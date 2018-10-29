Trending

AMD Ryzen Threadripper 2970WX Review: 24 Cores on a Budget

By ,

Far Cry 5, GTA: V and Hitman

Far Cry 5

Image 1 of 4

Image 2 of 4

Image 3 of 4

Image 4 of 4

Intel's Core i9-9900K is fastest in Far Cry 5. But Ryzen Threadripper 2970WX is also impressive after a bit of overclocking. Really, though, there aren't big differences between most of our test field.

While Far Cry 5 is one of the most repeatable metrics in our suite with a variance of less than 0.5 FPS between runs, we did notice some oddities after enabling Dynamic Local Mode. For instance, the results alternated between 60 and 65 FPS. This repeatable phenomenon persisted after several retests. We also recorded much lower 99th percentile frame rates and uneven gameplay with the feature active. AMD tells us that Dynamic Local Mode is still being optimized for a broader selection of applications and games, so our observation will likely by rectified in the future. For now, Game mode is the go-to choice, as evidenced by the test results.  

Grand Theft Auto V

Grand Theft Auto V favors Intel architectures and, more generally, multi-core designs with high clock rates.

Image 1 of 4

Image 2 of 4

Image 3 of 4

Image 4 of 4

An overclocked Ryzen Threadripper 2970WX slides past the Core i9-7900X, while the 2990WX doesn’t benefit as much from tuning. Once again, Game mode proves to be the obvious choice for gaming (despite a larger gain from Dynamic Local Mode this time around).

Hitman

Our Hitman benchmark was rendered almost useless by a patch that imposed a 90 FPS performance cap. A subsequent update restored our test to its prior glory.

Image 1 of 4

Image 2 of 4

Image 3 of 4

Image 4 of 4

Hitman responds well to high core counts and clock rates, so it isn’t surprising to find the overclocked Core i9-7960X in first place. The Core i9-9900K is impressive even in stock form, and the Ryzen 7 2700X proves to offer great bang for the buck.

MORE: Best CPUs

MORE: Intel & AMD Processor Hierarchy

MORE: All CPUs Content

26 Comments Comment from the forums
  • Peter Martin 29 October 2018 13:44
    Threadripper and Cake or Death!
    I'll have the Threadripper please.
    Very well! Give him Threadripper!

    This would be ideal for me, but it is pricey for now.
    Reply
  • richardvday 29 October 2018 13:51
    New = Pricey
    Always going to be that way
    Reply
  • Peter Martin 29 October 2018 13:52
    yeah. i can wait... lol, still, I need one.
    Reply
  • 1_rick 29 October 2018 14:44
    Basin Falls may be soldered, but considering that the solder in the 9000-series doesn't seem to do as much as people had hoped, we should be prepared for there not to be a lot of OC headroom.
    Reply
  • kinggremlin 29 October 2018 14:46
    If you can't afford it, you don't need it. Anyone who can make actual use of this CPU is using it in a business which is generating the money necessary to pay for it.
    Reply
  • g-unit1111 29 October 2018 15:03
    21441427 said:
    If you can't afford it, you don't need it. Anyone who can make actual use of this CPU is using it in a business which is generating the money necessary to pay for it.

    Exactly, if I were in a business to generate content I would take the 24 core TR4 CPU over the 18 core Intel equivalent for less money any day of the week. Not everything is made to play games on it.
    Reply
  • Peter Martin 29 October 2018 15:05
    who are you to determine my needs?
    Reply
  • Dorian Kunch 29 October 2018 15:40
    Why he is the internet IT god, bow to it it it it one one one one
    Give it the Threadripper.
    Give it!
    Reply
  • mellis 29 October 2018 16:05
    Looks like the I9-9900K is the best bang for the buck.
    Reply
  • Peter Martin 29 October 2018 16:49
    I would be able to make some money with that for sure. fine, now where is that business plan?
    Reply