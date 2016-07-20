Corsair RM650x PSU Review

Load Regulation, Hold-Up Time And Inrush Current And Protections

Primary Rails And 5VSB Load Regulation

Hold-Up Time

The hold-up time we measured is significantly longer than is needs to be, and the power-good signal drops while the rails are still within spec. This result is good to see; too many competing power supplies fail the same metric. To make matters worse, some manufacturers try cheating. Once their power-good signal drops, the rails are already out of spec, unnecessarily applying higher stress to system components.

Inrush Current

The inrush current is within normal levels.

Load Regulation And Efficiency Measurements

The first set of tests reveals the stability of the voltage rails and the PSU's efficiency. The applied load equals (approximately) 10 to 110 percent of the maximum load the supply can handle, in increments of 10 percentage points.

We conducted two additional tests. During the first, we stressed the two minor rails (5V and 3.3V) with a high load, while the load at +12V was only 0.1A. This test reveals whether a PSU is Haswell-ready or not. In the second test, we determined the maximum load the +12V rail could handle with minimal load on the minor rails.

Test # 12V 5V 3.3V 5VSB DC/AC (Watts) Efficiency Fan Speed Fan Noise Temps (In/Out) PF/AC Volts 1 3.580A 1.985A 1.989A 0.995A 64.77 84.90% 0 RPM 0 dB(A) 44.80 °C 0.965 12.062V 5.040V 3.312V 5.018V 76.29 38.79 °C 115.1V 2 8.207A 2.969A 2.988A 1.197A 129.73 89.03% 0 RPM 0 dB(A) 48.92 °C 0.986 12.048V 5.038V 3.311V 5.012V 145.71 40.07 °C 115.1V 3 13.192A 3.477A 3.503A 1.395A 194.84 90.28% 0 RPM 0 dB(A) 49.91 °C 0.992 12.034V 5.036V 3.310V 5.006V 215.81 40.34 °C 115.1V 4 18.188A 3.975A 3.988A 1.598A 259.79 90.72% 0 RPM 0 dB(A) 52.21 °C 0.994 12.019V 5.033V 3.308V 5.000V 286.38 40.90 °C 115.2V 5 22.848A 4.969A 4.988A 1.801A 324.76 90.37% 0 RPM 0 dB(A) 53.81 °C 0.995 12.004V 5.031V 3.307V 4.995V 359.36 41.72 °C 115.1V 6 27.525A 5.966A 5.989A 2.001A 389.71 89.77% 620 RPM 22.0 dB(A) 43.10 °C 0.996 11.987V 5.027V 3.305V 4.989V 434.13 53.87 °C 115.1V 7 32.202A 6.971A 6.994A 2.205A 454.66 89.39% 620 RPM 22.0 dB(A) 43.78 °C 0.997 11.973V 5.023V 3.303V 4.983V 508.63 54.95 °C 115.1V 8 36.900A 7.969A 7.998A 2.410A 519.61 88.86% 710 RPM 22.8 dB(A) 44.13 °C 0.997 11.957V 5.020V 3.300V 4.977V 584.77 55.54 °C 115.2V 9 42.050A 8.473A 8.517A 2.410A 584.72 88.29% 920 RPM 27.9 dB(A) 45.37 °C 0.997 11.941V 5.017V 3.299V 4.975V 662.24 57.08 °C 115.1V 10 46.940A 8.978A 9.005A 3.022A 649.47 87.54% 1100 RPM 33.3 dB(A) 47.83 °C 0.997 11.925V 5.015V 3.298V 4.959V 741.91 60.08 °C 115.1V 11 52.461A 8.981A 9.009A 3.025A 714.52 86.72% 1315 RPM 38.3 dB(A) 49.12 °C 0.997 11.910V 5.013V 3.296V 4.956V 823.95 61.71 °C 115.1V CL1 0.100A 16.025A 16.005A 0.004A 134.76 82.71% 690 RPM 22.5 dB(A) 46.56 °C 0.988 12.040V 5.020V 3.317V 5.070V 162.94 55.18 °C 115.1V CL2 54.124A 1.003A 1.003A 1.002A 658.69 88.09% 1100 RPM 33.3 dB(A) 47.54 °C 0.997 11.923V 5.027V 3.299V 5.005V 747.73 59.37 °C 115.1V

Besides quiet operation, even under extremely tough conditions, the RM650x also features tight load regulation on all of its minor rails. Load regulation is merely satisfactory on the +12V rail though; we'd like to see within 1% deviation, especially since we measured an amazing 0.49% on EVGA's 650 P2. Price-wise, that's a direct opponent.

Even at high ambient temperatures, the RM650x satisfies the 80 PLUS Gold requirements. Corsair takes the specification seriously, and prefers to be conservative with its ratings. In our opinion, that shows a lot of respect for its customers.

The PSU's fan starts to spin during our 60% load test. It takes the full load test to get it above 1000 RPM. Even in a worst-case 110% load scenario, the fan doesn't exceed 40 dB(A). We should also mention that, despite our best efforts, we couldn't get the fan rotating at full speed. This is the same fan used in Corsair's RM1000x and it easily covers that model's needs. It should come as no surprise that a 650W power supply presents less of a challenge.