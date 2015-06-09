EVGA SuperNOVA 550 GS PSU Review

Cross-Load Tests And Infrared Images
Our cross-load tests are described in detail here.
To generate the following charts, we set our loaders to auto mode through our custom-made software before trying more than 1000 possible load combinations with the +12V, 5V and 3.3V rails. The load regulation deviations in each of the charts below were calculated by taking the nominal values of the rails (12V, 5V and 3.3V) as point zero.
Load Regulation Charts
Load regulation on the +12V rail wasn't super-tight, but it was satisfactory. And load regulation could be better on the 3.3V rail.
Efficiency Chart
The PSU achieves over 90 percent efficiency for a significant section of its operating range, as you can see from the corresponding graph.
Ripple Charts
Ripple suppression on the +12V rail from 450W to 475W load was satisfactory. After that, it entered the 40mV to 60mV range, which isn’t what we'd expect from a Seasonic implementation. In some cases, we spotted more than 60mV of ripple on this rail, even with normal ambient temperatures. Ripple suppression on the minor rails was superb.
Infrared Images
Toward the end of the cross-load tests, we took some photos of the PSU with our modified FLIR E4 camera that delivers 320x240 IR resolution (76,800 pixels).
For the most part when it comes to PC parts you get what you pay for. Unless you spot a great sale, a 550W fully modular, 80 Gold PSU from a company like EVGA with a 5 year warranty. EVGA is super easy to deal with should you need to replace a unit. All that for $90? If this PSU was a 650W unit with same features and for the same price it would have been perfect.
I see 650 watt PSU's as only for SLI systems, which are fairly niche. With 550 you can handle any single GPU, and in the case of Maxwell GPU's <= 980 you could even SLI them so long as you aren't doing some obscene overclocking or running a dozen fans and pumps and a datacenter worth of HDD's. So for my go-to wattage for a standard high performance single GPU build is 550. For medium performance 450 is even better.
This is exactly what I write inside the review. Four GS PSUs and one PS.
"So far, the new PS series includes only a single unit with 1kW of max power; EVGA's GS line, on the other hand, has four PSUs with 550, 650, 850 and 1050W capacities."
I also have the 650 GS in my lab, but this isn't for Tom's.