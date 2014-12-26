System Builder Marathon Q4 2014: Budget Gaming PC

How We Tested Our Q4 2014 Budget Gaming PC

The following tables include the stock and overclocked settings for current budget build, followed by the gaming PC from last quarter, which is used as a comparison point. At the very bottom you’ll find the programs and games used for benchmarking.

Current Budget Gaming PC System Test Configuration Component Base Settings Overclock Setting CPU Intel Pentium G3258 (Haswell): 3.2GHz, 3 MB Shared L3 Cache, Power savings enabled 4.0 GHz (40*100), 1.19V, EIST Enabled CPU Cooler Intel Boxed Heat Sink and Fan Custom Fan Setttings Motherboard MSI H81M-P33 LGA 1150, Intel H81 Express, BIOS: v.1.7 (07-18-2014) Unchanged RAM 8.0 GB Team Vulcan PC3-12800 kit 2x 4048MB, @ DDR3-1333, CL 9-9-9-24 at 1.500V DDR3-1333, CL 7-8-8-24 at 1.545V Graphics MSI Radeon R9 270X Gaming 2GB GDDR5 1080 MHz GPU, 1400 MHz (5600 MT/s) Memory 1140 MHz GPU, 1500 MHz (6000 MT/s) GDDR5 Memory Hard Drive Western Digital WD Blue WD10EZEX 1TB 1TB, 72000 RPM, 16MB Cache Unchanged Sound Integrated 8 -Channel HD Audio Unchanged Network Integrated Gigabit Networking Unchanged Power EVGA 100-W1-0500-KR 500W Unchanged Optical LG 24X SATA DVD Burner Model GH24NSB0B Unchanged Software and Drivers Operating System Windows 8 Professional x64 Unchanged Graphics Driver AMD Catalyst 14.4 Unchanged Platform Driver Intel Inf. v. 9.4.0.1017 Unchanged

Q3 2014 Budget Gaming PC System Test Configuration Component Base Settings Overclock Setting CPU Intel Pentium G3258 (Haswell): 3.2GHz, 3 MB Shared L3 Cache, Power savings enabled 4.1 GHz (41*100), 1.240V, EIST Disabled CPU Cooler Intel Boxed Heat Sink and Fan 100% duty cycle Motherboard MSI H81M-P33 LGA 1150, Intel H81 Express, BIOS: v.1.7 (07-18-2014) Unchanged RAM 8.0 GB Team Dark Series PC3-12800 kit 2x 4048MB, @ DDR3-1333, CL 9-9-9-24 at 1.500V DDR3-1333, CL 7-7-7-21 at 1.545V Graphics Sapphire Dual-X Radeon R9 270 2GB GDDR5 945 MHz GPU, 1400 MHz (5600 MT/s) Memory 1050 MHz GPU @ 1.225V, 1500 MHz (6000 MT/s) GDDR5 Memory Hard Drive Western Digital WD Blue WD10EZEX 1TB 1TB, 72000 RPM, 16MB Cache Unchanged Sound Integrated 8 -Channel HD Audio Unchanged Network Integrated Gigabit Networking Unchanged Power Antec VP 450 450W Unchanged Optical LG 24X SATA DVD Burner Model GH24NSB0B Unchanged Software and Drivers Operating System Windows 8 Professional x64 Unchanged Graphics Driver AMD Catalyst 14.4 Unchanged Platform Driver Intel Inf. v. 9.4.0.1017 Unchanged