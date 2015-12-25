EVGA SuperNOVA 650 P2 PSU Review

Performance, Performance Per Dollar, Noise And Efficiency Ratings
Performance Rating
The following graph shows the total performance rating of the PSU, comparing it to other units we have tested in the past. To be more specific, the tested unit is shown as 100 percent, and every other unit's performance is shown relative to it.
Thanks to its amazing overall performance and great ripple suppression, the 650 P2 takes the lead in this chart, leaving the high-performance Seasonic unit behind. As you can see, the difference between the 650 P2 and 650 G2 is significant.
Performance Per Dollar
The following chart may be the most interesting to many of you because it depicts the unit's performance-per-dollar score. We looked up the current price of each PSU on popular online shops and used those prices and all relative performance numbers to calculate the index. If the specific unit wasn't available in the United States, we searched for it in popular European Union shops, converting the listed price to USD (without VAT). Note that all of the numbers in the following graph are normalized by the rated power of each PSU.
Although the performance difference between the P2 and G2 is significant, the price difference between them is also quite large. So, the 650 G2 PSU takes the lead in this metric, winning first place.
Platinum-rated power supplies are still expensive, while the prices of Gold-rated PSUs are more affordable now. If you don't require super high efficiency and want to save some cash, consider a slightly less efficient model that'll save some upfront cash.
Noise Rating
The graph below depicts the cooling fan's average noise over the PSU's entire operating range, with an ambient temperature between 28 °C and 30 °C (82 °F to 86 °F).
The 650 P2 is one of the quietest PSUs we've ever reviewed, excluding passive units, of course.
Efficiency Rating
The following graph shows the average efficiency of the PSU throughout its entire operating range, with an ambient temperature between 28 °C and 30 °C.
Compared to the rest of the Platinum-rated supplies we've tested with 115VAC input, the 650 P2 takes third place just behind the highly efficient Snow Silent-750 PSU, based on Seasonic's most recent 80 PLUS Platinum platform.
