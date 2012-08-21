System Builder Marathon, August 2012: $1000 Enthusiast PC

Don's $1000 Machine Is Here To Play
Introduction
Now that the Core i5-2400 experiment we conducted last quarter is over, we're anxious to get another processor with an unlocked multiplier back under the hood. Specifically, we want to give Intel’s Ivy Bridge architecture a shot in the mid-range $1000 bracket. On top of that, graphics card prices are pretty reasonable in the high-end space, thanks to the $400 GeForce GTX 670.
With so many low-price, high-performance combinations of CPUs and GPUs at our disposal, there's a high probability that this quarter's $1000 dollar configuration is going to smoke my last effort. Just take a look at the parts that I picked:
|$1000 Enthusiast System Components
|Motherboard
|ASRock Fatal1ty P67 Performance LGA 1155, Intel P67 Express PCH
|$100
|Processor
|Intel Core i5-3570K3.4 GHz (3.8 GHz Max Turbo Boost), Quad-Core, 6 MB Shared L3 Cache
|$230
|Heat Sink
|Xigmatek Loki SD963 92 mm CPU Cooler
|$25
|Memory
|Mushkin Enhanced Blackline 8 GB (2 x 4 GB) DDR3-1600 Dual-Channel Desktop Memory Kit
|$55
|Graphics
|Gigabyte GeForce GTX 670 GV-N670OC-2GD 2 GB GDDR5
|$400
|SSD
|OCZ Agility 3 60 GB 60 GB, SATA 6Gb/s
|$60
|Hard Drive
|Seagate Barracuda 750 GB 750 GB, 7200 RPM, 32 MB Cache, SATA 6Gb/s
|$60
|Optical
|Samsung SH-222BB/BEBE 22x OEMDVD Burner
|$17
|Case
|Rosewill Redbone
|$40
|Power
|Corsair CX600 V2 600 W ATX12V, EPS12V, 80 PLUS-Certified
|$70
|Total Cost
|$1057
Yes, we exceed our budget by $57. Thank the SSD and 8 GB memory kit for that. However, your feedback has made it clear that these items aren't optional in the $1000 price bracket. We’re happy to oblige, even if it takes us a little over our limit.
And you're pairing an Ivy Bridge CPU with a P67 motherboard to save a few dollars?
Does anybody proofread these articles?
+1 for the p67 and not a maybe a B75 based mobo like:
or
Z77 based mobo for ~$95 shipped??
Just a though on the mobo situation....
Just want to mention : i dont see the use of including an optical drive in 2012. i cant remember the last time i used an optical drive. And with digital sales outselling physical discs, i dont see why it is included.
Its not about saving $15. Its about buying a part that you will be using less than a couple of times in an year.probably lesser.
Chris
I almost thought the motherboard had 3 pcie slots for only $100- that would have been a steal!