AMD Radeon RX 570 4GB Review

Grand Theft Auto V (DirectX 11): 1920x1080 Results

A small performance bump in Grand Theft Auto V is nonetheless welcome, given Radeon RX 570’s slightly lower price compared to its predecessor.

2560x1440 Results

We went into this one knowing that DirectX 11 games tend to go Nvidia’s way. Indeed, GeForce cards take the top four spots, broken up only by AMD’s new Radeon RX 580.

But Asus’ ROG Strix RX 570 card still offers a 9% speed-up over the same company’s previous-gen RX 470. It never drops below 43 FPS, and spends most of the run up above 60 FPS at 2560x1440.


42 Comments
  • shrapnel_indie 19 April 2017 13:25
    Again...
    Confusion caused by re-branding existing hardware

    Yet the exact same issue exists for the uninformed between the same gen GTX 1060 models (3GB and 6GB) which also differ in the available functioning parts of the GPU... There wasn't a big deal made about that, yet there seems to be with the Radeons.
  • nzalog 19 April 2017 13:48
    19583803 said:
    Again...
    Confusion caused by re-branding existing hardware

    Yet the exact same issue exists for the uninformed between the same gen GTX 1060 models (3GB and 6GB) which also differ in the available functioning parts of the GPU... There wasn't a big deal made about that, yet there seems to be with the Radeons.

    Uhh that's not quite the same. I get that you red hat might be on a little tight but RX570 and RX580 sound like a completely new gen card. Not a slightly overclocked RX470 and RX480. I was excited until I read into the actual specs.
  • AndrewJacksonZA 19 April 2017 13:52
    So basically it boils down to how much more it will cost for an RX570 over an RX470 for a 5%-10% improvement in performance.

    Thanks for your efforts Igor, we appreciate it. :-)
  • josetesan 19 April 2017 14:11
    if they only supported CUDA, i'll go definitively for it .. :(
  • AndrewJacksonZA 19 April 2017 14:14
    19583990 said:
    if they only supported CUDA, i'll go definitively for it .. :(
    Out of interest, what do you need CUDA support for?

  • josetesan 19 April 2017 14:19
    Machine Learning
  • josetesan 19 April 2017 14:26
    For the sake of comparison,
    see http://navoshta.com/cpu-vs-gpu/

    According to amazon specs, g2.2xlarge does offer a gtx680/gtx770GPU, so , as you can see, speed increase is amazing !
    Besides, i'd like a good gaming card .
  • keith12 19 April 2017 14:29
    18 pages for that Final Conclusion. These 'new' cards from AMD are a joke. Cynincal for AMD. For those that have zero or very little technical savvy, they will purchase these. For the more discerned among us, this is a non-story. C'mon AMD, give us something to cheer about!!! not being the 'also rans' who gave us good cards, and then re-released the same card the following year. Sick of this crap.
  • AndrewJacksonZA 19 April 2017 14:41
    19584028 said:
    Machine Learning
    Hooray for open standards like CUDA! /s

    (Sorry, closed systems like that are a pet peeve of mine.)
  • dstarr3 19 April 2017 14:44
    I keep wanting to do an AMD-based budget build, but... well, they just don't ever make anything that I feel is competitive. If eventually the price on this dropped to more like 1050 Ti prices, then absolutely, killer bang for the buck. But at the MSRP of $200, I'd rather spend just a little bit more and go for a 1060 6GB.

    And in terms of CPUs, I'd like to see what budget Ryzen chips AMD can come up with before I pull the trigger. i3s don't have the core count, so AMD's already ahead, but their budget lineup is getting a bit long in the tooth right now.

    Really, it's just not a compelling time to buy just about anything right now.
