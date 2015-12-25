EVGA SuperNOVA 650 P2 PSU Review

A Look Inside And Component Analysis
Parts Description
Before proceeding with this page, we strongly encourage you to a look at our PSUs 101 article, which provides valuable information about PSUs and their operation, allowing you to better understand the components we're about to discuss. Our main tools for disassembling PSUs are a Thermaltronics soldering and rework station, and a Hakko 808 desoldering gun.
|Primary Side
|Transient Filter
|4x Y caps, 2x X caps, 2x CM chokes, 1x MOV
|Inrush Protection
|NTC Thermistor & Relay
|Bridge Rectifier(s)
|1x
|APFC MOSFETs
|2x Infineon IPI50R199CP, (550V, 11A @ 100 °C, 0.199 ohm)
|APFC Boost Diode
|1x CREE C3D08060A (600V, 8A @ 152 °C)
|Hold-up Cap(s)
|1x Nippon Chemi-Con, (400V, 680uF, 2000h @ 105 °C, KMR)
|Main Switchers
|2x Infineon IPI50R199CP (550V, 11A @ 100 °C, 0.199 ohm)
|APFC Controller
|On Semiconductor NCP1653A
|Switching Controller / Supervisor IC
|AA9013
|Topology
|Primary side: Half-Bridge & LLC Resonant Converter Secondary side: Synchronous Rectification & DC-DC converters
|Secondary Side
|+12V MOSFETs
|6x Infineon IPP041N04N G, (40V, 80A @ 100 °C, 4.1 mohm)
|5V & 3.3V
|DC-DC Converters: 4x Infineon IPD060N03L G PWM Controller:2x NCP1587A
|Filtering Capacitors
|Electrolytics: Nippon Chemi-Con (105 °C, KY, KZE) Polymers: Nippon Chemi-Con
|Supervisor IC
|AA9013 & LM324ADG
|Fan Model
|Globe Fan RL4Z-B1402512M (140mm, 12V, 0.3 A, 1200 RPM, 92.16 CFM, 24.9 dB[A], DBB)
|5VSB Circuit
|Rectifier
|1x Mospec S10C60C SBR
|Standby PWM Controller
|29604
The 650 P2 unit is manufactured similarly to other P2 models as well as EVGA's B2, G2 and T2 product lines. Super Flower uses its top-notch Leadex platform, offering great performance and up to Platinum-rated efficiency levels. The Leadex platform is basically ripple-proof, even under very tough conditions (like the ones we're about to apply).
The 650 P2's PCB isn't densely populated, but it includes all of the components needed for high performance levels. The APFC heat sink is large enough for a Platinum-rated unit, while the secondary side's heat sinks are quite small. This shouldn't be an issue since heat dissipation in Platinum-rated PSUs is restricted.
On the primary side, an LLC resonant converter is used along with a half-bridge topology. On the secondary side, we find a synchronous design along with a couple of DC-DC converters generating the minor rails. Super Flower uses high-quality parts in this platform, including Japanese polymer and electrolytic capacitors, allowing EVGA to provide an very generous 10-year warranty.
The PCB behind the AC receptacle doesn't host any EMI filtering components. Instead, they're installed on the main PCB and include four Y caps, a pair of X caps, two CM chokes and an MOV. There is also an NTC thermistor that provides protection against large inrush currents, along with an electromagnetic relay responsible for bypassing it once the start-up phase finishes.
The single bridge rectifier is installed on the APFC heat sink, however its markings are hidden from view, which means we can't identify it. The APFC converter uses two Infineon IPI50R199CP FETs along with a single CREE C3D08060A boost diode. Lastly, the APFC's bulk cap is provided by Chemi-Con (400V, 680uF, 2000h @ 105 °C, KMR), and it has enough capacity to allow for an increased hold-up time. The only downside is a relatively low rating, which is close to the APFC's 380V DC bus voltage.
A small, vertical daughterboard covered by black insulating tape hosts the APFC controller, an NCP1653A IC provided by On Semiconductor.
The main switchers, two Infineon IPI50R199CPs, are arranged into a half-bridge topology. An LLC resonant converter provides an efficiency boost by providing almost lossless switching. The LLC resonant controller is a proprietary IC with model number AA9013. The same IC handles the PSU's protection features, and on the same PCB, we also found an LM324ADG quad op-amp that helps out.
On the secondary side, six Infineon IPP041N04N G FETs installed on two small heat sinks are responsible for the +12V rail's regulation. Among those heat sinks, several electrolytic Chemi-Con caps (all rated at 105 °C) are used for ripple filtering. We also found a single polymer Chemi-Con cap in the same area.
Two DC-DC converters generate the minor rails. Each one uses a couple of Infineon IPD060N03L G FETs, along with a NCP1587A PWM controller. We noticed metal shields above the FETs, used for EMI protection.
The fan controller's PCB uses an LM324ADG op-amp. As usual, we applied lots of glue onto the PCB's base since it can easily break once you try to detach the fan and ECO switch headers.
Right next to the fan control PCB is a Mospec S10C60C SBR that handles regulation of the 5VSB rail. The standby PWM controller is a small IC with a "29604" marking, which didn't reveal any clues about its origin.
On the front side of the modular PCB, several Chemi-Con polymer and electrolytic caps provide extra ripple filtering to the rails.
Overall, soldering quality is pretty good, although not at the same level as Flextronic's and Delta's high-end implementations.
Super Flower insists on using ball-bearing fans, even though the competition has moved on to fluid dynamic-bearing (FDB) fans. While FDB fans offer longer lifetimes, the ball-bearing variety can last a long time as well. With ECO (semi-passive) mode enabled, EVGA's fan should only spin for short periods of time under normal conditions; we're not worried about its long-term prospects.
Globe Fan manufactures the RL4Z-B1402512M (140mm, 12V, 0.3A, 1200 RPM, 92.16 CFM, 24.9 dB[A]) fan. It's a low-speed model, and along with a relaxed profile and semi-passive operation, it should complement EVGA's PSU with quiet acoustics.
