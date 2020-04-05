Trending

CPU Hierarchy 2020: Intel and AMD Processors Ranked

By

All of today's consumer, desktop CPUs compared

CPU hierarchy cover image
(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Your CPU has a huge effect on overall performance and, to many, is a computer's most important component. But when it comes time to buying a CPU for your desktop, you'll find a dizzying collection of model numbers and specs from both Intel and AMD. We've listed our the best CPUs for gaming and best processors for work in other articles, but if you want to know how each chip stacks up against all the others and how we come to our decisions, this CPU Hierarchy is for you. 

Below, we've ranked all the consumer Intel 9th, 8th and 7th Gen processors, along with AMD's Ryzen and Threadripper chips from all three generations. We determined the order in the first table based on a geometric mean of gaming performance in four titles: Grand Theft Auto V, Hitman 2, Final Fantasy XV, and World of Tanks. 

We also include an application performance metric in our second application score table, which we've split up into single- and multi-core measurements. We generated the single-threaded metric via a geometric mean of performance in single-threaded LAME, Cinebench, POV-Ray and y-cruncher applications, giving you a good idea of performance in everyday desktop PC applications. The multi-threaded workload column is based on performance in 7zip, Cinebench, POV-ray, vray, Blender, and Handbrake x264 and x265 workloads represent performance in productivity-focused applications that tend to require more compute horsepower.

The most powerful chip gets a 100 and all others are scored relative to it. If you want our recommendations for specific price bands, please check out our Best CPUs for gaming page.

Look out for a new and fun addition soon: We'll be adding in our first non-Intel and non-AMD x86 processor to the hierarchy in the coming days, but you'll have to guess which one. We'll also be adding 20 more AMD/Intel entries in the coming weeks. 

Intel and AMD CPU Gaming Hierarchy 

Gaming ScoreCPUCores/ThreadsBase/BoostTDPBuy
Intel Core i9-9900KS100Coffee Lake-R8/164.0 / 5.0 GHz127W Intel Core i9-9900KS
Intel Core i9-10980XE99.2Cascade Lake-X18/363.0 / 4.8 GHz165WIntel Core i9-10980XE
Intel Core i7-9700K97.9Coffee Lake-R8/83.6 / 4.9 GHz95WIntel Core i7-9700K
Intel Core i9-9900K97.1Coffee Lake-R8/163.6 / 5.0 GHz95WIntel Core i9-9900K
Intel Core i9-9900KF97.1Coffee Lake-R8/163.6 / 5.0 GHz95WIntel Core i9-9900KF
Intel Xeon W-3175X96.8Skylake28/563.1 / 4.3 GHz225WIntel Xeon W-3175X
AMD Threadripper 3970X96.5Zen 232/643.7 / 4.5 GHz280WAMD Threadripper 3970X
AMD Threadripper 3960X96.5Zen 224/483.8 / 4.5 GHz280WAMD Ryzen Threadripper 3960X
AMD Threadripper 3990X96.1Zen 264/1282.9 / 4.3 GHz280WAMD Ryzen Threadripper 3990X
AMD Ryzen 9 3900X96Zen 212/243.8 / 4.6 GHz105WAMD Ryzen 9 3900X
AMD Ryzen 9 3950X94.8Zen 216/323.5 / 4.7 GHz105WAMD Ryzen 9 3950X
Intel Core i9-9980XE 94.7Skylake18/364.4 / 4.5 GHz165WIntel Core i9-9980XE
AMD Ryzen 9 390094.5Zen 212/243.1 / 4.3 GHz65WOEM only
AMD Ryzen 7 3700X94.1Zen 28/163.6 / 4.4 GHz65WAMD Ryzen 7 3700X
AMD Ryzen 7 3800X92.2Zen 28/163.9 / 4.5 GHz105WAMD Ryzen 7 3800X
Intel Core i7-8700K~Coffee Lake6/123.7 / 4.7 GHz95WIntel Core i7-8700K
Intel Core i7-8700~Coffee Lake6/123.2 / 4.6 GHz65WIntel Core i7-8700
Intel Core i9-7960X~Skylake16 / 322.8 / 4.2 GHz165WIntel Core i9-7960X
AMD Ryzen 5 3600X90.5Zen 26/123.8 / 4.4 GHz95WAMD Ryzen 5 3600X
Intel Core i5-9600K90.1Coffee Lake-R6/63.7 / 4.6 GHz95WIntel Core i5-9600K
AMD Ryzen 5 360088.4Zen 26/123.6 / 4.2 GHz65W AMD Ryzen 5 3600
Intel Core i5-8600K~Coffee Lake6/63.6 / 4.3 GHz95WIntel Core i5-8600K
AMD Ryzen 7 2700X~Zen+8/163.7 / 4.3 GHz105WAMD Ryzen 7 2700X
Intel Core i9-7980XE~Skylake18 / 362.6 / 4.2 GHz165WIntel Core i9-7980XE
Intel Core i9-7900X~Skylake10/203.3 / 4.3 GHz140WIntel Core i9-7980X
Intel Core i5-8600~Coffee Lake6/63.1 / 4.3 GHz65WIntel Core i5-8600
Intel Core i7-7700K~Kaby Lake4/84.2 / 4.5 GHz91WIntel Core i7-7700K
Intel Core i5-8500~Coffee Lake6/63.0 / 4.1 GHz65WIntel Core i5-8500
Intel Core i5-9400 / i5-9400F86.3Coffee Lake6/62.9 / 4.1 GHz65WIntel Core i5-9400F
Intel Core i5-8400~Coffee Lake6/62.8 / 4.0 GHz65WIntel Core i5-8400
AMD Threadripper 2990WX (GM)81.6Zen+32/643.0 / 4.2 GHz250WAMD Ryzen Threadripper 2990WX
Intel Core i7-7820X~Skylake8/163.6 / 4.3 GHz140WIntel Core i7-7820X
Intel Core i3-9350KF80.9Coffee Lake4/44.0/4.6 GHz91WIntel Core i3-9350KF
AMD Threadripper 2950X (GM)79.3Zen +16/323.5 / 4.4 GHz180WAMD Ryzen Threadripper 2950X
AMD Threadripper 2970WX79.1Zen +24/483.0 / 4.2 GHz250WAMD Threadripper 2970WX
AMD Ryzen 5 2600X77.8Zen+6/123.6 / 4.2 GHz95WAMD Ryzen 5 2600X
Intel Core i3-8350K75.7Coffee Lake4/44.0 / - GHz91WIntel Core i3-8350K
AMD Ryzen 7 2700~Zen+8/163.2 / 4.1 GHz65WAMD Ryzen 7 2700
AMD Threadripper 1900X (GM)~Zen8/163.8 / 4.0 GHz180WAMD Ryzen Threadripper 1900X
Intel Core i7-7700~Kaby Lake4/83.6 / 4.2 GHz65WIntel Core i7-7700
AMD Ryzen 5 2600~Zen+6/123.4 / 3.9 GHz65WAMD Ryzen 5 2600
Intel Core i7-7800X~Skylake6/123.5 / 4.0 GHz140WIntel Core i7-7800X
Intel Core i5-7600K~Kaby Lake4/43.8 / 4.2 GHz91WIntel Core i5-7600K
AMD Threadripper 1950X (GM)~Zen16/323.4 / 4.0 GHz180WAMD Ryzen Threadripper 1950X
AMD Threadripper 1920X (GM)~Zen12/243.5 / 4.0 GHz180WAMD Ryzen Threadripper 1920X
AMD Ryzen 7 1800X~Zen8/163.6 / 4.0 GHz95WAMD Ryzen 7 1800X
Intel Core i5-7600~Kaby Lake4/43.5 / 4.1 GHz65WIntel Core i5-7600
Intel Core i3-910079.3Coffee Lake-R4/43.6 / 4.2 GHz65WIntel Core i3-9100
Intel Core i3-8300~Coffee Lake4/43.7 / - GHz62WIntel Core i3-8300
Intel Core i3-8100~Coffee Lake4/43.6 / - GHz65WIntel Core i3-8100
Intel Core i5-7500~Kaby Lake4/43.4 / 3.8 GHz65WIntel Core i5-7500
Intel Core i5-7400~Kaby Lake4/43.0 / 3.5 GHz65WIntel Core i5-7400
AMD Ryzen 7 1700X~Zen8/163.8 / 3.9 GHz95WAMD Ryzen 7 1700X
AMD Ryzen 7 1700~Zen8/163.0 / 3.8 GHz65WAMD Ryzen 7 1700
AMD Ryzen 5 3400G68.3Zen +4/83.7 / 4.2 GHz65WAMD Ryzen 5 3400G
AMD Ryzen 5 1600X66.7Zen6/123.6 / 4.0 GHz95WAMD Ryzen 5 1600X
AMD Ryzen 5 160066.1Zen6/123.2 / 3.6 GHz65WAMD Ryzen 5 1600
AMD Ryzen 3 3200G64.6Zen +4/43.6 / 4.0 GHz65WAMD Ryzen 3 3200G
AMD Ryzen 5 1500X~Zen4/83.5 / 3.7 GHz65WAMD Ryzen 5 1500X
Intel Core i3-7350K~Kaby Lake2/44.2 / - GHz60WIntel Core i3-7350K
AMD Ryzen 5 2400G63.6Zen+4/83.6 / 3.9 GHz65WAMD Ryzen 5 2400G
Intel Core i3-7300~Kaby Lake2/44.0 / - GHz51WIntel Core i3-7300
Intel Core i3-7100~Kaby Lake2/43.9 / - GHz51W
AMD Ryzen 5 1400~Zen4/83.2 / 3.4 GHz65W
AMD Ryzen 3 1300X~Zen4/43.5 / 3.7 GHz65W
AMD Ryzen 3 2200G~Zen+4/43.5 / 3.7 GHz65WRyzen 3 2200G
AMD Athlon 240GE~Zen2/43.5 / - GHz35WAMD Athlon 240GE
AMD Athlon 220GE~Zen2/43.4 / - GHz35WAMD Athlon 220GE
AMD Athlon 200GE~Zen2/43.2 / - GHz35WAMD Athlon 200GE
Intel Pentium G5600~Coffee Lake2/43.9 / - GHz54WPentium Gold G5600
Intel Pentium G5400~Coffee Lake2/43.7 / - GHz54WPentium Gold G5400
Intel Pentium G4620~Kaby Lake2/43.7 / - GHz54WIntel Pentium G4620
Intel Pentium G4560~Kaby Lake2/43.5 / - GHz54WIntel Pentium G4560
AMD Ryzen 3 1200~Zen4/43.1 / 3.2 GHz65W AMD Ryzen 3 1200

We used the Nvidia GTX 2080 Ti GPU for our tests at HD resolution. We have also included several newer processors that we haven't tested yet, but we've assigned them basic positions in our hierarchy based on their capabilities. Naturally, this list will grow as we add more processors.

You may be surprised to find that some less-expensive chips ranked above their upscale siblings. For example, the Core i7-9700K comes out ahead of the Core i9-9900K on this list because it offers better performance in some games due to its lack of hyperthreading, which was enough to help it do better on the overall suite of tests. However, depending on the application, you may see stronger results from the higher-end chip.

Intel and AMD CPU Single-Threaded Performance Hierarchy

Single-Threaded App ScoreArchitectureCores/ThreadsBase/BoostTDP
Core i9-10980XE100.0%Cascade Lake-X18/363.0 / 4.8 GHz165W
Ryzen 9 3950X97.5%Zen 216/323.5 / 4.7 GHz105W
Ryzen 9 3900X97.3%Zen 212/243.8 / 4.6 GHz105W
Core i9-9900KS96.4%Coffee Lake-R8/164.0 / 5.0 GHz127W 
Core i9-9900K95.8%Coffee Lake-R8/163.6 / 5.0 GHz95W
Threadripper 3970X95.7%Zen 232/643.7 / 4.5 GHz280W
Threadripper 3960X95.6%Zen 224/483.8 / 4.5 GHz280W
Ryzen 7 3700X94.7%Zen 28/163.6 / 4.4 GHz65W
Core i5-9600K94.7%Coffee Lake-R6/63.7 / 4.6 GHz95W
Core i7-9700K93.6%Coffee Lake-R8/83.6 / 4.9 GHz95W
Threadripper 3990X93.3%Zen 264/1282.9 / 4.3 GHz280W
Core i3-9350KF93.2%Coffee Lake4/44.0/4.6 GHz91W
Core i9-9980XE92.7%Skylake18/364.4 / 4.5 GHz165W
Xeon W-3175X89.4%Skylake28/563.1 / 4.3 GHz225W
Core i3-910085.2%Coffee Lake-R4/43.6 / 4.2 GHz65W
Core i5-9400 / -9400F83.2%Coffee Lake6/62.9 / 4.1 GHz65W
Ryzen 7 3800X83.0%Zen 28/163.9 / 4.5 GHz105W
Ryzen 9 390080.2%Zen 212/243.1 / 4.3 GHz65W
Ryzen 5 3600X78.7%Zen 26/123.8 / 4.4 GHz95W
Core i3-8350K78.3%Coffee Lake4/44.0 / - GHz91W
Threadripper 2950X76.8%Zen +16/323.5 / 4.4 GHz180W
Ryzen 5 3600 75.9%Zen 26/123.6 / 4.2 GHz65W
Threadripper 2990WX73.8%Zen+32/643.0 / 4.2 GHz250W
Threadripper 2970WX73.6%Zen +24/483.0 / 4.2 GHz250W
Ryzen 5 3400G71.7%Zen +4/83.7 / 4.2 GHz65W
Ryzen 5 2400G67.1%Zen+4/83.6 / 3.9 GHz65W
Ryzen 3 3200G66.4%Zen +4/43.6 / 4.0 GHz65W
Ryzen 5 2600X64.1%Zen+6/123.6 / 4.2 GHz95W
Ryzen 5 1600X59.4%Zen6/123.6 / 4.0 GHz95W

Single-threaded performance is often tied directly to the responsiveness and snappiness of your PC in any number of daily applications, like loading an operating system or surfing the web. This metric largely depends upon a mixture of instruction per cycle (IPC) throughput (the number of operations the chip can execute in one clock cycle) and frequency, which is the speed at which the transistors switch between on and off states. However, a whole host of other considerations, such as cache, architecture, and interconnects (like rings, meshes, and infinity fabric) impact this measure of per-core performance, so these results do not align perfectly based upon clock frequency. Instead, performance varies with each application and how well it is tuned for the respective architectures.  

Intel and AMD CPU Multi-Threaded Performance

Multi-Threaded App ScoreArchitectureCores/ThreadsBase/BoostTDP
Threadripper 3990X100.0%Zen 264/1282.9 / 4.3 GHz280W
Threadripper 3970X94.7%Zen 232/643.7 / 4.5 GHz280W
Threadripper 3960X86.8%Zen 224/483.8 / 4.5 GHz280W
Xeon W-3175X82.6%Skylake28/563.1 / 4.3 GHz225W
Core i9-10980XE62.7%Cascade Lake-X18/363.0 / 4.8 GHz165W
Core i9-9980XE60.9%Skylake18/364.4 / 4.5 GHz165W
Ryzen 9 3950X61.1%Zen 216/323.5 / 4.7 GHz105W
Threadripper 2990WX53.1%Zen+32/643.0 / 4.2 GHz250W
Ryzen 9 3900X54.6%Zen 212/243.8 / 4.6 GHz105W
Threadripper 2970WX50.9%Zen +24/483.0 / 4.2 GHz250W
Threadripper 2950X53.0%Zen +16/323.5 / 4.4 GHz180W
Ryzen 9 390049.4%Zen 212/243.1 / 4.3 GHz65W
Ryzen 7 3700X42.4%Zen 28/163.6 / 4.4 GHz65W
Ryzen 7 3800X40.9%Zen 28/163.9 / 4.5 GHz105W
Core i9-9900KS40.0%Coffee Lake-R8/164.0 / 5.0 GHz127W 
Core i9-9900K39.4%Coffee Lake-R8/163.6 / 5.0 GHz95W
Core i7-9700K35.2%Coffee Lake-R8/83.6 / 4.9 GHz95W
Ryzen 5 3600X32.8%Zen 26/123.8 / 4.4 GHz95W
Ryzen 5 3600 32.3%Zen 26/123.6 / 4.2 GHz65W
Core i5-9600K28.8%Coffee Lake-R6/63.7 / 4.6 GHz95W
Ryzen 5 2600X26.6%Zen+6/123.6 / 4.2 GHz95W
Core i5-9400 / -9400F26.0%Coffee Lake6/62.9 / 4.1 GHz65W
Ryzen 5 1600X24.1%Zen6/123.6 / 4.0 GHz95W
Core i3-9350KF20.6%Coffee Lake4/44.0/4.6 GHz91W
Ryzen 5 3400G19.2%Zen +4/83.7 / 4.2 GHz65W
Core i3-910019.2%Coffee Lake-R4/43.6 / 4.2 GHz65W
Core i3-8350K19.1%Coffee Lake4/44.0 / - GHz91W
Ryzen 5 2400G17.9%Zen+4/83.6 / 3.9 GHz65W
Ryzen 3 3200G15.9%Zen +4/43.6 / 4.0 GHz65W

Like we see with single-threaded performance metrics, multi-threaded performance, which is a measure of a chips performance in applications that utilize multiple software threads, varies based upon a whole host of architectural factors. It also depends heavily upon how well the software scales with additional compute cores. As such, these results do not align perfectly based upon core/thread count, though it does serve as a decent litmus of multi-threaded performance. Be aware that architectures, caches, and interconnects also have a profound impact on these results, as all of these factors impact how well performance scales with additional threads. Performance rarely scales perfectly with the addition of more cores/threads, so the scaling factor of each processor architecture weighs in heavily on the value proposition of going with a higher core count processor for your specific application. 

Test System and Configuration

Hardware
AMD Socket AM4 (400-Series)AMD Ryzen 2000-series processors
MSI X470 Gaming M7 AC
2x 8GB G.Skill FlareX DDR4-3200 @ DDR4-2933
Intel LGA 1151 (Z370)Intel Coffee Lake processors
MSI Z370 Gaming Pro Carbon AC
2x 8GB G.Skill FlareX DDR4-3200 @ DDR4-2400, DDR4-2667
AMD Socket AM4 (300-Series)Ryzen 1000-series processors
MSI X370 Xpower Gaming Titanium
2x 8GB G.Skill FlareX DDR4-3200 @ DDR4-2667
Intel LGA 1151 (Z270)Intel Kaby Lake processors
MSI Z270 Gaming M7
2x 8GB G.Skill FlareX DDR4-3200 @ DDR4-2400
Intel LGA 2066Intel Skylake processors
MSI X299 Gaming Pro Carbon AC
4x 8GB G.Skill FlareX DDR4-3200 @ DDR4-2666
AllEVGA GeForce GTX 1080 FE
1TB Samsung PM863
SilverStone ST1500-TI, 1500W
Windows 10 Creators Update Version 1703 - All Spectre and Meltdown mitigations
CoolingCorsair H115i

Legacy Desktop Processor Hierarchy

Recognizing that a lot of older platforms are going to be paired with graphics subsystems multiple generations old, we wanted to define the top of our range to encourage balance between host processing and complementary GPUs. At this point, anyone with a Sandy Bridge-based Core i7 would realize a gain from stepping up to Coffee Lake or Kaby Lake, for example. And putting AMD's top FX CPUs next to a handful of Core i7s and those older Core i5s represents an upgrade to their status.

Currently, our hierarchy consists of 13 total tiers. The bottom half of the chart is largely outdated; you'll notice those CPUs dragging down performance in the latest games, regardless of the graphics card installed in your PC. If you own a CPU in that range, an upgrade could really take your experience to another level.

Really, it's the top five tiers or so that remain viable. And in that top half of the chart, an upgrade is typically worthwhile if it's a least a couple of tiers higher. Otherwise, there's just not enough improvement to warrant the expense of a fresh CPU, motherboard and RAM (not to mention the graphics card and storage solution you'd be considering as well).

Intel CPUsAMD CPUs and APUs
Intel Core i7-8700K ($382.00 On Walmart)
Intel Core i9-7900X ($969.00 On Walmart)
Intel Core i9-7960X ($1617.83 On Amazon)
Intel Core i9-7980XE ($1579.99 On Amazon)
Intel Core i7-8700K ($382.00 On Walmart)
Intel Core i7-7740X ($350.00 On Amazon)
Intel Core i7-7700K ($344.61 On Walmart)
Intel Core i7-7820X ($599.99 On Walmart)AMD Ryzen Threadripper 1950X ($77.99 On Walmart)
Intel Core i7-7700 ($317.07 On Walmart)AMD Ryzen Threadripper 1920X ($199.99 On Amazon)
Intel Core i5-8400 ($204.29 On Walmart)AMD Ryzen 7 1800X ($220.79 On Amazon)
Intel Core i7-7800X ($389.99 On Newegg)AMD Ryzen Threadripper 1900X ($549.99 On Newegg)
Intel Core i7-7700T ($339.99 On Walmart)AMD Ryzen 7 1700X ($163.00 On Amazon)
Intel Core i7-6950X ($1576.52 On Walmart)AMD Ryzen 7 1700 ($219.79 On Amazon)
Intel Core i7-6900K ($788.00 On Amazon)AMD Ryzen 5 1600X ($139.95 On Amazon)
Intel Core i7-6850K ($492.75 On Amazon)AMD Ryzen 5 1600 ($103.57 On Amazon)
Intel Core i7-6800K ($347.88 On Walmart)AMD Ryzen 5 1500X ($127.00 On Walmart)
Intel Core i7-6700K ($293.19 On Walmart)AMD Ryzen 5 1400 ($139.99 On Walmart)
Intel Core i7 6700 ($317.97 On Walmart)AMD Ryzen 3 1300X ($66.56 On Amazon)
Intel Core i7-5960X ($1,069.95 On Newegg)Ryzen 5 2400G ($59.99 On Walmart)
Intel Core i7-5930K ($386.59 On Walmart)
Intel Core i7-5820K ($350.90 On Walmart)
Intel Core i7-5775C ($1077.88 On Amazon)
Intel i7-4960X ($465.58 On Amazon)
Intel Core i7-4930K
Intel Core i7-4820K
Intel Core i7-4790K
Intel Core i7-4770K
Intel Core i7-4790
Intel Core i7-4771
Intel Core i7-4770
Intel Core i7-3970X
Intel Core i7-3960X
Intel Core i7-3930K
Intel Core i7-3820
Intel Core i7-3770K
Intel Core i7-3770
Intel Core i5-7640X ($243.00 On Amazon)
Intel Core i5-7600K ($10.73 On Amazon)
Intel Core i5-7600 ($269.99 On Walmart)
Intel Core i5-7500 ($216.62 On Walmart)
Intel Core i5-7400 ($201.30 On Walmart)
Intel Core i5 6600k ($248.73 On Walmart)
Intel Core i5-6600 ($210.66 On Amazon)
Intel Core i5-6500 ($210.04 On Walmart)
Intel Core i5 6402P ($488.00 On Amazon)
Intel Core i5-6400 ($182.99 On Newegg)
Intel Core i5-5675C
Intel Core i5-4690K ($250.58 On Walmart)
Intel Core i5-4670K
Intel Core i5-4590
Intel Core i5-4670
Intel Core i5-4570
Intel BX80646I54460 ($215.17 On Amazon)
Intel Core i5-4440
Intel Core i5-4430
Intel Core i5-3570K
Intel Core i5-3570
Intel Core i5-3550
Intel CPUsAMD CPUs and APUs
Intel Core i7-990X Extreme
Intel Core i7-980X Extreme
Intel Core i7-975 Extreme
Intel Core i7-2600K
Intel Core i7-2600
Intel Core i7-965
Intel Core i5-3470
Intel Core i5-3450PIntel Core i7-7700 ($317.07 On Walmart)
Intel Core i5-3450AMD FX-9370 ($232.17 On Walmart)
Intel Core i5-3350PAMD FX-8370 ($220.00 On Amazon)
Intel Core i5-3330AMD FX-8350 w/Wraith ($159.99 On Amazon)
Intel Core i5-2550KAMD FX-8320 ($124.99 On Amazon)
Intel Core i5-2500KAMD FX-8300 ($99.99 On Amazon)
Intel Core i5-2500AMD FX-8150
Intel Core i5-2450P
Intel Core i5-2400
Intel Core i5-2380P
Intel Core i5-2320
Intel Core i5-2310
Intel Core i5-2300
Intel Core i3-7350K ($167.99 On Walmart)
Intel Core i3-7320 ($295.22 On Walmart)
Intel Core i3-7300 ($169.89 On B&H)
Intel Core i3-7100 ($131.99 On B&H)
Intel CPUsAMD CPUs and APUs
Intel Core i7-980
Intel Core i7-970
Intel Core i7-960
Intel Core i7-875K
Intel Core i7-870
Intel Core i3 6320 ($218.52 On Amazon)
Intel Core i3 6300 ($130.00 On Amazon)
Intel Core i3-6100 ($130.34 On Walmart)AMD FX-6350 w/Wraith ($134.99 On Amazon)
Intel Core i3 6100T ($136.99 On Tiger Direct)AMD FX-4350 ($716.00 On Walmart)
Intel Core i3-6098P ($372.00 On Amazon)AMD Phenom II X6 1100T Black Edition
Intel Core i3-4360AMD Phenom II X6 1090T Black Edition
Intel Core i3-4350AMD Phenom II X4 Black Edition 980
Intel Core i3-4340AMD Phenom II X4 Black Edition 975
Intel Core i3-4170
Intel Core i3-4160
Intel Core i3-4150
Intel Core i3-4130
Intel Core i3-3250
Intel Core i3-3245
Intel Core i3-3240
Intel Core i3-3225
Intel Core i3-3220
Intel Core i3-3210
Intel Core i3-2130
Intel Core i3-2025
Intel Core i3-2120
Intel Core i3-2105
Intel Core i3-2100
Intel Pentium G4620 ($143.92 On Walmart)
Intel Pentium G4600 ($126.42 On Walmart)
Intel Pentium G4560 ($79.99 On Walmart)
Intel Pentium G4500 ($74.86 On Walmart)
Intel Pentium G4400 ($62.24 On Walmart)
Intel CPUsAMD CPUs and APUs
AMD FX-8370E ($310.09 On Amazon)
AMD FX-8320 ($149.01 On Amazon)
AMD FX-8120
AMD FX-6300 ($89.98 On Amazon)
AMD FX-6200
AMD FX-4300 ($99.95 On Amazon)
AMD FX-4170
AMD Phenom II X6 1075T
Intel Core i7-950AMD Phenom II X4 970 Black Edition
Intel Core i7-940AMD Phenom II X4 965
Intel Core i7-930AMD Phenom II X4 955
Intel Core i7-920AMD A10-7890K APU ($411.00 On Amazon)
Intel Core i7-860Intel A10-7870K ($34.99 On Walmart)
Intel Core i5-3220TAMD A10-7860K ($42.90 On Walmart)
Intel Core i5-2405SAMD A10-7850K
Intel Core i5-2400SAMD A10-7800
Intel Core i5-760AMD A10-7700K
Intel Core i5-750AMD A10-6800K
Intel Core 2 Extreme QX9775AMD A10-6790K
Intel Core 2 Extreme QX9770AMD A10-6700
Intel Core 2 Extreme QX9650AMD A10-5800K
Intel Core 2 Quad Q9650AMD A10-5700
Intel A8-7650K ($105.99 On Amazon)
AMD A8-7600 ($17.99 On eBay)
AMD A8-6600K
AMD A8-5600K
AMD A8-3870K
AMD A8-3870
AMD A8-3850
AMD Athlon X4 880K ($74.90 On Amazon)
Intel Athlon X4 870K (4th quarter) ($35.79 On Walmart)
Intel A10-7870K ($34.99 On Walmart)
AMD Athlon X4 750K
AMD Athlon X4 740
AMD Athlon X4 651K
AMD Athlon X4 645
AMD Athlon X4 641
AMD Athlon X4 640
Intel CPUsAMD CPUs and APUs
AMD FX-6100
AMD FX-4130
AMD FX-4100
Intel Core 2 Extreme QX6850AMD Phenom II X6 1055T
Intel Core 2 Extreme QX6800AMD Phenom II X6 1045T
Intel Core 2 Quad Q9550AMD Phenom II X4 945
Intel Core 2 Quad Q9450AMD Phenom II X4 940
Intel Core 2 Quad Q9400AMD Phenom II X4 920
Intel Core i5-680AMD Phenom II X3 740
Intel Core i5-670AMD Phenom II X3 720 Black Edition
Intel Core i5-661AMD A8-6500
Intel Core i5-660AMD A8-5500
Intel Core i5-655KAMD A6 ($75.55 On Walmart)
Intel Core i5-650AMD A6 ($75.55 On Walmart)
Intel Core i3-2120TAMD A6-3670K
Intel Core i3-2100TAMD A6-3650
AMD Athlon II X4 635
AMD Athlon II X4 630
Intel CPUsAMD CPUs and APUs
Intel Core 2 Extreme QX6700
Intel Core 2 Quad Q9300
Intel Core 2 Quad Q8400
Intel Core 2 Quad Q8300
Intel Core 2 Quad Q6700
Intel Core 2 Quad Q6600
Intel Core 2 Duo E8600
Intel Core 2 Duo E8500AMD Phenom II X4 910
Intel Core 2 Duo E8400AMD Phenom II X4 910e
Intel Core 2 Duo E7600AMD Phenom II X4 810
Intel Core i3-550AMD Athlon II X4 631
Intel Core i3-540AMD Athlon II X4 620
Intel Core i3-530AMD Athlon II X3 460
Intel Pentium G3470
Intel Pentium G3460
Intel Pentium G3450
Intel Pentium G3440
Intel Pentium G3430
Intel Pentium G3420
Intel Pentium G3260 ($106.67 On Walmart)
Intel Pentium G3258 ($67.00 On eBay)
Intel Pentium G3250
Intel Pentium G3220
Intel Pentium G2130
Intel Pentium G2120
Intel Pentium G2020
Intel Pentium G2010
Intel Pentium G870
Intel Pentium G860
Intel Pentium G850
Intel Pentium G840
Intel Pentium G645
Intel Pentium G640
Intel Pentium G630
Intel CPUsAMD CPUs and APUs
Intel Core 2 Extreme X6800
Intel Core 2 Quad Q8200
Intel Core 2 Duo E8300AMD Phenom II X4 905e
Intel Core 2 Duo E8200AMD Phenom II X4 805
Intel Core 2 Duo E8190AMD Phenom II X3 710
Intel Core 2 Duo E7500AMD Phenom II X3 705e
Intel Core 2 Duo E7400AMD Phenom II X2 565 Black Edition
Intel Core 2 Duo E6850AMD Phenom II X2 560 Black Edition
Intel Core 2 Duo E6750AMD Phenom II X2 555 Black Edition
Intel Pentium G620AMD Phenom II X2 550 Black Edition
Intel Celeron G1630AMD Phenom II X2 545
Intel Celeron G1620AMD Phenom X4 9950
Intel Celeron G1610AMD Athlon II X3 455
Intel Celeron G555AMD Athlon II X3 450
Intel Celeron G550AMD Athlon II X3 445
Intel Celeron G540AMD Athlon II X3 440
Intel Celeron G530AMD Athlon II X3 435
Intel Celeron G3950 ($65.35 On Amazon)AMD Athlon II X3 425
Intel Celeron G3930 ($61.10 On Walmart)
Intel Celeron G3930 ($61.10 On Walmart)
Intel Celeron G3900 ($47.49 On Amazon)
Intel CPUsAMD CPUs and APUs
AMD Phenom X4 9850
AMD Phenom X4 9750
AMD Phenom X4 9650
Intel Core 2 Duo E7300AMD Phenom X4 9600
Intel Core 2 Duo E7200AMD Phenom X3 8850
Intel Core 2 Duo E6700AMD Phenom X3 8750
Intel Core 2 Duo E6550AMD Athlon II X2 370K
Intel Core 2 Duo E6540AMD Athlon II X2 265
Intel Pentium Dual-Core E6700AMD Athlon II X2 260
Intel Pentium Dual-Core E6600AMD Athlon II X2 255
Intel Pentium Dual-Core E650AMD A6-5500K
Intel Pentium Dual-Core E6300AMD A6 ($75.55 On Walmart)
Intel Pentium Dual-Core E5800AMD A4-7300 ($112.00 On Amazon)
Intel Pentium Dual-Core E5700AMD A4-6400K
Intel Pentium G9650AMD A4-6300 ($229.99 On eBay)
AMD A4-5400K
AMD A4-5300
AMD A4-4400
AMD A4-4000
AMD A4-3400
AMD A4-3300
AMD Sempron 2650 ($40.33 On Walmart)
AMD Athlon 64 X2 6400+
Intel CPUsAMD CPUs and APUs
AMD Phenom X4 9550
AMD Phenom X4 9500
AMD Phenom X4 9450e
Intel Core 2 Duo E6600AMD Phenom X4 9350e
Intel Core 2 Duo E6420AMD Phenom X3 8650
Intel Core 2 Duo E4700AMD Phenom X3 8600
Intel Core 2 Duo E4600AMD Phenom X3 8550
Intel Core 2 Duo E4500AMD Phenom X3 8450e
Intel Pentium Dual-Core E5400AMD Phenom X3 8450
Intel Pentium Dual-Core E5300AMD Phenom X3 8400
Intel Pentium Dual-Core E5200AMD Phenom X3 8250e
Intel Pentium Dual-Core G620TAMD Athlon II X2 250
AMD Athlon II X2 245
AMD Athlon II X2 240
AMD Athlon X2 7850
AMD Athlon X2 7750
AMD Athlon 64 X2 6000+
AMD Athlon 64 X2 5600+
Intel CPUsAMD CPUs and APUs
AMD Phenom X4 9150e
AMD Phenom X4 9100e
Intel Core 2 Duo E6400AMD Athlon X2 7550
Intel Core 2 Duo E6320AMD Athlon X2 7450
Intel Core 2 Duo E4400AMD Athlon X2 5050e
Intel Core 2 Duo E4300AMD Athlon X2 4850e/b
Intel Celeron E3300AMD Athlon 64 X2 5400+
AMD Athlon 64 X2 5200+
AMD Athlon 64 X2 5000+
AMD Athlon 64 X2 4800+
Intel CPUsAMD CPUs and APUs
Intel Core 2 Duo E6300AMD Athlon X2 6550
Intel Core 2 Duo E5500AMD Athlon X2 6500
Intel Pentium Dual-Core E2220AMD Athlon X2 4450e/b
Intel Pentium Dual-Core E2200AMD Athlon X2 4600+
Intel Pentium Dual-Core E2210AMD Athlon X2 4400+
Intel Celeron E3200AMD Athlon X2 4200+
AMD Athlon X2 BE-2400
Intel CPUsAMD CPUs and APUs
Intel Pentium Dual-Core E2180AMD Athlon 64 X2 4000+
Intel Celeron 1600AMD Athlon 64 X2 3800+
Intel Celeron G440AMD Athlon X2 4050e
AMD Athlon X2 2300 Black Edition
Intel CPUsAMD CPUs and APUs
Intel Pentium Dual-Core E2160
Intel Pentium Dual-Core E2140
Intel Celeron E1500
Intel Celeron E1400
Intel Celeron E1200


