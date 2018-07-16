Trending

EVGA 650 B3 PSU Review: No (Fixed) Cables Attached

By

EMC Pre-Compliance Testing

EMC, EMI & EMS Acronyms

Electromagnetic Compatibility (EMC): The ability of a device to operate properly in its environment without disrupting the operation of other close-by devices.

Electromagnetic Interference (EMI): This represents the electromagnetic energy a device emits, which can cause problems in other close-by devices if it is too high.

Electromagnetic Immunity (EMS): Tolerance to electromagnetic emissions.

Equipment & Standards

To properly measure the EMI that a device emits, you need special equipment defined by the CISPR 16-1-1 specification. To learn more about our EMI testing equipment, please check out How We Test Power Supply Units.

In order to minimize EMI noise, some standards have been established. The corresponding standards for Information Technology products are CISPR 32 and its derivative EN 55032. In the EU, every product featuring the "CE" marking has to comply with EN 55032. Both CISPR 32 and EN 55032 divide devices into two classes, A and B. B-class equipment is for domestic environments, so its allowed EMI emissions are significantly lower than for A-class devices.

CISPR 32 / EN55032 Limits
CISRP 32/ EN 55032 Class A Conducted EMI Limit
Frequency of Emission (MHz)Conducted Limit (dBuV)
Quasi-peakAverage
0.15 - 0.507966
0.50 - 30.07360
CISPR 32/ EN 55032 Class B Conducted EMI Limit
Frequency of Emission (MHz)Conducted Limit (dBuV)
Quasi-peakAverage
0.15 - 0.5066 - 5656 - 46
0.50 - 5.005646
5.00 - 30.006050

EMI Results - Average Detector

Two spikes came dangerously close to this test's ceiling, but neither of them crossed it.

EMI Results - Peak Detector

None of this test's spikes came close to the limit. These are very good results.

MORE: Best Power Supplies

MORE: How We Test Power Supplies

MORE: All Power Supply Content

4 Comments Comment from the forums
  • logainofhades 16 July 2018 13:21
    Definitely priced too high, when you can get a G3 650 for a similar cost.

    PCPartPicker part list / Price breakdown by merchant
    Power Supply: EVGA - SuperNOVA G3 650W 80+ Gold Certified Fully-Modular ATX Power Supply ($69.99 @ Amazon)
    Total: $69.99
    Prices include shipping, taxes, and discounts when availableGenerated by PCPartPicker 2018-07-16 09:21 EDT-0400
    Reply
  • redgarl 16 July 2018 15:12
    Phhh, EVGA doesn't equal quality. My Supernova B3 blew up with my EVGA 1080 FTW because my 1080 FTW was defective and my other power supply prevented this whole fiasco.

    EVGA, never again, overated like Corsair!
    Reply
  • logainofhades 16 July 2018 17:04
    The B3 have known issues. The G2 and G3 are solid though.
    Reply
  • docswag 16 July 2018 19:01
    21146687 said:
    The B3 have known issues. The G2 and G3 are solid though.
    G3 has similar issues to the B3 based off of Tom's reviews. I'd personally stay away from them.
    Reply