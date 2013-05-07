Seagate 600 Pro-Series 200 GB SSD Review: For The Enterprise

Results: 4 KB Random Performance And Latency
Given that Seagate's 600 Pro is a read-focused SSD, it must be good in read performance. Offering up to 84,000 IOPS, the 600 Pro isn't merely adequate in this discipline. It does great. It separates itself from Intel's SSD DC S3700 and simply crushes Micron's P400m at high queue depths.
How does the 600 Pro hold up in write testing, though?
Perhaps a bit surprisingly, the 600 Pro holds its own against the Intel and Micron offerings. In general, it's slightly faster than the P400m and just behind the SSD DC S3700. Considering a significant price difference, Seagate shows it can compete against heavier-weight competitors.
Looking at average response time, the 600 Pro falls roughly where we expect it to. Our maximum response time measurement is a little more troubling. The 600 Pro's ceiling is more than two times higher than the SSD DC S3700 and quadruple the P400m.
As we know, average response time masks spikes, while the instantaneous maximum doesn't reflect the frequency of them. In order get a clearer picture, we need to dig into performance consistency.
2. On the first page, the fourth paragraph :"Today, Seagate ........... bench today."
You completely went over my head. It appears you are just throwing names around. Maybe reword that para again ? or explain here ? :)
1) With the DRAM-to-NAND ratio already being 1MB->1GB it is already fairly aggressive, it may have helped with performance consistency, but I don't think you would see much improvement.
2) Basically, Seagate announced 4 products today
a) Seagate 600 Pro - Entry level, read-focused, enterprise SSD
b) Seagate 600 - Consumer SSD, which we will have reviewed tomorrow
c) Seagate 1200 - High-end, dual-port, 12Gbps SAS SSD
d) X8 Accelerator - High-end plug-in PCIe SSD
Hope this helps.
Drew
You're the one that bought that drive :-) You are right on point with WD/Silicon Systems. They were primarily an embedded flash vendor prior to acquisition. If you look at their webpage, you will see that they only offer SLC-based drives.
Thanks, Drew. This made the paragraph clearer.