enclosures so, hopefully the buttons sticking has been resolved.
