Bitfenix Formula Gold 650W PSU Review

Load Regulation, Hold-Up Time & Inrush Current

To learn more about our PSU tests and methodology, please check out How We Test Power Supply Units.

Primary Rails And 5VSB Load Regulation

Load Regulation testing is detailed here.

Image 1 of 8 Image 2 of 8 Image 3 of 8 Image 4 of 8 Image 5 of 8 Image 6 of 8 Image 7 of 8 Image 8 of 8

Hold-Up Time

Our hold-up time tests are described in detail here.

Image 1 of 6 Image 2 of 6 Image 3 of 6 Image 4 of 6 Image 5 of 6 Image 6 of 6

The hold-up time we measure is longer than 17ms, while the power-good signal is accurate and only a hair away from 16ms.

Inrush Current

For details on our inrush current testing, please click here.

Image 1 of 2 Image 2 of 2

The inrush current with 115V is low. However, this is not the case with 230V input.

Load Regulation And Efficiency Measurements

The first set of tests reveals the stability of the voltage rails and the BF650G's efficiency. The applied load equals (approximately) 10 to 110 percent of the PSU's maximum load in increments of 10 percentage points.

We conducted two additional tests. During the first, we stressed the two minor rails (5V and 3.3V) with a high load, while the load at +12V was only 0.1A. This test reveals whether a PSU is compatible with Intel's C6/C7 sleep states or not. In the second test, we determined the maximum load the +12V rail could handle with minimal load on the minor rails.

Test # 12V 5V 3.3V 5VSB DC/AC (Watts) Efficiency Fan Speed PSU Noise Temps (In/Out) PF/AC Volts 1 3.580A 1.983A 1.967A 0.987A 64.828 85.807% 480 RPM 9.6 dB(A) 37.87°C 0.958 12.076V 5.041V 3.354V 5.068V 75.551 45.85°C 115.30V 2 8.159A 2.976A 2.953A 1.187A 129.335 89.922% 480 RPM 9.6 dB(A) 38.42°C 0.980 12.064V 5.040V 3.353V 5.058V 143.831 47.17°C 115.21V 3 13.146A 3.474A 3.429A 1.387A 194.435 91.082% 480 RPM 9.6 dB(A) 38.74°C 0.986 12.052V 5.039V 3.352V 5.047V 213.473 47.88°C 115.12V 4 18.144A 3.971A 3.940A 1.589A 259.662 91.237% 480 RPM 9.6 dB(A) 39.55°C 0.988 12.040V 5.037V 3.351V 5.037V 284.602 48.84°C 115.13V 5 22.815A 4.966A 4.926A 1.791A 324.949 91.031% 480 RPM 9.6 dB(A) 40.17°C 0.990 12.029V 5.036V 3.349V 5.026V 356.964 49.71°C 115.03V 6 27.433A 5.958A 5.913A 1.995A 389.488 89.844% 695 RPM 15.4 dB(A) 41.57°C 0.989 12.018V 5.034V 3.349V 5.014V 433.516 51.25°C 114.93V 7 32.129A 6.957A 6.904A 2.200A 454.796 89.252% 907 RPM 23.3 dB(A) 42.19°C 0.989 12.004V 5.032V 3.347V 5.002V 509.563 52.10°C 114.93V 8 36.836A 7.953A 7.893A 2.405A 520.115 88.585% 1153 RPM 30.8 dB(A) 43.09°C 0.990 11.991V 5.031V 3.345V 4.990V 587.138 53.29°C 114.84V 9 41.953A 8.453A 8.375A 2.408A 585.033 87.932% 1515 RPM 37.0 dB(A) 44.00°C 0.991 11.978V 5.029V 3.344V 4.985V 665.326 54.62°C 114.73V 10 47.016A 8.953A 8.886A 2.512A 649.761 87.164% 1844 RPM 41.9 dB(A) 45.16°C 0.992 11.965V 5.028V 3.342V 4.977V 745.448 55.93°C 114.74V 11 52.490A 8.956A 8.891A 2.515A 714.591 86.272% 2043 RPM 44.7 dB(A) 46.11°C 0.993 11.952V 5.027V 3.341V 4.972V 828.299 57.48°C 114.61V CL1 0.738A 12.002A 12.000A 0.000A 109.515 85.599% 505 RPM 8.9 dB(A) 43.37°C 0.977 12.071V 5.030V 3.353V 5.076V 127.939 50.91°C 115.22V CL2 54.179A 1.000A 1.001A 1.000A 661.547 87.667% 1902 RPM 43.5 dB(A) 45.29°C 0.992 11.963V 5.033V 3.344V 5.024V 754.612 55.45°C 114.72V

Load regulation on the +12V rail falls within 1%. But we expected an even better result, given the native cables. Our results are better on the minor rails, with both 5V and 3.3V staying within 0.4%.

Efficiency-wise, the BF650G does satisfy the 80 PLUS Gold standard's requirements, despite the tough operating conditions we apply.

Noise is minimal up to about 50% load, it remains below 30 dB(A) with up to 70% load, and only goes over 40 dB(A) during our full-load test. In general, this is a quiet PSU, even though it doesn't have a semi-passive fan mode.

The power factor readings are a little on the low side, though they don't give us cause for worry.



MORE: Best Power Supplies



MORE: How We Test Power Supplies



MORE: All Power Supply Content