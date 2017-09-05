Trending

ASRock Fatal1ty X299 Professional Gaming i9 Review

By

How We Test

Additional cores create additional thermal and power loads that can push other hardware to its limits, yet the parts we’re hoping to push to the limit are all on the motherboards. Intel’s 10-core, 20-thread Core i9-7900X CPU is a great product for stressing the voltage regulators of various X299 motherboards, particularly under our full-AVX-load overclocking stability test.

Test Hardware

SoundIntegrated HD Audio
NetworkIntegrated Gigabit Networking
Graphics DriverGeForce 382.53

The tremendous heat produced by the Core i9-7900X required us to use nothing less than our award-winning Fractal Design S24 liquid cooler system sample. Getting its fans to blow sufficiently over each motherboard’s voltage regulator required additional design consideration: Of our leftover case review samples, Cooler Master’s HAF-XB had the best layout.

Comparison Products

ASUS Prime X299-Deluxe

Gigabyte X299 Aorus Gaming 7

MSI X299 Gaming Pro Carbon AC

Benchmark Settings

Synthetic Benchmarks and Settings
PCMark 8Version 2.7.613Home, Creative, Work, Storage, Applications (Adobe & Microsoft)
3DMark 13Version 4.47.597.0Skydiver, Firestrike, Firestrike Extreme Default Presets
SiSoftware SandraVersion 2016.03.22.21CPU Arithmetic, Multimedia, Cryptography, Memory Bandwidth
DiskSPD4k Random Read, 4k Random Write128k Sequential Read, 128k Sequential Write
Cinebench R15Build RC83328DEMOOpenGL Benchmark
CompuBenchVersion 1.5.8Face Detection, Optical Flow, Ocean Surface, Ray Tracing
Application Tests and Settings
LAME MP3Version 3.98.3Mixed 271MB WAV to mp3: Command: -b 160 --nores (160 Kb/s)
HandBrake CLIVersion: 0.9.9Sintel Open Movie Project: 4.19 GB 4k mkv to x265 mp4
BlenderVersion 2.68aBMW 27 CPU Render Benchmark, BMW 27 GPU Render Benchmark
7-ZipVersion 16.02THG-Workload (7.6 GB) to .7z, command line switches "a -t7z -r -m0=LZMA2 -mx=9"
Adobe After Effects CCRelease 2015.3.0, Version 13.8.0.144PCMark driven routine
Adobe Photoshop CCRelease 2015.5.0. 20160603.r.88 x64PCMark driven routine (light and heavy)
Adobe InDesign CCRelease 2015.4, Build 11.4.0.90 x64PCMark driven routine
Adobe IllustratorRelease 2015.3.0, Version 20.0.0 (64-bit)PCMark driven routine
Game Tests and Settings
Ashes of SingularityVersion 1.31.21360High Preset - 1920x1080, Mid Shadow Quality, 1x MSAACrazy Preset - 1920x1090, High Shadow Quality, 2x MSAA
F1 20152015 Season, Abu Dhabi Track, RainMedium Preset, No AFxUltra High Preset, 16x AF
Metro Last Light ReduxVersion 3.00 x64High Quality, 1920x1080, High Tesselation, 16x AFVery High Quality, 1920x1080, Very High Tesselation, 16x AF
The Talos PrincipleVersion 267252Medium Preset, High Quality, High Tesselation, 4x AFUltra Preset, VeryHigh Quality, VeryHigh Tesselation, 16x AF


8 Comments Comment from the forums
  • derekullo 06 September 2017 04:08
    I'm beginning to get the feeling that it doesn't matter which high end motherboard you pick for gaming.

    Is there a point to doing a benchmarking page?

    It could be summed up with "buy the cheapest one you can find on this list" along with the pros and cons chart.

    I am glad more motherboards are starting to ship with 10 Gb ethernet.

    We need more of those benchmarks :)
  • Crashman 06 September 2017 06:23
    20145068 said:
    I'm beginning to get the feeling that it doesn't matter which high end motherboard you pick for gaming.

    Is there a point to doing a benchmarking page?

    It could be summed up with "buy the cheapest one you can find on this list" along with the pros and cons chart.

    I am glad more motherboards are starting to ship with 10 Gb ethernet.

    We need more of those benchmarks :)

    Some companies want Tom's Hardware to include clock cheats because those are "a feature", but our fundamental preference for having control of your system (catering to manual overclockers) means we're going to try to find the closest way to match the CPU's stock configuration in benchmarks (the alternative would be to test at a fixed frequency, and that would be even more boring). If you hit a 4.40 GHz all-core-AVX-stable setting on this CPU, it's going to perform basically the same regardless of board. And, for the most part, people who think those loads aren't realistic can typically do 4.7 GHz at similar settings (a minor bump in voltage, if requires, won't cause thermal throttling at less-intense loads).

    We include the benchmarks because people want to make sure they're there. Keeping them only occupies around 2 hours of tester input since most of them are automated.
  • shrapnel_indie 06 September 2017 06:26
    20145068 said:
    I'm beginning to get the feeling that it doesn't matter which high end motherboard you pick for gaming.

    Is there a point to doing a benchmarking page?

    It could be summed up with "buy the cheapest one you can find on this list" along with the pros and cons chart.

    I am glad more motherboards are starting to ship with 10 Gb ethernet.

    We need more of those benchmarks :)

    We also need more 10GbE to make it more worthwhile, which takes a little time. Unfortunately it is lost by the time your router connects to your ISP (unless you got fiber and your ISP offers speeds faster than a 1GbE or 5GbE connection can handle.) Within your own LAN? It's very nice for accessing your own media servers and for LAN parties.
  • derekullo 06 September 2017 15:11
    I'd use it for faster backups and quickly transferring Blu-ray images to other computers.

    8 Terabytes / 125 MB/s = 64000 seconds or 17.7 hours
    8 Terabytes / 1250 MB/s = 6400 seconds or ... 1.77 hours

    Of course this won't affect your download / upload speed from the internet for 99% of home users.

    Anyone with multiple fiber connections already has Cisco switches capable of 10Gb or higher.
  • wifiburger 10 September 2017 12:08
    well that's stupid why limit the cpu to 190w on your platform where the competition has no limits and runs the same cpu 240w+ yeah junk !
  • Crashman 11 September 2017 15:28
    20158866 said:
    well that's stupid why limit the cpu to 190w on your platform where the competition has no limits and runs the same cpu 240w+ yeah junk !
    Intel said the limit was 140W so everyone's cheating except Asus. I'd rather credit the company that isn't cheating and then blame Intel for producing a CPU that can't hold a maximum sustained workload at its rated frequency.

  • RegiLuk 25 September 2017 23:05
    Undecided, this one or the Taichi...
  • Crashman 27 September 2017 22:43
    20210744 said:
    Undecided, this one or the Taichi...
    decide how much the extra features are worth to you :D

