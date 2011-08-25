Trending

Deus Ex: Human Revolution Performance Analysis

The highly anticipated prequel to the game that started it all, Deus Ex: Human Revolution is now available. We take a close look at this intriguing title, the first to offer in-game morphological anti-aliasing and AMD HD3D support upon its release.

Test System And Benchmarks

Deus Ex: Human Revolution does not come with a canned benchmark, so we’re actually playing the game to demonstrate the kind of performance a player can expect (recording multiple Fraps runs while following a predetermined path in the city of Detroit). Our overclocked 4 GHz Core i5-2500K should remove any reasonable CPU bottleneck from the equation and focus performance on the graphics cards, although we will test a Core i3-2100 and Phenom II X3, X4, and X6 to see how different processors perform.

Test Hardware
ProcessorIntel Core i5-2500K (Sandy Bridge)Overclocked to 4 GHz, 6 MB L3 Cache, power-saving settings enabled, Turbo Boost disabled.
MotherboardMSI P67A-GD65, Intel P67 Chipset
MemoryOCZ DDR3-2000, 2 x 2 GB, at 1338 MT/s, CL 9-9-9-20-1T
Hard DriveWestern Digital Caviar Black 750 GB, 7200 RPM, 32 MB Cache, SATA 3Gb/sSamsung 470 Series SSD 256 GB, SATA 3Gb/s
Graphics CardsGeForce GT 430GeForce GT 240 GDDR5GeForce GTX 550 TiGeForce GTX 460 1 GBGeForce GTX 560 TiGeForce GTX 570Radeon HD 6450Radeon HD 5570Radeon HD 6670Radeon HD 5770Radeon HD 6970
DisplaysAcer HN274H, 27" 3D Vision (DVI) and HD3D (HDMI 1.4a) compatibleSamsung 7000 Series, 40" 1080p LED HDTV 3D (HDMI 1.4a) compatible
Power SupplySeasonic X760 SS-760KM: ATX12V v2.3, EPS12V, 80 PLUS Gold
CPU CoolerCooler Master Hyper TX 2
System Software And Drivers
Operating SystemMicrosoft Windows 7 Ultimate x64
DirectXDirectX 11
Graphics DriverGeForce: 280.26 WHQL
AMD Catalyst 11.8 Prerelease
Games
Deus Ex: Human RevolutionModified Crystal Dynamic Engine, Detroit City, Fraps runs
