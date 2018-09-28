Trending

AMD Ryzen Threadripper 2950X Review: Striking The Balance

Rendering

Many of these workloads stress the memory subsystem, diminishing Ryzen Threadripper 2990WX's big core count advantage due to accesses from the remote memory controllers.

Threadripper 2950X doesn't suffer the same fate. Rather, it chews through some of the challenging tasks that stymied AMD's first-gen 1950X. In fact, the 2950X in stock form often beats or lands close to the overclocked 1950X.

Intel’s processors maintain their lead in the single-threaded POV-Ray and Cinebench tests, but it's easy to see that AMD’s extra cores help offset their lower IPC in threaded benchmarks.

Encoding & Compression

Our threaded compression and decompression metrics work directly from system memory, removing storage throughput from the equation. This workload benefits heavily from threading, but either memory throughput or poor software scaling holds the 29990WX back from realizing
its potential in the compression test. Threadripper 2950X, which utilizes two dies with directly-attached memory controllers, offers a nice boost compared to the 1950X at stock settings. Surprisingly, the 2950X's 4.1 GHz all-core overclock is faster than the same chip with PBO enabled, even though PBO offers the benefit of higher boost frequencies. Closer examination of our benchmark reveals that, even though the workload stresses all cores heavily, it is sporadic in nature. That forces the 2950X to frequently adjust its clock rate, and like all adaptive algorithms, slow response times can penalize performance.

y-cruncher, a single- and multi-threaded program that computes pi using AVX instructions, is a great test to measure Threadripper’s AVX performance. Intel’s Core i9 employs two 256-bit AVX FMA units per core that operate in parallel, whereas Ryzen's Zen architecture divides 256-bit AVX operations across two FMA units per core. Intel's AVX instruction support shines during the single-threaded benchmark. However, spreading the workload across the 2950X's 16 cores and 32 threads puts it on competitive footing.

Threadripper 2950X outstrips the much more expensive 2990WX in the HandBrake x265 test, which relies heavily on AVX instructions, and the H.264 test.

  • Peter Martin 28 September 2018 13:10
    nice
  • djerinich 28 September 2018 13:30
    see what are they not telling you is that you can actually run 2 maybe even 3 heavy tasks while getting no performance hit and still use your PC for gaming or whatever, now that's where the time savings and true potential of TR is! basically it replaces 3-4 computers that otherwise you'd need for same tasks. now that's a value.
  • Peter Martin 28 September 2018 13:35
    yeah, that is a very powerful processor. agreed.
  • Hupiscratch 28 September 2018 13:55
    Would love to see a high quality streaming test. With so many streaming channels nowadays, there is definitely people considering using these HEDT platforms for this.
  • ElectrO_90 28 September 2018 14:56
    So we all know what this CPU can do and know its ground breaking, and do some really great things. Even the verdict says its great but expensive?
    Anyway then it gets 4.5/10

    Another weird review with bias' throughout and a conclusion that doesn't make much sense.

    I know, I'm going to buy a F1 race car and compare it to a pickup truck just to prove that the F1 car is shit, because it can't carry my shopping.
  • PaulAlcorn 28 September 2018 15:00
    21358431 said:
    So we all know what this CPU can do and know its ground breaking, and do some really great things. Even the verdict says its great but expensive?
    Anyway then it gets 4.5/10

    Another weird review with bias' throughout and a conclusion that doesn't make much sense.

    I know, I'm going to buy a F1 race car and compare it to a pickup truck just to prove that the F1 car is shit, because it can't carry my shopping.

    Hey electrO_90, thanks for sounding off. The rating is actually a 4.5 out of 5 (nearly perfect). Perhaps it isn't displaying correctly in your region, but I see the rating correctly here. Are you reading on the US site?

  • ElectrO_90 28 September 2018 15:03
    If its 4.5/5 then forgive my rant - but it clearly says here
    https://www.tomshardware.co.uk/amd-ryzen-threadripper-2950x-2990wx-cpu,review-34562.html
    4.5/10 which is why I don't understand the answer.

    And under https://www.tomshardware.com/reviews/amd-ryzen-threadripper-2950x-2990wx-cpu,5797.html
    it shows 4.5/5

  • PaulAlcorn 28 September 2018 15:27
    21358450 said:
    If its 4.5/5 then forgive my rant - but it clearly says here
    https://www.tomshardware.co.uk/amd-ryzen-threadripper-2950x-2990wx-cpu,review-34562.html
    4.5/10 which is why I don't understand the answer.

    And under https://www.tomshardware.com/reviews/amd-ryzen-threadripper-2950x-2990wx-cpu,5797.html
    it shows 4.5/5

    Thanks for the heads-up, I'll report that to the relevant people.

  • michael_732 28 September 2018 16:04
    21358096 said:
    Ryzen Threadripper 2950X builds on all of the goodness offered by AMD's first-gen Threadripper processors. If you're looking to upgrade to an all-around crowd pleaser, Threadripper 2950X does not disappoint.

    AMD Ryzen Threadripper 2950X Review: Striking The Balance : Read more


    great review, on point and mirrors my experience. what i love about the 2950x is the fact you now have smaller boards (mATX) with TR4 and beefy vrms. it still isn't cheaper (by much) but you really have to look at each x399 mobo independently, regardless of your inclination, just because the vrm temps vary so widely across all models...even at the very top of the market..
  • newsonline5000000 28 September 2018 20:48
    ThreadRipper needs a ~$200 Motherboard to totally take the market from intel. X299 Motherboards can be found starting from $189

