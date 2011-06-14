The AMD A8-3500M APU Review: Llano Is Unleashed

CPU Benchmarks: Media Encoding
Intel continues its CPU domination in the encoding benchmarks:
There’s not much to say except that Intel offers the go-to architecture for encoding, and we haven’t even turned on Quick Sync yet!
Intel continues its CPU domination in the encoding benchmarks:
There’s not much to say except that Intel offers the go-to architecture for encoding, and we haven’t even turned on Quick Sync yet!
....big win there...
Ditto on the "Good Job AMD" definitely on the right track.
The NDA is up on the 30th.
1) What happened to the Game Charts results for the Radeon HD 5570, when the games were benchmarked? I thought you made a point to say you were going to compare the APU's 6620G with a discrete card (that has the same number of SPs and same clock). So much for that, unless you thought only comparing the two with a synthetic test was enough. Oh well. Tom's can be such a tease!
2) I'm just a little disappointed that the APU's graphics power was not able to double Intel's.... Under the best of circumstances, AMD's latest integrated graphics came close to being twice as fast, but i guess that is ok since we are not playing horseshoes. I just thought it would be nice if it had made a nice even doubling, or more. Now, i'm worried IVY BRIDGE will beat it....
we ARE playing horseshoes...
and i have to give credit where credit is due: props to AMD for almost doubling Intel's HD Graphics in the integrated space....