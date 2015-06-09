EVGA SuperNOVA 550 GS PSU Review

Cross-Load Tests And Infrared Images

Our cross-load tests are described in detail here.

To generate the following charts, we set our loaders to auto mode through our custom-made software before trying more than 1000 possible load combinations with the +12V, 5V and 3.3V rails. The load regulation deviations in each of the charts below were calculated by taking the nominal values of the rails (12V, 5V and 3.3V) as point zero.

Load Regulation Charts

Image 1 of 3 Image 2 of 3 Image 3 of 3

Load regulation on the +12V rail wasn't super-tight, but it was satisfactory. And load regulation could be better on the 3.3V rail.

Efficiency Chart

The PSU achieves over 90 percent efficiency for a significant section of its operating range, as you can see from the corresponding graph.

Ripple Charts

Image 1 of 4 Image 2 of 4 Image 3 of 4 Image 4 of 4

Ripple suppression on the +12V rail from 450W to 475W load was satisfactory. After that, it entered the 40mV to 60mV range, which isn’t what we'd expect from a Seasonic implementation. In some cases, we spotted more than 60mV of ripple on this rail, even with normal ambient temperatures. Ripple suppression on the minor rails was superb.

Infrared Images

Toward the end of the cross-load tests, we took some photos of the PSU with our modified FLIR E4 camera that delivers 320x240 IR resolution (76,800 pixels).