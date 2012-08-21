Trending

System Builder Marathon, August 2012: $1000 Enthusiast PC

Benchmark Results: Productivity

All of the following tests run much faster on the overclocked Core i5-3570K, which is not much of a surprise considering its 1 GHz clock rate advantage.

Really, the only news here is the current quarter's relatively sluggish performance in the compression-oriented tests (specifically, WinRAR). But, when you remember that the previous build offered a bit more memory bandwidth, we have a potential explanation.

  • alchemy69 21 August 2012 11:30
    Bring on the usual motley crew of those who could have done it so much better.
    Reply
  • lighter17 21 August 2012 11:47
    What's going on with the processor price. The i5-3570k is $230 not $300. Then there's no mention of the CPU cooler in the price list.

    And you're pairing an Ivy Bridge CPU with a P67 motherboard to save a few dollars?

    Does anybody proofread these articles?
    Reply
  • lunyone 21 August 2012 11:51
    ^^^ Just noticed and was starting to type that same mistake too :)
    +1 for the p67 and not a maybe a B75 based mobo like:

    or

    Z77 based mobo for ~$95 shipped??


    Just a though on the mobo situation....

    Reply
  • lunyone 21 August 2012 11:55
    ^^^ Links didn't work, trying again below:

    Reply
  • mayankleoboy1 21 August 2012 12:15
    i love how much difference a few months had on the performance.

    Just want to mention : i dont see the use of including an optical drive in 2012. i cant remember the last time i used an optical drive. And with digital sales outselling physical discs, i dont see why it is included.
    Its not about saving $15. Its about buying a part that you will be using less than a couple of times in an year.probably lesser.
    Reply
  • cangelini 21 August 2012 12:51
    lighter17What's going on with the processor price. The i5-3570k is $230 not $300. Then there's no mention of the CPU cooler in the price list. And you're pairing an Ivy Bridge CPU with a P67 motherboard to save a few dollars?Does anybody proofread these articles?Good catch. Not sure what was up with Don's pricing, but his CPU was way off, and he forgot to include the cooler in his price list. I've updated it, and it's only $7 bucks off his original quote, so we're still in good shape. Appreciate the sharp eye, guys!
    Chris
    Reply
  • wildkitten 21 August 2012 13:13
    mayankleoboy1i love how much difference a few months had on the performance.Just want to mention : i dont see the use of including an optical drive in 2012. i cant remember the last time i used an optical drive. And with digital sales outselling physical discs, i dont see why it is included. Its not about saving $15. Its about buying a part that you will be using less than a couple of times in an year.probably lesser.I think there is still a place for optical drives. I just finished a new tower build myself, an i5 3570k myself with the same video card on an Asus P8Z77-V Deluxe. I put in a Blur Ray burner that was only $90. With almost all new phones doing 1080p video, I can burn discs for friends and family of personal videos. People also still have CD players in cars and honestly, on a price per GB bases, it's still the best form of backup.
    Reply
  • 21 August 2012 13:45
    60 gb SSD? why bother?
    Reply
  • blackball3242 21 August 2012 14:05
    The asrock professional series is shown whereas the actual motherboard being used is the performance series.

    I almost thought the motherboard had 3 pcie slots for only $100- that would have been a steal!
    Reply
  • nathcarter 21 August 2012 14:11
    Any particular reason for P67 over Z77? Is it purely cost-based, or are there significant performance benefits?
    Reply