Auria EQ276W 27" IPS Monitor Review: QHD For $400

Results: Viewing Angle And Uniformity

For off-axis viewing, there’s no better tech right now than IPS. You can sit as much as 45 degrees from center and still see a decent image; the light falloff is minimal, and the color shift associated with TN-based monitors is virtually non-existent.

Now that we’re showing pictures of grayscale step patterns, it’s easy to see the effect on the image as we move off the center point. There is a little light reduction evident, but gamma stays solid. If you look at the darkest portions of the pattern, you can still see a difference between the zero and 10 percent bars.

While some monitors are better than others, no LCD panel has perfect screen uniformity, and even samples of the same model can have quite a bit of variation. So, since there’s no solid standard for applying a rating to different monitors, we’ll simply present the results of our measurements.

To measure screen uniformity, zero percent and 100 percent full-field patterns are used, and nine points are sampled. We’re now expressing the values as percentages relative to the center of the screen.

Auria EQ276W Black Field Uniformity 100.15% 94.61% 115.54% 88.34% 100.00% 94.05% 101.40% 91.77% 101.79% White Field Uniformity 87.78% 86.26% 82.68% 94.82% 100.00% 91.14% 99.69% 95.53% 96.39%

The EQ276W has excellent screen uniformity for both full white and full black. In fact, it’s very close to the superb Samsung S27B970D in this metric. That’s pretty impressive considering that the Auria is just a third the price!