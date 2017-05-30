Corsair TX750M PSU Review

Cross-Load Tests & Infrared Images
Our cross-load tests are described in detail here.
To generate the following charts, we set our loaders to auto mode through our custom-made software before trying more than 25,000 possible load combinations with the +12V, 5V, and 3.3V rails. The load regulation deviations in each of the charts below were calculated by taking the nominal values of the rails (12V, 5V, and 3.3V) as point zero. The ambient temperature was between at 30°C (86°F) to 32°C (89.6°F).
Load Regulation Charts
Efficiency Chart
Notice the absence of >92% readings in the graph above. At least the 90-92% efficiency range is quite large.
Ripple Charts
Infrared Images
We applied a 375W load for 10 minutes before shooting our photos with a modified FLIR E4 camera that delivers 320x240 IR resolution (76,800 pixels).
The temperatures inside of Corsair's TX750M were a little higher than we expected, especially on the secondary side.
