System Builder Marathon, August 2012: $1000 Enthusiast PC

By

Don's $1000 Machine Is Here To Play

Introduction

Now that the Core i5-2400 experiment we conducted last quarter is over, we're anxious to get another processor with an unlocked multiplier back under the hood. Specifically, we want to give Intel’s Ivy Bridge architecture a shot in the mid-range $1000 bracket. On top of that, graphics card prices are pretty reasonable in the high-end space, thanks to the $400 GeForce GTX 670.

With so many low-price, high-performance combinations of CPUs and GPUs at our disposal, there's a high probability that this quarter's $1000 dollar configuration is going to smoke my last effort. Just take a look at the parts that I picked:

$1000 Enthusiast System Components
MotherboardASRock Fatal1ty P67 Performance LGA 1155, Intel P67 Express PCH$100
ProcessorIntel Core i5-3570K3.4 GHz (3.8 GHz Max Turbo Boost), Quad-Core, 6 MB Shared L3 Cache$230
Heat SinkXigmatek Loki SD963 92 mm CPU Cooler$25
MemoryMushkin Enhanced Blackline 8 GB (2 x 4 GB) DDR3-1600 Dual-Channel Desktop Memory Kit$55
GraphicsGigabyte GeForce GTX 670 GV-N670OC-2GD  2 GB GDDR5$400
SSDOCZ Agility 3 60 GB 60 GB, SATA 6Gb/s$60
Hard DriveSeagate Barracuda 750 GB 750 GB, 7200 RPM, 32 MB Cache, SATA 6Gb/s$60
OpticalSamsung SH-222BB/BEBE 22x OEMDVD Burner$17
CaseRosewill Redbone$40
PowerCorsair CX600 V2 600 W ATX12V, EPS12V, 80 PLUS-Certified$70
Total Cost$1057

Yes, we exceed our budget by $57. Thank the SSD and 8 GB memory kit for that. However, your feedback has made it clear that these items aren't optional in the $1000 price bracket. We’re happy to oblige, even if it takes us a little over our limit.

123 Comments Comment from the forums
  • alchemy69 21 August 2012 11:30
    Bring on the usual motley crew of those who could have done it so much better.
  • lighter17 21 August 2012 11:47
    What's going on with the processor price. The i5-3570k is $230 not $300. Then there's no mention of the CPU cooler in the price list.

    And you're pairing an Ivy Bridge CPU with a P67 motherboard to save a few dollars?

    Does anybody proofread these articles?
  • lunyone 21 August 2012 11:51
    ^^^ Just noticed and was starting to type that same mistake too :)
    +1 for the p67 and not a maybe a B75 based mobo like:

    or

    Z77 based mobo for ~$95 shipped??


    Just a though on the mobo situation....

  • lunyone 21 August 2012 11:55
    ^^^ Links didn't work, trying again below:

  • mayankleoboy1 21 August 2012 12:15
    i love how much difference a few months had on the performance.

    Just want to mention : i dont see the use of including an optical drive in 2012. i cant remember the last time i used an optical drive. And with digital sales outselling physical discs, i dont see why it is included.
    Its not about saving $15. Its about buying a part that you will be using less than a couple of times in an year.probably lesser.
  • cangelini 21 August 2012 12:51
    lighter17What's going on with the processor price. The i5-3570k is $230 not $300. Then there's no mention of the CPU cooler in the price list. And you're pairing an Ivy Bridge CPU with a P67 motherboard to save a few dollars?Does anybody proofread these articles?Good catch. Not sure what was up with Don's pricing, but his CPU was way off, and he forgot to include the cooler in his price list. I've updated it, and it's only $7 bucks off his original quote, so we're still in good shape. Appreciate the sharp eye, guys!
    Chris
  • wildkitten 21 August 2012 13:13
    mayankleoboy1i love how much difference a few months had on the performance.Just want to mention : i dont see the use of including an optical drive in 2012. i cant remember the last time i used an optical drive. And with digital sales outselling physical discs, i dont see why it is included. Its not about saving $15. Its about buying a part that you will be using less than a couple of times in an year.probably lesser.I think there is still a place for optical drives. I just finished a new tower build myself, an i5 3570k myself with the same video card on an Asus P8Z77-V Deluxe. I put in a Blur Ray burner that was only $90. With almost all new phones doing 1080p video, I can burn discs for friends and family of personal videos. People also still have CD players in cars and honestly, on a price per GB bases, it's still the best form of backup.
  • 21 August 2012 13:45
    60 gb SSD? why bother?
  • blackball3242 21 August 2012 14:05
    The asrock professional series is shown whereas the actual motherboard being used is the performance series.

    I almost thought the motherboard had 3 pcie slots for only $100- that would have been a steal!
  • nathcarter 21 August 2012 14:11
    Any particular reason for P67 over Z77? Is it purely cost-based, or are there significant performance benefits?
