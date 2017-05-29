AMD Ryzen 5 1600 CPU Review

AMD Ryzen 5 1600 deals 2 Amazon customer reviews ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ AMD Ryzen 5 1600 Desktop CPU... Amazon Prime £219.95 £103.98 View Reduced Price Processeur AMD RYZEN5 1600 AF... Amazon Prime £119.97 View AMD Ryzen 5 1600 65W AM4... eBay £125.66 View Components4All AMD Ryzen 5... Amazon £159.99 View Show More Deals

Grand Theft Auto V & Hitman

Grand Theft Auto V

We measure performance during Grand Theft Auto V's F-16 flight sequence with the built-in benchmark.

Image 1 of 6 Image 2 of 6 Image 3 of 6 Image 4 of 6 Image 5 of 6 Image 6 of 6

Intel's overclocked Core i5-7600K enjoys an undisputed lead over the other processors. Even the stock -7600K beats the rest of our field.

The overclocked Ryzen 5 1600X and 1600 land one after the other.

In spite of the overclocked Core i5's commanding win, it continues demonstrating the same disturbing frame time outlier we've seen previously. Curiously, it isn't affected if we leave its stock clock rate alone.

Hitman

Image 1 of 6 Image 2 of 6 Image 3 of 6 Image 4 of 6 Image 5 of 6 Image 6 of 6

The overclocked Ryzen 5 1600 falls in line beneath the 1600X by nearly the same percentage observed in previous tests. The Core i5-7500 settles in at the bottom of our chart, and Intel's stock Core i5-7600K lands under both six-core Ryzen chips. Overclocking propels the unlocked Kaby Lake-based CPU into a compelling lead, though.

Separately, the stock Intel processors serve up higher minimum frame rates than AMD's stock Ryzen processors.



MORE: Best CPUs



MORE: Intel & AMD Processor Hierarchy



MORE: All CPU Content