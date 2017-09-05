ASRock Fatal1ty X299 Professional Gaming i9 Review

How We Test
Additional cores create additional thermal and power loads that can push other hardware to its limits, yet the parts we’re hoping to push to the limit are all on the motherboards. Intel’s 10-core, 20-thread Core i9-7900X CPU is a great product for stressing the voltage regulators of various X299 motherboards, particularly under our full-AVX-load overclocking stability test.
Test Hardware
|Sound
|Integrated HD Audio
|Network
|Integrated Gigabit Networking
|Graphics Driver
|GeForce 382.53
The tremendous heat produced by the Core i9-7900X required us to use nothing less than our award-winning Fractal Design S24 liquid cooler system sample. Getting its fans to blow sufficiently over each motherboard’s voltage regulator required additional design consideration: Of our leftover case review samples, Cooler Master’s HAF-XB had the best layout.
Comparison Products
Benchmark Settings
|Synthetic Benchmarks and Settings
|PCMark 8
|Version 2.7.613Home, Creative, Work, Storage, Applications (Adobe & Microsoft)
|3DMark 13
|Version 4.47.597.0Skydiver, Firestrike, Firestrike Extreme Default Presets
|SiSoftware Sandra
|Version 2016.03.22.21CPU Arithmetic, Multimedia, Cryptography, Memory Bandwidth
|DiskSPD
|4k Random Read, 4k Random Write128k Sequential Read, 128k Sequential Write
|Cinebench R15
|Build RC83328DEMOOpenGL Benchmark
|CompuBench
|Version 1.5.8Face Detection, Optical Flow, Ocean Surface, Ray Tracing
|Application Tests and Settings
|LAME MP3
|Version 3.98.3Mixed 271MB WAV to mp3: Command: -b 160 --nores (160 Kb/s)
|HandBrake CLI
|Version: 0.9.9Sintel Open Movie Project: 4.19 GB 4k mkv to x265 mp4
|Blender
|Version 2.68aBMW 27 CPU Render Benchmark, BMW 27 GPU Render Benchmark
|7-Zip
|Version 16.02THG-Workload (7.6 GB) to .7z, command line switches "a -t7z -r -m0=LZMA2 -mx=9"
|Adobe After Effects CC
|Release 2015.3.0, Version 13.8.0.144PCMark driven routine
|Adobe Photoshop CC
|Release 2015.5.0. 20160603.r.88 x64PCMark driven routine (light and heavy)
|Adobe InDesign CC
|Release 2015.4, Build 11.4.0.90 x64PCMark driven routine
|Adobe Illustrator
|Release 2015.3.0, Version 20.0.0 (64-bit)PCMark driven routine
|Game Tests and Settings
|Ashes of Singularity
|Version 1.31.21360High Preset - 1920x1080, Mid Shadow Quality, 1x MSAACrazy Preset - 1920x1090, High Shadow Quality, 2x MSAA
|F1 2015
|2015 Season, Abu Dhabi Track, RainMedium Preset, No AFxUltra High Preset, 16x AF
|Metro Last Light Redux
|Version 3.00 x64High Quality, 1920x1080, High Tesselation, 16x AFVery High Quality, 1920x1080, Very High Tesselation, 16x AF
|The Talos Principle
|Version 267252Medium Preset, High Quality, High Tesselation, 4x AFUltra Preset, VeryHigh Quality, VeryHigh Tesselation, 16x AF
MORE: Best Motherboards
MORE: How To Choose A Motherboard
MORE: All Motherboard Content
Is there a point to doing a benchmarking page?
It could be summed up with "buy the cheapest one you can find on this list" along with the pros and cons chart.
I am glad more motherboards are starting to ship with 10 Gb ethernet.
We need more of those benchmarks :)
Some companies want Tom's Hardware to include clock cheats because those are "a feature", but our fundamental preference for having control of your system (catering to manual overclockers) means we're going to try to find the closest way to match the CPU's stock configuration in benchmarks (the alternative would be to test at a fixed frequency, and that would be even more boring). If you hit a 4.40 GHz all-core-AVX-stable setting on this CPU, it's going to perform basically the same regardless of board. And, for the most part, people who think those loads aren't realistic can typically do 4.7 GHz at similar settings (a minor bump in voltage, if requires, won't cause thermal throttling at less-intense loads).
We include the benchmarks because people want to make sure they're there. Keeping them only occupies around 2 hours of tester input since most of them are automated.
We also need more 10GbE to make it more worthwhile, which takes a little time. Unfortunately it is lost by the time your router connects to your ISP (unless you got fiber and your ISP offers speeds faster than a 1GbE or 5GbE connection can handle.) Within your own LAN? It's very nice for accessing your own media servers and for LAN parties.
8 Terabytes / 125 MB/s = 64000 seconds or 17.7 hours
8 Terabytes / 1250 MB/s = 6400 seconds or ... 1.77 hours
Of course this won't affect your download / upload speed from the internet for 99% of home users.
Anyone with multiple fiber connections already has Cisco switches capable of 10Gb or higher.