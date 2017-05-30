Trending

Corsair TX750M PSU Review

By

Cross-Load Tests & Infrared Images

Our cross-load tests are described in detail here.

To generate the following charts, we set our loaders to auto mode through our custom-made software before trying more than 25,000 possible load combinations with the +12V, 5V, and 3.3V rails. The load regulation deviations in each of the charts below were calculated by taking the nominal values of the rails (12V, 5V, and 3.3V) as point zero. The ambient temperature was between at 30°C (86°F) to 32°C (89.6°F).

Load Regulation Charts

Image 1 of 3

Image 2 of 3

Image 3 of 3

Efficiency Chart

Notice the absence of >92% readings in the graph above. At least the 90-92% efficiency range is quite large.

Ripple Charts

Image 1 of 4

Image 2 of 4

Image 3 of 4

Image 4 of 4

Infrared Images

We applied a 375W load for 10 minutes before shooting our photos with a modified FLIR E4 camera that delivers 320x240 IR resolution (76,800 pixels).

Image 1 of 6

Image 2 of 6

Image 3 of 6

Image 4 of 6

Image 5 of 6

Image 6 of 6

The temperatures inside of Corsair's TX750M were a little higher than we expected, especially on the secondary side.


MORE: Best Power Supplies


MORE: How We Test Power Supplies


MORE: All Power Supply Content

6 Comments Comment from the forums
  • NinjaNerd56 30 May 2017 18:51
    I have one of the 'sister' versions of this PSU. I like it a lot. My case is all air cooled, so I never hear the fan on the Corsair.
    Reply
  • Dom_79 30 May 2017 20:16
    So I guess this is a "re-release" of the TX-xxxM semi-modular line?

    https://www.newegg.ca/Product/Product.aspx?Item=N82E16817139030

    I have one of these ^ sitting in a box somewhere. Not that bad a unit but I hope they don't go through another "V2" fiasco with thise new line. If memory serves, the last time the issue was attributed to using a newer OEM manufacturer...

    Great review though! Very thorough and well presented :)
    Reply
  • Nuckles_56 30 May 2017 22:59
    Thanks for the review Aris, it looks like with a few tweaks, this platform could really kill it
    Reply
  • mrmez 31 May 2017 07:43
    Got a TX-750w 9 years ago.
    Still going great!
    Reply
  • Dark Lord of Tech 02 June 2017 02:11
    Any chance to review the new CX series released by Corsair recently. Not the M , but the non modular CX.
    Reply
  • superninja12 04 June 2017 19:55
    I needed this review , thank you :D
    Reply