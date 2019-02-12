EVGA SuperNOVA 650 GM PSU Review: Big Power In A Small Form Factor

This is an interesting SFX PSU from EVGA, which partnered with FSP for the SuperNOVA 650 GM's design. The platform offers high efficiency, great overall performance, and quiet operation under light and mid-range loads. Its major competition is the similarly-priced Corsair SF600, which achieves higher performance but is limited to 50W-lower capacity. As a result, EVGA ends up with a winner on its hands.

Features and Specifications

The SuperNOVA 650 GM is a fully modular SFX power supply. As such, it faces some stiff competition from Corsair’s top-notch SF family. The 650 GM does offer 50W of capacity more than the 80 PLUS Gold-rated SF600. However, Corsair's PSU achieves better overall performance. At the same time, the SF600 can get quite a bit noisier than the EVGA power supply we're reviewing today. In the end, then, the 650 GM is a solid product sporting a fair price tag.

EVGA burst onto the SFX PSU scene with three models ranging from 450W to 650W, all based on an FSP design. Our only prior experience with FSP’s SFX platform was the Dagger 600W, which failed to impress us due to high ripple at 3.3V and a low hold-up time. However, FSP uses a completely new configuration for the 650 GM, employing an Active Clamp Reset Forward topology. This platform promises high efficiency and lower production costs because it requires fewer components than half- and full-bridge topologies.

The 650 GM faces tough competition from the SF600 Gold and more expensive SF600 Platinum. Other than the aforementioned 50W capacity difference, a quick spec sheet comparison suggests that the 650 GM and SF600 Gold are nearly identical. Both are 80 PLUS Gold-certified, though EVGA's offering scores lower in Cybenetics’ ETA efficiency standard.

ETA is tougher than 80 PLUS, and it breaks performance criteria down into tighter margins between levels. In this case, the 650 GM scores an ETA efficiency rating of A- (85-88%), while the SF600 Gold earns an A (88-91%). The 650 GM did stumble over lower than expected PF readings. We believe those could be resolved by tuning the APFC converter for better benchmark results.

Specifications

Manufacturer (OEM) FSP Max. DC Output 650W Efficiency 80 PLUS Gold, ETA-A- (85-88%) Noise LAMBDA-A- (25-30 dB[A]) Modular ✓ (Fully) Intel C6/C7 Power State Support ✓ Operating Temperature (Continuous Full Load) 0 - 40°C Over-Voltage Protection ✓ Under-Voltage Protection ✓ Over-Power Protection ✓ Over-Current (+12V) Protection ✓ Over-Temperature Protection ✓ Short Circuit Protection ✓ Surge Protection ✓ Inrush Current Protection ✓ Fan Failure Protection ✗ No Load Operation ✓ Cooling 92mm double ball bearing fan (D92BH-12B) Semi-Passive Operation ✓ (non selectable) Dimensions ( W x H x D ) 122 x 66 x 102mm Weight 0.9 kg (1.98 lb ) Form Factor SFX, EPS 2.92 Warranty 7 years

The 650 GM performed well in our acoustics testing, especially for an SFX power supply, achieving a LAMBDA-A- rating. Beyond the 650 GM’s compact dimensions, its double ball bearing fan makes quiet operation a challenge. This type of fan is simply louder than fluid dynamic bearing-based fans. With that said, double ball bearing fans handle high operating temperatures better.

All of the protection features we'd expect to find are accounted for. Moreover, the 650 GM includes a semi-passive mode that spins the fan down under light loads. We do wish that EVGA gave us the option to disable the feature for applications where the fan faced sideways or downward.

Power Specifications

Rail 3.3V 5V 12V 5VSB -12V Max. Power Amps 20 20 54.1 2.5 0.3 Watts 100 649.2 12.5 3.6 Total Max. Power (W) 650

The single +12V rail can deliver this PSU's full capacity on its own, while the minor rails offer up to 100W of maximum combined power. The 5VSB rail serves up to 12.5W. Although that seems low, in practice it's able to deliver much more.

Cables & Connectors

Modular Cables Description Cable Count Connector Count (Total) Gauge In Cable Capacitors ATX connector 20+4 pin (300mm) 1 1 18-22AWG No 4+4 pin EPS12V (400mm) 1 1 18AWG No 6+2 pin PCIe (500mm+110mm) 1 2 18AWG No 6+2 pin PCIe (400mm+110mm) 1 2 18AWG No SATA (300mm+110mm+110mm) 2 3 18AWG No Four-pin Molex (300mm+110mm+110mm+110mm) 1 4 18AWG No FDD Adapter (+100mm) 1 1 22AWG No AC Power Cord (1400mm) - C13 coupler 1 1 18AWG -

The cables are on the short side, though that’s to be expected from an SFX power supply. Moreover, cables with multiple connectors don’t have much space between them. But again, that’s not really a problem in the small cases this PSU was designed for. The PCIe connector count is adequate. However, the 650 GM only offers one EPS connector and we’d like to see two on high-end SFX power supplies.

FSP doesn't use any in-cable capacitors. On top of that, it uses normal 18AWG wires. Since the cables are short and the 650 GM's capacity is relatively modest, there is no need for thicker 16AWG wires that'd make the cables extra rigid.

A four-pin Berg adapter comes bundled if you still need an old floppy drive connector.

