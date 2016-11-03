Corsair CX650M PSU Review

Ripple Measurements
To learn how we measure ripple, please click here.
The following table includes the ripple levels we measured on the CX650M's rails. The limits, according to the ATX specification, are 120mV (+12V) and 50mV (5V, 3.3V and 5VSB).
|Test
|12V
|5V
|3.3V
|5VSB
|Pass/Fail
|10% Load
|8.8mV
|8.0mV
|10.9mV
|11.0mV
|Pass
|20% Load
|9.8mV
|8.4mV
|12.0mV
|12.0mV
|Pass
|30% Load
|11.6mV
|8.7mV
|12.6mV
|13.7mV
|Pass
|40% Load
|12.7mV
|9.7mV
|13.3mV
|14.6mV
|Pass
|50% Load
|14.4mV
|10.1mV
|15.7mV
|16.3mV
|Pass
|60% Load
|21.2mV
|12.0mV
|16.2mV
|17.8mV
|Pass
|70% Load
|24.1mV
|12.9mV
|18.8mV
|19.3mV
|Pass
|80% Load
|26.3mV
|13.4mV
|18.0mV
|21.2mV
|Pass
|90% Load
|27.5mV
|13.5mV
|19.5mV
|22.7mV
|Pass
|100% Load
|31.8mV
|16.6mV
|23.4mV
|25.8mV
|Pass
|110% Load
|34.8mV
|18.0mV
|24.9mV
|28.0mV
|Pass
|Cross-Load 1
|10.5mV
|10.0mV
|13.1mV
|13.2mV
|Pass
|Cross-Load 2
|32.9mV
|15.9mV
|23.6mV
|25.1mV
|Pass
Ripple suppression is amazing for this price category. The +12V rail exceeds 30 mV only during the full load and overload tests, while the 5V rail stays below 20 mV and the 3.3V rail doesn't exceed 25 mV in any case. The combination of electrolytic and polymer caps does an excellent job.
Ripple Oscilloscope Screenshots
The following oscilloscope screenshots illustrate the AC ripple and noise registered on the main rails (+12V, 5V, 3.3V and 5VSB). The bigger the fluctuations on the screen, the bigger the ripple/noise. We set 0.01 V/Div (each vertical division/box equals 0.01 V) as the standard for all measurements.
Anyway I think the price/performance page shows all. This thing rocks!
Also Jonnyguru claims it is a rifle bearing fan that has the same model # as the sleeve variant.