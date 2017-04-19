AMD Radeon RX 570 4GB Review

Grand Theft Auto V (DirectX 11): 1920x1080 Results
A small performance bump in Grand Theft Auto V is nonetheless welcome, given Radeon RX 570’s slightly lower price compared to its predecessor.
2560x1440 Results
We went into this one knowing that DirectX 11 games tend to go Nvidia’s way. Indeed, GeForce cards take the top four spots, broken up only by AMD’s new Radeon RX 580.
But Asus’ ROG Strix RX 570 card still offers a 9% speed-up over the same company’s previous-gen RX 470. It never drops below 43 FPS, and spends most of the run up above 60 FPS at 2560x1440.
