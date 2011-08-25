Deus Ex: Human Revolution Performance Analysis

Test System And Benchmarks
Deus Ex: Human Revolution does not come with a canned benchmark, so we’re actually playing the game to demonstrate the kind of performance a player can expect (recording multiple Fraps runs while following a predetermined path in the city of Detroit). Our overclocked 4 GHz Core i5-2500K should remove any reasonable CPU bottleneck from the equation and focus performance on the graphics cards, although we will test a Core i3-2100 and Phenom II X3, X4, and X6 to see how different processors perform.
|Test Hardware
|Processor
|Intel Core i5-2500K (Sandy Bridge)Overclocked to 4 GHz, 6 MB L3 Cache, power-saving settings enabled, Turbo Boost disabled.
|Motherboard
|MSI P67A-GD65, Intel P67 Chipset
|Memory
|OCZ DDR3-2000, 2 x 2 GB, at 1338 MT/s, CL 9-9-9-20-1T
|Hard Drive
|Western Digital Caviar Black 750 GB, 7200 RPM, 32 MB Cache, SATA 3Gb/sSamsung 470 Series SSD 256 GB, SATA 3Gb/s
|Graphics Cards
|GeForce GT 430GeForce GT 240 GDDR5GeForce GTX 550 TiGeForce GTX 460 1 GBGeForce GTX 560 TiGeForce GTX 570Radeon HD 6450Radeon HD 5570Radeon HD 6670Radeon HD 5770Radeon HD 6970
|Displays
|Acer HN274H, 27" 3D Vision (DVI) and HD3D (HDMI 1.4a) compatibleSamsung 7000 Series, 40" 1080p LED HDTV 3D (HDMI 1.4a) compatible
|Power Supply
|Seasonic X760 SS-760KM: ATX12V v2.3, EPS12V, 80 PLUS Gold
|CPU Cooler
|Cooler Master Hyper TX 2
|System Software And Drivers
|Operating System
|Microsoft Windows 7 Ultimate x64
|DirectX
|DirectX 11
|Graphics Driver
|GeForce: 280.26 WHQL
|AMD Catalyst 11.8 Prerelease
|Games
|Deus Ex: Human Revolution
|Modified Crystal Dynamic Engine, Detroit City, Fraps runs
Anywho, I didn't play the first two am I missing anything if I wanted to pick this up?
Interesting to read the dual core HT chips outperformed real cores. Can we look forward to the 2600's HT being utilized in games before the next generation of CPUs comes out?
11 years later, i praise again the great graphics.. but this time they havent cought me off-guard!
HT isn't the reason dual core SB CPU's beat 6 core thubans. SB is a better architecture. Hurry up Bulldozer!
i want the CPU benchmarks at 1080p with highest settings.
benches at 1024x768 are irrelevant. the gamer of today is atleast 1680, preferable 1080.
so please add to the benches. also, this would show the real impact of CPU on FPS.