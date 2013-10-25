ASRock M8 Mini-ITX Barebones Gaming PC Review

Z87-M8 Motherboard Firmware

ASRock Z87-M8 O/C Settings Base Clock 90-300 MHz (0.1 MHz) DRAM Voltage 1.05-2.40 V (5 mV) CPU Multiplier 8.0-120x (1x) CAS Latency 4-15 Cycles DRAM Data Rates 800-4000 (200/266.6 MHz) tRCD 3-20 Cycles CPU Vcore 0.80-2.00 V (1 mV) tRP 4-15 Cycles PCH Voltage 0.98-1.32 V (5 mV) tRAS 9-63 Cycles

Thermal limits hampered my overclocking efforts. Theoretically, if there was an unlocked dual-core processor, we'd probably have more room to play. ASRock's Z87-M8 motherboard offers all of the settings most overclockers need to push either the limits of their CPU and DRAM or thermal limits of the entire system.

Image 1 of 2 Image 2 of 2

The easiest way to start overclocking on this ASRock board is to choose from a built-in profile that approximates your goal. From there, fine tune. I picked the 4.2 GHz profile and gradually dropped core voltage until I eliminated thermal throttling. Stability at 1.060 V necessitated a step back to 4.1 GHz.

Image 1 of 2 Image 2 of 2

Though the board supports XMP and manual voltage controls, our memory didn’t respond well to increased voltage. Unable to produce a DRAM overclock, I instead found added performance by decreasing timings from the stock 9-9-9-24 to 8-9-8-21.