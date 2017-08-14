AMD Radeon Vega RX 64 8GB Review

Warhammer 40,000: Dawn of War III

Dialing in Warhammer’s highest detail settings imposes a substantial performance penalty. Its own tooltips claim that the High Anti-Aliasing option (which supplements FXAA by rendering to a higher-res off-screen buffer) can reduce frame rates by 50 to 100%.

2560x1440 Results

Radeon RX Vega 64 lands closer to GeForce GTX 1080 Ti than GTX 1080 in our Warhammer benchmark. All of these cards offer playable performance, though.

3840x2160 Results

Vega 64’s >12% lead over GTX 1080 shrinks to almost 9% at 3840x2160, and GeForce GTX 1080 Ti’s advantage over the new Radeon grows to almost 19%. But we’re still looking at playable performance from all three of those cards.

AMD’s position is made stronger by our presumption that this is a DirectX 11-based game, which usually amounts to a slant towards Nvidia.



