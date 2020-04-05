CPU Hierarchy 2020: Intel and AMD Processors Ranked

Your CPU has a huge effect on overall performance and, to many, is a computer's most important component. But when it comes time to buying a CPU for your desktop, you'll find a dizzying collection of model numbers and specs from both Intel and AMD. We've listed our the best CPUs for gaming and best processors for work in other articles, but if you want to know how each chip stacks up against all the others and how we come to our decisions, this CPU Hierarchy is for you.

Below, we've ranked all the consumer Intel 9th, 8th and 7th Gen processors, along with AMD's Ryzen and Threadripper chips from all three generations. We determined the order in the first table based on a geometric mean of gaming performance in four titles: Grand Theft Auto V, Hitman 2, Final Fantasy XV, and World of Tanks.

We also include an application performance metric in our second application score table, which we've split up into single- and multi-core measurements. We generated the single-threaded metric via a geometric mean of performance in single-threaded LAME, Cinebench, POV-Ray and y-cruncher applications, giving you a good idea of performance in everyday desktop PC applications. The multi-threaded workload column is based on performance in 7zip, Cinebench, POV-ray, vray, Blender, and Handbrake x264 and x265 workloads represent performance in productivity-focused applications that tend to require more compute horsepower.

The most powerful chip gets a 100 and all others are scored relative to it. If you want our recommendations for specific price bands, please check out our Best CPUs for gaming page.

Look out for a new and fun addition soon: We'll be adding in our first non-Intel and non-AMD x86 processor to the hierarchy in the coming days, but you'll have to guess which one. We'll also be adding 20 more AMD/Intel entries in the coming weeks.

Intel and AMD CPU Gaming Hierarchy

We used the Nvidia GTX 2080 Ti GPU for our tests at HD resolution. We have also included several newer processors that we haven't tested yet, but we've assigned them basic positions in our hierarchy based on their capabilities. Naturally, this list will grow as we add more processors.

You may be surprised to find that some less-expensive chips ranked above their upscale siblings. For example, the Core i7-9700K comes out ahead of the Core i9-9900K on this list because it offers better performance in some games due to its lack of hyperthreading, which was enough to help it do better on the overall suite of tests. However, depending on the application, you may see stronger results from the higher-end chip.

Intel and AMD CPU Single-Threaded Performance Hierarchy

Single-Threaded App Score Architecture Cores/Threads Base/Boost TDP Core i9-10980XE 100.0% Cascade Lake-X 18/36 3.0 / 4.8 GHz 165W Ryzen 9 3950X 97.5% Zen 2 16/32 3.5 / 4.7 GHz 105W Ryzen 9 3900X 97.3% Zen 2 12/24 3.8 / 4.6 GHz 105W Core i9-9900KS 96.4% Coffee Lake-R 8/16 4.0 / 5.0 GHz 127W Core i9-9900K 95.8% Coffee Lake-R 8/16 3.6 / 5.0 GHz 95W Threadripper 3970X 95.7% Zen 2 32/64 3.7 / 4.5 GHz 280W Threadripper 3960X 95.6% Zen 2 24/48 3.8 / 4.5 GHz 280W Ryzen 7 3700X 94.7% Zen 2 8/16 3.6 / 4.4 GHz 65W Core i5-9600K 94.7% Coffee Lake-R 6/6 3.7 / 4.6 GHz 95W Core i7-9700K 93.6% Coffee Lake-R 8/8 3.6 / 4.9 GHz 95W Threadripper 3990X 93.3% Zen 2 64/128 2.9 / 4.3 GHz 280W Core i3-9350KF 93.2% Coffee Lake 4/4 4.0/4.6 GHz 91W Core i9-9980XE 92.7% Skylake 18/36 4.4 / 4.5 GHz 165W Xeon W-3175X 89.4% Skylake 28/56 3.1 / 4.3 GHz 225W Core i3-9100 85.2% Coffee Lake-R 4/4 3.6 / 4.2 GHz 65W Core i5-9400 / -9400F 83.2% Coffee Lake 6/6 2.9 / 4.1 GHz 65W Ryzen 7 3800X 83.0% Zen 2 8/16 3.9 / 4.5 GHz 105W Ryzen 9 3900 80.2% Zen 2 12/24 3.1 / 4.3 GHz 65W Ryzen 5 3600X 78.7% Zen 2 6/12 3.8 / 4.4 GHz 95W Core i3-8350K 78.3% Coffee Lake 4/4 4.0 / - GHz 91W Threadripper 2950X 76.8% Zen + 16/32 3.5 / 4.4 GHz 180W Ryzen 5 3600 75.9% Zen 2 6/12 3.6 / 4.2 GHz 65W Threadripper 2990WX 73.8% Zen+ 32/64 3.0 / 4.2 GHz 250W Threadripper 2970WX 73.6% Zen + 24/48 3.0 / 4.2 GHz 250W Ryzen 5 3400G 71.7% Zen + 4/8 3.7 / 4.2 GHz 65W Ryzen 5 2400G 67.1% Zen+ 4/8 3.6 / 3.9 GHz 65W Ryzen 3 3200G 66.4% Zen + 4/4 3.6 / 4.0 GHz 65W Ryzen 5 2600X 64.1% Zen+ 6/12 3.6 / 4.2 GHz 95W Ryzen 5 1600X 59.4% Zen 6/12 3.6 / 4.0 GHz 95W

Single-threaded performance is often tied directly to the responsiveness and snappiness of your PC in any number of daily applications, like loading an operating system or surfing the web. This metric largely depends upon a mixture of instruction per cycle (IPC) throughput (the number of operations the chip can execute in one clock cycle) and frequency, which is the speed at which the transistors switch between on and off states. However, a whole host of other considerations, such as cache, architecture, and interconnects (like rings, meshes, and infinity fabric) impact this measure of per-core performance, so these results do not align perfectly based upon clock frequency. Instead, performance varies with each application and how well it is tuned for the respective architectures.

Intel and AMD CPU Multi-Threaded Performance

Multi-Threaded App Score Architecture Cores/Threads Base/Boost TDP Threadripper 3990X 100.0% Zen 2 64/128 2.9 / 4.3 GHz 280W Threadripper 3970X 94.7% Zen 2 32/64 3.7 / 4.5 GHz 280W Threadripper 3960X 86.8% Zen 2 24/48 3.8 / 4.5 GHz 280W Xeon W-3175X 82.6% Skylake 28/56 3.1 / 4.3 GHz 225W Core i9-10980XE 62.7% Cascade Lake-X 18/36 3.0 / 4.8 GHz 165W Core i9-9980XE 60.9% Skylake 18/36 4.4 / 4.5 GHz 165W Ryzen 9 3950X 61.1% Zen 2 16/32 3.5 / 4.7 GHz 105W Threadripper 2990WX 53.1% Zen+ 32/64 3.0 / 4.2 GHz 250W Ryzen 9 3900X 54.6% Zen 2 12/24 3.8 / 4.6 GHz 105W Threadripper 2970WX 50.9% Zen + 24/48 3.0 / 4.2 GHz 250W Threadripper 2950X 53.0% Zen + 16/32 3.5 / 4.4 GHz 180W Ryzen 9 3900 49.4% Zen 2 12/24 3.1 / 4.3 GHz 65W Ryzen 7 3700X 42.4% Zen 2 8/16 3.6 / 4.4 GHz 65W Ryzen 7 3800X 40.9% Zen 2 8/16 3.9 / 4.5 GHz 105W Core i9-9900KS 40.0% Coffee Lake-R 8/16 4.0 / 5.0 GHz 127W Core i9-9900K 39.4% Coffee Lake-R 8/16 3.6 / 5.0 GHz 95W Core i7-9700K 35.2% Coffee Lake-R 8/8 3.6 / 4.9 GHz 95W Ryzen 5 3600X 32.8% Zen 2 6/12 3.8 / 4.4 GHz 95W Ryzen 5 3600 32.3% Zen 2 6/12 3.6 / 4.2 GHz 65W Core i5-9600K 28.8% Coffee Lake-R 6/6 3.7 / 4.6 GHz 95W Ryzen 5 2600X 26.6% Zen+ 6/12 3.6 / 4.2 GHz 95W Core i5-9400 / -9400F 26.0% Coffee Lake 6/6 2.9 / 4.1 GHz 65W Ryzen 5 1600X 24.1% Zen 6/12 3.6 / 4.0 GHz 95W Core i3-9350KF 20.6% Coffee Lake 4/4 4.0/4.6 GHz 91W Ryzen 5 3400G 19.2% Zen + 4/8 3.7 / 4.2 GHz 65W Core i3-9100 19.2% Coffee Lake-R 4/4 3.6 / 4.2 GHz 65W Core i3-8350K 19.1% Coffee Lake 4/4 4.0 / - GHz 91W Ryzen 5 2400G 17.9% Zen+ 4/8 3.6 / 3.9 GHz 65W Ryzen 3 3200G 15.9% Zen + 4/4 3.6 / 4.0 GHz 65W

Like we see with single-threaded performance metrics, multi-threaded performance, which is a measure of a chips performance in applications that utilize multiple software threads, varies based upon a whole host of architectural factors. It also depends heavily upon how well the software scales with additional compute cores. As such, these results do not align perfectly based upon core/thread count, though it does serve as a decent litmus of multi-threaded performance. Be aware that architectures, caches, and interconnects also have a profound impact on these results, as all of these factors impact how well performance scales with additional threads. Performance rarely scales perfectly with the addition of more cores/threads, so the scaling factor of each processor architecture weighs in heavily on the value proposition of going with a higher core count processor for your specific application.

Test System and Configuration

Hardware AMD Socket AM4 (400-Series) AMD Ryzen 2000-series processors MSI X470 Gaming M7 AC 2x 8GB G.Skill FlareX DDR4-3200 @ DDR4-2933

Intel LGA 1151 (Z370) Intel Coffee Lake processors MSI Z370 Gaming Pro Carbon AC 2x 8GB G.Skill FlareX DDR4-3200 @ DDR4-2400, DDR4-2667 AMD Socket AM4 (300-Series) Ryzen 1000-series processors MSI X370 Xpower Gaming Titanium 2x 8GB G.Skill FlareX DDR4-3200 @ DDR4-2667 Intel LGA 1151 (Z270) Intel Kaby Lake processors MSI Z270 Gaming M7 2x 8GB G.Skill FlareX DDR4-3200 @ DDR4-2400 Intel LGA 2066 Intel Skylake processors MSI X299 Gaming Pro Carbon AC 4x 8GB G.Skill FlareX DDR4-3200 @ DDR4-2666 All EVGA GeForce GTX 1080 FE 1TB Samsung PM863 SilverStone ST1500-TI, 1500W Windows 10 Creators Update Version 1703 - All Spectre and Meltdown mitigations Cooling Corsair H115i

Legacy Desktop Processor Hierarchy

Recognizing that a lot of older platforms are going to be paired with graphics subsystems multiple generations old, we wanted to define the top of our range to encourage balance between host processing and complementary GPUs. At this point, anyone with a Sandy Bridge-based Core i7 would realize a gain from stepping up to Coffee Lake or Kaby Lake, for example. And putting AMD's top FX CPUs next to a handful of Core i7s and those older Core i5s represents an upgrade to their status.

Currently, our hierarchy consists of 13 total tiers. The bottom half of the chart is largely outdated; you'll notice those CPUs dragging down performance in the latest games, regardless of the graphics card installed in your PC. If you own a CPU in that range, an upgrade could really take your experience to another level.

Really, it's the top five tiers or so that remain viable. And in that top half of the chart, an upgrade is typically worthwhile if it's a least a couple of tiers higher. Otherwise, there's just not enough improvement to warrant the expense of a fresh CPU, motherboard and RAM (not to mention the graphics card and storage solution you'd be considering as well).

Intel CPUs AMD CPUs and APUs Intel Core i7-8700K ($382.00 On Walmart) Intel Core i9-7900X ($969.00 On Walmart) Intel Core i9-7960X ($1617.83 On Amazon) Intel Core i9-7980XE ($1579.99 On Amazon) Intel Core i7-8700K ($382.00 On Walmart) Intel Core i7-7740X ($350.00 On Amazon) Intel Core i7-7700K ($344.61 On Walmart) Intel Core i7-7820X ($599.99 On Walmart) AMD Ryzen Threadripper 1950X ($77.99 On Walmart) Intel Core i7-7700 ($317.07 On Walmart) AMD Ryzen Threadripper 1920X ($199.99 On Amazon) Intel Core i5-8400 ($204.29 On Walmart) AMD Ryzen 7 1800X ($220.79 On Amazon) Intel Core i7-7800X ($389.99 On Newegg) AMD Ryzen Threadripper 1900X ($549.99 On Newegg) Intel Core i7-7700T ($339.99 On Walmart) AMD Ryzen 7 1700X ($163.00 On Amazon) Intel Core i7-6950X ($1576.52 On Walmart) AMD Ryzen 7 1700 ($219.79 On Amazon) Intel Core i7-6900K ($788.00 On Amazon) AMD Ryzen 5 1600X ($139.95 On Amazon) Intel Core i7-6850K ($492.75 On Amazon) AMD Ryzen 5 1600 ($103.57 On Amazon) Intel Core i7-6800K ($347.88 On Walmart) AMD Ryzen 5 1500X ($127.00 On Walmart) Intel Core i7-6700K ($293.19 On Walmart) AMD Ryzen 5 1400 ($139.99 On Walmart) Intel Core i7 6700 ($317.97 On Walmart) AMD Ryzen 3 1300X ($66.56 On Amazon) Intel Core i7-5960X ($1,069.95 On Newegg) Ryzen 5 2400G ($59.99 On Walmart) Intel Core i7-5930K ($386.59 On Walmart) Intel Core i7-5820K ($350.90 On Walmart) Intel Core i7-5775C ($1077.88 On Amazon) Intel i7-4960X ($465.58 On Amazon) Intel Core i7-4930K Intel Core i7-4820K Intel Core i7-4790K Intel Core i7-4770K Intel Core i7-4790 Intel Core i7-4771 Intel Core i7-4770 Intel Core i7-3970X Intel Core i7-3960X Intel Core i7-3930K Intel Core i7-3820 Intel Core i7-3770K Intel Core i7-3770 Intel Core i5-7640X ($243.00 On Amazon) Intel Core i5-7600K ($10.73 On Amazon) Intel Core i5-7600 ($269.99 On Walmart) Intel Core i5-7500 ($216.62 On Walmart) Intel Core i5-7400 ($201.30 On Walmart) Intel Core i5 6600k ($248.73 On Walmart) Intel Core i5-6600 ($210.66 On Amazon) Intel Core i5-6500 ($210.04 On Walmart) Intel Core i5 6402P ($488.00 On Amazon) Intel Core i5-6400 ($182.99 On Newegg) Intel Core i5-5675C Intel Core i5-4690K ($250.58 On Walmart) Intel Core i5-4670K Intel Core i5-4590 Intel Core i5-4670 Intel Core i5-4570 Intel BX80646I54460 ($215.17 On Amazon) Intel Core i5-4440 Intel Core i5-4430 Intel Core i5-3570K Intel Core i5-3570 Intel Core i5-3550 Intel CPUs AMD CPUs and APUs Intel Core i7-990X Extreme Intel Core i7-980X Extreme Intel Core i7-975 Extreme Intel Core i7-2600K Intel Core i7-2600 Intel Core i7-965 Intel Core i5-3470 Intel Core i5-3450P Intel Core i7-7700 ($317.07 On Walmart) Intel Core i5-3450 AMD FX-9370 ($232.17 On Walmart) Intel Core i5-3350P AMD FX-8370 ($220.00 On Amazon) Intel Core i5-3330 AMD FX-8350 w/Wraith ($159.99 On Amazon) Intel Core i5-2550K AMD FX-8320 ($124.99 On Amazon) Intel Core i5-2500K AMD FX-8300 ($99.99 On Amazon) Intel Core i5-2500 AMD FX-8150 Intel Core i5-2450P Intel Core i5-2400 Intel Core i5-2380P Intel Core i5-2320 Intel Core i5-2310 Intel Core i5-2300 Intel Core i3-7350K ($167.99 On Walmart) Intel Core i3-7320 ($295.22 On Walmart) Intel Core i3-7300 ($169.89 On B&H) Intel Core i3-7100 ($131.99 On B&H) Intel CPUs AMD CPUs and APUs Intel Core i7-980 Intel Core i7-970 Intel Core i7-960 Intel Core i7-875K Intel Core i7-870 Intel Core i3 6320 ($218.52 On Amazon) Intel Core i3 6300 ($130.00 On Amazon) Intel Core i3-6100 ($130.34 On Walmart) AMD FX-6350 w/Wraith ($134.99 On Amazon) Intel Core i3 6100T ($136.99 On Tiger Direct) AMD FX-4350 ($716.00 On Walmart) Intel Core i3-6098P ($372.00 On Amazon) AMD Phenom II X6 1100T Black Edition Intel Core i3-4360 AMD Phenom II X6 1090T Black Edition Intel Core i3-4350 AMD Phenom II X4 Black Edition 980 Intel Core i3-4340 AMD Phenom II X4 Black Edition 975 Intel Core i3-4170 Intel Core i3-4160 Intel Core i3-4150 Intel Core i3-4130 Intel Core i3-3250 Intel Core i3-3245 Intel Core i3-3240 Intel Core i3-3225 Intel Core i3-3220 Intel Core i3-3210 Intel Core i3-2130 Intel Core i3-2025 Intel Core i3-2120 Intel Core i3-2105 Intel Core i3-2100 Intel Pentium G4620 ($143.92 On Walmart) Intel Pentium G4600 ($126.42 On Walmart) Intel Pentium G4560 ($79.99 On Walmart) Intel Pentium G4500 ($74.86 On Walmart) Intel Pentium G4400 ($62.24 On Walmart) Intel CPUs AMD CPUs and APUs AMD FX-8370E ($310.09 On Amazon) AMD FX-8320 ($149.01 On Amazon) AMD FX-8120 AMD FX-6300 ($89.98 On Amazon) AMD FX-6200 AMD FX-4300 ($99.95 On Amazon) AMD FX-4170 AMD Phenom II X6 1075T Intel Core i7-950 AMD Phenom II X4 970 Black Edition Intel Core i7-940 AMD Phenom II X4 965 Intel Core i7-930 AMD Phenom II X4 955 Intel Core i7-920 AMD A10-7890K APU ($411.00 On Amazon) Intel Core i7-860 Intel A10-7870K ($34.99 On Walmart) Intel Core i5-3220T AMD A10-7860K ($42.90 On Walmart) Intel Core i5-2405S AMD A10-7850K Intel Core i5-2400S AMD A10-7800 Intel Core i5-760 AMD A10-7700K Intel Core i5-750 AMD A10-6800K Intel Core 2 Extreme QX9775 AMD A10-6790K Intel Core 2 Extreme QX9770 AMD A10-6700 Intel Core 2 Extreme QX9650 AMD A10-5800K Intel Core 2 Quad Q9650 AMD A10-5700 Intel A8-7650K ($105.99 On Amazon) AMD A8-7600 ($17.99 On eBay) AMD A8-6600K AMD A8-5600K AMD A8-3870K AMD A8-3870 AMD A8-3850 AMD Athlon X4 880K ($74.90 On Amazon) Intel Athlon X4 870K (4th quarter) ($35.79 On Walmart) Intel A10-7870K ($34.99 On Walmart) AMD Athlon X4 750K AMD Athlon X4 740 AMD Athlon X4 651K AMD Athlon X4 645 AMD Athlon X4 641 AMD Athlon X4 640 Intel CPUs AMD CPUs and APUs AMD FX-6100 AMD FX-4130 AMD FX-4100 Intel Core 2 Extreme QX6850 AMD Phenom II X6 1055T Intel Core 2 Extreme QX6800 AMD Phenom II X6 1045T Intel Core 2 Quad Q9550 AMD Phenom II X4 945 Intel Core 2 Quad Q9450 AMD Phenom II X4 940 Intel Core 2 Quad Q9400 AMD Phenom II X4 920 Intel Core i5-680 AMD Phenom II X3 740 Intel Core i5-670 AMD Phenom II X3 720 Black Edition Intel Core i5-661 AMD A8-6500 Intel Core i5-660 AMD A8-5500 Intel Core i5-655K AMD A6 ($75.55 On Walmart) Intel Core i5-650 AMD A6 ($75.55 On Walmart) Intel Core i3-2120T AMD A6-3670K Intel Core i3-2100T AMD A6-3650 AMD Athlon II X4 635 AMD Athlon II X4 630 Intel CPUs AMD CPUs and APUs Intel Core 2 Extreme QX6700 Intel Core 2 Quad Q9300 Intel Core 2 Quad Q8400 Intel Core 2 Quad Q8300 Intel Core 2 Quad Q6700 Intel Core 2 Quad Q6600 Intel Core 2 Duo E8600 Intel Core 2 Duo E8500 AMD Phenom II X4 910 Intel Core 2 Duo E8400 AMD Phenom II X4 910e Intel Core 2 Duo E7600 AMD Phenom II X4 810 Intel Core i3-550 AMD Athlon II X4 631 Intel Core i3-540 AMD Athlon II X4 620 Intel Core i3-530 AMD Athlon II X3 460 Intel Pentium G3470 Intel Pentium G3460 Intel Pentium G3450 Intel Pentium G3440 Intel Pentium G3430 Intel Pentium G3420 Intel Pentium G3260 ($106.67 On Walmart) Intel Pentium G3258 ($67.00 On eBay) Intel Pentium G3250 Intel Pentium G3220 Intel Pentium G2130 Intel Pentium G2120 Intel Pentium G2020 Intel Pentium G2010 Intel Pentium G870 Intel Pentium G860 Intel Pentium G850 Intel Pentium G840 Intel Pentium G645 Intel Pentium G640 Intel Pentium G630 Intel CPUs AMD CPUs and APUs Intel Core 2 Extreme X6800 Intel Core 2 Quad Q8200 Intel Core 2 Duo E8300 AMD Phenom II X4 905e Intel Core 2 Duo E8200 AMD Phenom II X4 805 Intel Core 2 Duo E8190 AMD Phenom II X3 710 Intel Core 2 Duo E7500 AMD Phenom II X3 705e Intel Core 2 Duo E7400 AMD Phenom II X2 565 Black Edition Intel Core 2 Duo E6850 AMD Phenom II X2 560 Black Edition Intel Core 2 Duo E6750 AMD Phenom II X2 555 Black Edition Intel Pentium G620 AMD Phenom II X2 550 Black Edition Intel Celeron G1630 AMD Phenom II X2 545 Intel Celeron G1620 AMD Phenom X4 9950 Intel Celeron G1610 AMD Athlon II X3 455 Intel Celeron G555 AMD Athlon II X3 450 Intel Celeron G550 AMD Athlon II X3 445 Intel Celeron G540 AMD Athlon II X3 440 Intel Celeron G530 AMD Athlon II X3 435 Intel Celeron G3950 ($65.35 On Amazon) AMD Athlon II X3 425 Intel Celeron G3930 ($61.10 On Walmart) Intel Celeron G3930 ($61.10 On Walmart) Intel Celeron G3900 ($47.49 On Amazon) Intel CPUs AMD CPUs and APUs AMD Phenom X4 9850 AMD Phenom X4 9750 AMD Phenom X4 9650 Intel Core 2 Duo E7300 AMD Phenom X4 9600 Intel Core 2 Duo E7200 AMD Phenom X3 8850 Intel Core 2 Duo E6700 AMD Phenom X3 8750 Intel Core 2 Duo E6550 AMD Athlon II X2 370K Intel Core 2 Duo E6540 AMD Athlon II X2 265 Intel Pentium Dual-Core E6700 AMD Athlon II X2 260 Intel Pentium Dual-Core E6600 AMD Athlon II X2 255 Intel Pentium Dual-Core E650 AMD A6-5500K Intel Pentium Dual-Core E6300 AMD A6 ($75.55 On Walmart) Intel Pentium Dual-Core E5800 AMD A4-7300 ($112.00 On Amazon) Intel Pentium Dual-Core E5700 AMD A4-6400K Intel Pentium G9650 AMD A4-6300 ($229.99 On eBay) AMD A4-5400K AMD A4-5300 AMD A4-4400 AMD A4-4000 AMD A4-3400 AMD A4-3300 AMD Sempron 2650 ($40.33 On Walmart) AMD Athlon 64 X2 6400+ Intel CPUs AMD CPUs and APUs AMD Phenom X4 9550 AMD Phenom X4 9500 AMD Phenom X4 9450e Intel Core 2 Duo E6600 AMD Phenom X4 9350e Intel Core 2 Duo E6420 AMD Phenom X3 8650 Intel Core 2 Duo E4700 AMD Phenom X3 8600 Intel Core 2 Duo E4600 AMD Phenom X3 8550 Intel Core 2 Duo E4500 AMD Phenom X3 8450e Intel Pentium Dual-Core E5400 AMD Phenom X3 8450 Intel Pentium Dual-Core E5300 AMD Phenom X3 8400 Intel Pentium Dual-Core E5200 AMD Phenom X3 8250e Intel Pentium Dual-Core G620T AMD Athlon II X2 250 AMD Athlon II X2 245 AMD Athlon II X2 240 AMD Athlon X2 7850 AMD Athlon X2 7750 AMD Athlon 64 X2 6000+ AMD Athlon 64 X2 5600+ Intel CPUs AMD CPUs and APUs AMD Phenom X4 9150e AMD Phenom X4 9100e Intel Core 2 Duo E6400 AMD Athlon X2 7550 Intel Core 2 Duo E6320 AMD Athlon X2 7450 Intel Core 2 Duo E4400 AMD Athlon X2 5050e Intel Core 2 Duo E4300 AMD Athlon X2 4850e/b Intel Celeron E3300 AMD Athlon 64 X2 5400+ AMD Athlon 64 X2 5200+ AMD Athlon 64 X2 5000+ AMD Athlon 64 X2 4800+ Intel CPUs AMD CPUs and APUs Intel Core 2 Duo E6300 AMD Athlon X2 6550 Intel Core 2 Duo E5500 AMD Athlon X2 6500 Intel Pentium Dual-Core E2220 AMD Athlon X2 4450e/b Intel Pentium Dual-Core E2200 AMD Athlon X2 4600+ Intel Pentium Dual-Core E2210 AMD Athlon X2 4400+ Intel Celeron E3200 AMD Athlon X2 4200+ AMD Athlon X2 BE-2400 Intel CPUs AMD CPUs and APUs Intel Pentium Dual-Core E2180 AMD Athlon 64 X2 4000+ Intel Celeron 1600 AMD Athlon 64 X2 3800+ Intel Celeron G440 AMD Athlon X2 4050e AMD Athlon X2 2300 Black Edition Intel CPUs AMD CPUs and APUs Intel Pentium Dual-Core E2160 Intel Pentium Dual-Core E2140 Intel Celeron E1500 Intel Celeron E1400 Intel Celeron E1200



MORE: Best CPUs

MORE: GPU Performance Hierarchy