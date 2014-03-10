CryoVenom R9 290 Review: Water Cooling With A Warranty

Results: Battlefield 4

Overclocked cards breeze through Battlefield 4’s High quality preset, with average frame rates exceeding 50 at 5760x1080.

Sags in the frame rate over time graph illustrate why averages aren't sufficient for evaluating performance. Even then, though, both overclocked cards maintain more than 40 FPS throughout our benchmark.

We like to call 30 FPS our lowest acceptable average, though this typically depends on the game and minimum frame rates. None of these configurations violate that guideline when we apply Battlefield 4's Ultra quality preset, fortunately.

When we break that chart down into frame rate over time, it indeed appears that 30 FPS is a good average target for this title. The air-cooled card drops to 25 FPS in its stock form, while the overclocked CryoVenom board demonstrates notably higher performance that doesn't fall under 30 FPS.