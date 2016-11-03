Corsair CX650M PSU Review

Ripple Measurements

To learn how we measure ripple, please click here.

The following table includes the ripple levels we measured on the CX650M's rails. The limits, according to the ATX specification, are 120mV (+12V) and 50mV (5V, 3.3V and 5VSB).

Test 12V 5V 3.3V 5VSB Pass/Fail 10% Load 8.8mV 8.0mV 10.9mV 11.0mV Pass 20% Load 9.8mV 8.4mV 12.0mV 12.0mV Pass 30% Load 11.6mV 8.7mV 12.6mV 13.7mV Pass 40% Load 12.7mV 9.7mV 13.3mV 14.6mV Pass 50% Load 14.4mV 10.1mV 15.7mV 16.3mV Pass 60% Load 21.2mV 12.0mV 16.2mV 17.8mV Pass 70% Load 24.1mV 12.9mV 18.8mV 19.3mV Pass 80% Load 26.3mV 13.4mV 18.0mV 21.2mV Pass 90% Load 27.5mV 13.5mV 19.5mV 22.7mV Pass 100% Load 31.8mV 16.6mV 23.4mV 25.8mV Pass 110% Load 34.8mV 18.0mV 24.9mV 28.0mV Pass Cross-Load 1 10.5mV 10.0mV 13.1mV 13.2mV Pass Cross-Load 2 32.9mV 15.9mV 23.6mV 25.1mV Pass

Ripple suppression is amazing for this price category. The +12V rail exceeds 30 mV only during the full load and overload tests, while the 5V rail stays below 20 mV and the 3.3V rail doesn't exceed 25 mV in any case. The combination of electrolytic and polymer caps does an excellent job.

Ripple Oscilloscope Screenshots

The following oscilloscope screenshots illustrate the AC ripple and noise registered on the main rails (+12V, 5V, 3.3V and 5VSB). The bigger the fluctuations on the screen, the bigger the ripple/noise. We set 0.01 V/Div (each vertical division/box equals 0.01 V) as the standard for all measurements.

Ripple At Full Load

Ripple At 110-Percent Load

Ripple At Cross-Load 1

Ripple At Cross-Load 2