Auria EQ276W 27" IPS Monitor Review: QHD For $400

Results: Color Gamut And Performance

Color gamut is measured using a saturation sweep that samples the six main colors (red, green, blue, cyan, magenta, and yellow) at five saturation levels (20, 40, 60, 80, and 100%). This provides a more realistic view of color accuracy. Since there are no color management controls on the EQ276W, we're only showing the post-calibration graphs (we’re sure they'd look pretty much the same out-of-box).

This is the area where the EQ276W is most impressive. All of the Delta-E values, with the exception of 100 percent blue and 40 percent red, are below three. This is excellent performance. Luminance is slightly elevated across the board, with the exception of 100 percent blue, which is about 12 percent low. Unlike the grayscale measurement, the color Delta-E results are not luminance compensated. That means color luminance accuracy will affect the final value.

When compared to other 27-inch IPS screens, the Auria is right in there with the best.

It’s quite impressive to note that the EQ276W scores nearly as well in this test as the three-times-more expensive Samsung S27B970D. Remember the AOC and Viewsonic VX screens are 1920x1080 pixels, and therefore occupy a lower price bracket. All of our recently-tested 27-inch panels have color error that is invisible to the naked eye.

Gamut Volume: Adobe RGB 1998

There are basically two categories of displays in use today: those that conform to the sRGB standard like HDTVs, and wide-gamut panels that show as much as 100 percent of the AdobeRGB 1998 spec. We use Gamutvision to calculate the gamut volume, based on an ICC profile created from actual measurements.

The Auria actually renders a little more of the AdobeRGB 1998 gamut than its competitors. It’s still short of a true wide-gamut panel though, and best suited to gaming and video content rather than professional graphics use.