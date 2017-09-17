Aerocool Project 7 850W PSU Review

Load Regulation, Hold-Up Time & Inrush Current

Aerocool ACP-850FP7

Primary Rails And 5VSB Load Regulation

Hold-Up Time

The hold-up time we measure comes close to 20ms, while the power-good signal is accurate (it drops 1.9ms before the rails go out of spec).

Inrush Current

The inrush result is normal for a 850W PSU.

Load Regulation And Efficiency Measurements

The first set of tests reveals the stability of the voltage rails and the ACP-850FP7's efficiency. The applied load equals (approximately) 10 to 110 percent of the PSU's maximum load in increments of 10 percentage points.

We conducted two additional tests. During the first, we stressed the two minor rails (5V and 3.3V) with a high load, while the load at +12V was only 0.1A. This test reveals whether a PSU is compatible with Intel's C6/C7 sleep states or not. In the second test, we determined the maximum load the +12V rail could handle with minimal load on the minor rails.

Test # 12V 5V 3.3V 5VSB DC/AC (Watts) Efficiency Fan Speed Fan Noise Temps (In/Out) PF/AC Volts 1 5.184A 1.976A 1.954A 0.990A 84.747 88.776% 0 RPM <6.0 dB(A) 44.13°C 0.938 12.188V 5.058V 3.372V 5.031V 95.462 38.41°C 115.21V 2 11.385A 2.960A 2.937A 1.190A 169.602 92.562% 0 RPM <6.0 dB(A) 44.76°C 0.972 12.188V 5.057V 3.368V 5.026V 183.231 38.65°C 115.23V 3 17.962A 3.467A 3.445A 1.391A 254.857 92.779% 0 RPM <6.0 dB(A) 45.65°C 0.977 12.179V 5.055V 3.365V 5.018V 274.693 38.86°C 115.23V 4 24.531A 3.956A 3.924A 1.595A 339.711 92.488% 0 RPM <6.0 dB(A) 47.32°C 0.983 12.170V 5.053V 3.361V 5.010V 367.302 39.27°C 115.23V 5 30.765A 4.960A 4.912A 1.795A 424.648 91.370% 395 RPM 6.5 dB(A) 41.06°C 0.988 12.161V 5.049V 3.357V 5.004V 464.756 55.50°C 115.21V 6 37.017A 5.946A 5.904A 2.000A 509.595 90.812% 395 RPM 6.5 dB(A) 41.64°C 0.991 12.151V 5.047V 3.353V 4.998V 561.155 56.73°C 115.21V 7 43.272A 6.944A 6.896A 2.200A 594.507 90.112% 395 RPM 6.5 dB(A) 42.67°C 0.993 12.142V 5.043V 3.349V 4.993V 659.741 60.74°C 115.21V 8 49.545A 7.937A 7.891A 2.405A 679.459 89.160% 1025 RPM 27.8 dB(A) 44.25°C 0.994 12.132V 5.040V 3.344V 4.985V 762.067 56.96°C 115.21V 9 56.257A 8.446A 8.409A 2.405A 764.566 88.544% 1025 RPM 27.8 dB(A) 44.63°C 0.995 12.122V 5.036V 3.341V 4.985V 863.487 58.23°C 115.21V 10 62.717A 8.942A 8.896A 3.020A 849.340 87.693% 1045 RPM 28.2 dB(A) 45.35°C 0.995 12.112V 5.035V 3.338V 4.965V 968.538 59.12°C 115.21V 11 69.767A 8.946A 8.905A 3.020A 934.250 86.579% 1410 RPM 36.4 dB(A) 46.57°C 0.996 12.105V 5.034V 3.335V 4.963V 1079.074 61.26°C 115.21V CL1 0.097A 14.027A 14.004A 0.004A 118.996 86.427% 395 RPM 6.5 dB(A) 43.80°C 0.958 12.196V 5.049V 3.354V 5.101V 137.684 52.24°C 115.22V CL2 69.934A 1.004A 1.002A 1.001A 861.033 87.731% 1045 RPM 28.2 dB(A) 46.16°C 0.995 12.120V 5.040V 3.348V 5.012V 981.447 60.92°C 115.22V

Load regulation is pretty tight on all rails, especially +12V, where Aerocool's PSU loses only to the less efficient EVGA 850 G3.

We also like that the noise output is kept amazingly low, even under high operating temperatures. The fan starts to spin during our fifth test and doesn't speed up through the seventh test. Fan noise increases quite a bit during test #8, but it remains under 30 dB(A). This continues through our full-load measurements. It takes overloading the PSU to make its fan spin fast enough to exceed 35 dB(A).

This is probably the quietest 850W power supply we've ever tested. Aerocool and Andyson deserve praise for their efforts here. We only hope that the conservative fan profile doesn't negatively affect reliability over time. Then again, we suspect Aerocool wouldn't include a seven-year warranty if it was concerned.



