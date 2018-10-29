AMD Ryzen Threadripper 2970WX Review: 24 Cores on a Budget

Far Cry 5, GTA: V and Hitman

Far Cry 5

Intel's Core i9-9900K is fastest in Far Cry 5. But Ryzen Threadripper 2970WX is also impressive after a bit of overclocking. Really, though, there aren't big differences between most of our test field.

While Far Cry 5 is one of the most repeatable metrics in our suite with a variance of less than 0.5 FPS between runs, we did notice some oddities after enabling Dynamic Local Mode. For instance, the results alternated between 60 and 65 FPS. This repeatable phenomenon persisted after several retests. We also recorded much lower 99th percentile frame rates and uneven gameplay with the feature active. AMD tells us that Dynamic Local Mode is still being optimized for a broader selection of applications and games, so our observation will likely by rectified in the future. For now, Game mode is the go-to choice, as evidenced by the test results.

Grand Theft Auto V

Grand Theft Auto V favors Intel architectures and, more generally, multi-core designs with high clock rates.

An overclocked Ryzen Threadripper 2970WX slides past the Core i9-7900X, while the 2990WX doesn’t benefit as much from tuning. Once again, Game mode proves to be the obvious choice for gaming (despite a larger gain from Dynamic Local Mode this time around).

Hitman

Our Hitman benchmark was rendered almost useless by a patch that imposed a 90 FPS performance cap. A subsequent update restored our test to its prior glory.

Hitman responds well to high core counts and clock rates, so it isn’t surprising to find the overclocked Core i9-7960X in first place. The Core i9-9900K is impressive even in stock form, and the Ryzen 7 2700X proves to offer great bang for the buck.

