Deus Ex: Human Revolution Performance Analysis

Test System And Benchmarks

Deus Ex: Human Revolution does not come with a canned benchmark, so we’re actually playing the game to demonstrate the kind of performance a player can expect (recording multiple Fraps runs while following a predetermined path in the city of Detroit). Our overclocked 4 GHz Core i5-2500K should remove any reasonable CPU bottleneck from the equation and focus performance on the graphics cards, although we will test a Core i3-2100 and Phenom II X3, X4, and X6 to see how different processors perform.