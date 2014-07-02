Three AMD AM1 Motherboards For The Kabini APU, Reviewed

Results: File Compression
AMD’s AM1 platform is sure to end up in offices where terminals once sufficed, so file compression could be the most realistic application of our benchmark set.
Gigabyte’s AM1M-S2H takes a small lead in our WinRAR workload, while Asus’s AM1I-A leads when using WinZip’s CPU-based compression.
Why not throw a mid-ranged discreet GPU in there and see what happens? It's all we really want to know. Otherwise this platform is for strictly 2D flash games.
Just because the technology is the same, it doesn't mean that it well perform on par with the PS4.
Asus 33 Euro
Gigabyte 32 Euro
MSI 30 Euro
I am gonna get the Asus at that price...
Can it play 1080p/4k videos? (30 or 60fps) youtube or downloaded
Can it play games that are meant to work on low end PCs?
What is the HTML5 performance?
What is the average total cost of the system?
How can you further improve the system value, depending on the components you choose to buy for it?