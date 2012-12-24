CPU Charts 2012: 86 Processors From AMD And Intel, Tested

Benchmark Hardware And Software
Our Benchmark Hardware and Software
|Benchmark System Hardware
|Hardware
|Details
|Performance Benchmarks
|Socket AM3 Motherboard
|Asus M5A99X Evo, Chipset: AMD 990X, BIOS: 1208
|Socket FM1 Motherboard
|MSI A75MA-G55, Chipset: Intel Z77, BIOS: 1.6b6
|LGA 1156 Motherboard
|Gigabyte P55A-UD7, Chipset: Intel P55, BIOS: F8b
|LGA 1155 Motherboard
|Gigabyte Z77X-UD3H Wi-Fi, Chipset: Intel Z77, BIOS: 1504
|LGA 1366 Motherboard
|MSI Big Bang, Chipset: Intel X58, BIOS: 1.2 (2010-06-18)
|LGA 2011 Motherboard
|Intel DX79SI, Chipset: Intel X79, BIOS: 0537
|DDR3 Memory (Dual-Channel)
|2 x 8 GB DDR3-1600 CL10-10-10-27, (Corsair Vengance CMZ16GX3M2A1600C10)
|DDR3 Memory (Dual-Channel)
|2 x 8 GB DDR3-1866 CL10-11-10-30, (G.Skill RipjawsX F3-14900CL10D-16GBXL)
|DDR3 Memory (Triple-Channel)
|3 x 4 GB Kingston KHX1600C9D3K2/8GX
|DDR3 Memory (Quad-Channel)
|4 x 4 GB Kingston KHX1600C9D3K2/8GX
|Graphics
|Sapphire Radeon HD 7870 FleX GPU: Pitcairn (1000 MHz), Graphics RAM: 2048 MB GDDR5 (2400 MT/s), Stream Processors: 1280
|System Drive
|Samsung PM810, 256 GB, SATA 3Gb/s , MZ5PA256HMDR
|Power Supply Unit
|Seasonic X-760, SS-760KM Active PFC F3
|System Software
|Operating System
|Windows 7 Ultimate SP1 x64
|Drivers and Settings
|Graphics Driver
|AMD Catalyst 12.8 Suite for Windows 7
|Chipset Driver AMD
|AMD Catalyst 12.8 Suite for Windows 7
|Chipset Driver Intel
|Chipset Installation Utility Ver. 9.3.0.1019
|Game Benchmarks and Settings
|Benchmark
|Details
|Crysis 2
|Version: 1.9 Video Mode: 1280x720 Game Settings - Anti-Aliasing none - Filtering Trilinear - Wait for vertical sync disabled - Shader Detail Medium - Effect Detail Medium - Model/Texture Detail Medium Demo: THG Demo 1
|Mafia II
|Video Mode: 1024x768 Game Settings - Anti-Aliasing disabled - Filtering Anisotropic Trilinear - Wait for vertical sync disabled - Shader Detail Medium - Effect Detail Medium - Model/Texture Detail Medium Demo: THG Demo 1
|Audio Benchmarks and Settings
|Benchmark
|Details
|iTunes
|Version: 9.0.3.15 Audio CD ("Terminator II" SE), 53 min. Convert to AAC Audio Format
|Lame MP3
|Version 3.98.3 Audio CD "Terminator II SE", 53 min Convert wav to mp3 Audio Format Command: -b 160 --nores (160 Kb/s)
|Video Benchmarks and Settings
|Benchmark
|Details
|HandBrake CLI
|Version: 0.98 Video: Video from Canon EOS 7D (1920x1080, 25 frames) 1 Minutes 22 Seconds Audio: PCM-S16, 48,000 Hz, Two-Channel, to Video: AVC1 Audio: AAC (High Profile)
|TotalCode Studio 2.5
|Version: 2.5.0.10677 MPEG2 to H.264 MainConcept H.264/AVC Codec 28 sec HDTV 1920x1080 (MPEG2) Audio: MPEG2 (44.1 kHz, Two-Channel, 16-Bit, 224 Kb/s) Codec: H.264 Pro Mode: PAL 50i (25 FPS) Profile: H.264 BD HDMV
|Application Benchmarks and Settings
|Benchmark
|Details
|7-Zip
|Version: 9.28 LZMA2 Syntax "a -t7z -r -m0=LZMA2 -mx=5" Benchmark: THG-Workload-2012
|WinRAR
|Version: 4.2 RAR Syntax "winrar a -r -m3" Benchmark: THG-Workload-2012
|Autodesk 3d Studio Max 2010
|Version: 10 x64 Rendering Space Flyby Mentalray (SPECapc_3dsmax9) Frame: 248 Resolution: 1440 x 1080
|Blender
|Version: 2.62 Syntax blender -b Helicopter-2.6.1-toms.blend -f 1 Helicopter-2.6.1 (scene-Helicopter-2.6.1.blend) Frame: 1 Resolution: 1280x720 Threads: Auto-Detect
|Cinebench 11.5
|Version 11.5 Build CB25720DEMO CPU Test single- and multi-threaded
|Adobe After Effects CS5.5
|Create Video which includes 3 Streams Frames: 210 Render Multiple Frames Simultaneosly: on
|Adobe After Effects CS6
|Create Video which includes 3 Streams Frames: 210 Render Multiple Frames Simultaneosly: on
|Adobe Premiere Pro CS6
|Video Length 2 min 21 sec Export to H.264 Blu-ray Source 960x720 Output 1280x720
|Adobe Photoshop CS 6 (64-Bit) CPU
|Version: 13 Filtering a 16 MB TIF (15,000x7266) Filters: Radial Blur (Amount: 10; Method: zoom; Quality: good) Shape Blur (Radius: 46 px; custom shape: Trademark sysmbol) Median (Radius: 1px) Polar Coordinates (Rectangular to Polar)
|Adobe Acrobat X Professional
|Version: 10.0.0 Pro == Printing Preferenced Menu == Default Settings: Standard == Adobe PDF Security - Edit Menu == Encrypt all documents (128 bit RC4) Open Password: 123 Permissions Password: 321
|Microsoft PowerPoint 2010
|Version: 14.0.4734.1000 (32-bit) PPT to PDF Powerpoint Document (115 Pages) Adobe PDF-Printer
|Abbyy FineReader
|Version: 10 Professional Build (10.0.102.82) Read PDF save to Doc Source: Political Economy (J. Broadhurst 1842) 111 Pages
|Microsoft Visual Studio 2010
|Compile Miranda in Two Editions with MSBuild form .NET 4.0.30319 1. Release Unicode Win32 2. Release Unicode x64
|Microsoft Visual Studio 2010
|Compile Chrome Project (1/31/2012) with devenv.com /build Release
|Fritz
|Fritz Chess Benchmark Version 4.3.2
|Synthetic Benchmarks and Settings
|Benchmark
|Details
|3DMark 11
|Version: 1.0
|PCMark 7
|Version: 1.04
|SiSoftware Sandra 2012
|Version: 2012.06.18.53 Processor Arithmetic, Cryptography, Memory Bandwith
Benchmark Motherboards and Graphics Card
Asus M5A99X EVO:
MSI A75MA-G55:
Gigabyte P55A-UD7:
Gigabyte Z77X-UD3H Wi-Fi:
MSI Big Bang:
Intel DX79SI:
Sapphire Radeon HD 7870 FleX:
But i want some processors which were legendary overclockers, and representatives of their generation of CPU's, included with a nominal OC :
intel C2D E7300 : 2.66- > 3.33
Intel C2Q Q6600 : 2.4- > 3.0ghz
Intel i5-750 : 2.66 - >3.33
Its highly likely that a person has owned at least one of these CPU's. I want to know how well these compare to modern processors.
Agreed, maybe just one dual core and one quad? q9550 and e6850? not that I still own both of those or anything...
But let's do some math. Just for a rough order of magnitude I figure an average of 15% increase in performance per clock cycle, per generation (not including clock speed, number of cores, etc.). So if we start back at Conroe and work our way to present day Ivy Bridge, that's 5 new generations of processors. 1.15^5 = 2.01
Which means that an Ivy Bridge CPU at the same speed as a Conroe CPU (2006ish) is about 2x as fast per clock cycle, on average. Once you take into account faster clock speeds, number of cores, cache sizes, integrated memory controllers, etc. and more importantly what software will be used with the CPUs the real world performance difference could be almost nothing to somewhere around 10-15x as fast.
I digress. The point being, is I would like to see some more benchies Tom's! Prove me wrong!