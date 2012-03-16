FirePro V3900: Entry-Level Workstation Graphics

Test System And Benchmarks
Our Test Rig
In order to benchmark our workstation-oriented cards in an appropriate environment, we used one of our dual-CPU test rigs. Going forward, this new rig will be the reference system for the Tom's Hardware workstation graphics cards charts, which we'll begin publishing later this year.
|Technical Data
|CPU
|2 x AMD Opteron 4238 (Valencia), 12 Cores total (6 Bulldozer modules/12 integer cores), CPU Clock 3.30 GHz, Socket C32, 95 W
|CPU Coolers
|2 x Noctua NH-U12DO A3
|Motherboard
|Asus KCMA-D8
|Memory
|16 GB Kingston DDR3-1333 ECC
|Hard Disks
|Kingston V200 480 GB2 x Western Digital Caviar Blue 1 TB
|Power Supply
|Antec HCP-850 80 PLUS Gold
|Case
|Antec P280
|Operating System
|Dual-Boot System:Windows 7 x64 Ultimate (used for this article)Microsoft Windows HPC Server 2008 RC 2
|Benchmarks
|SPECviewperf 11 (Benchmark suite, 1920x1200)
|Graphics Cards and Drivers
|AMD FirePro V3900 (Catalyst Pro 8.911.3.1 WHQL)AMD Radeon HD 6570 (Catalyst 12.1)AMD Radeon HD 7750 (Catalyst 12.1)Nvidia Quadro 400 (Quadro/Tesla 276.52 WHQL)Nvidia Quadro 600 (Quadro/Tesla 276.52 WHQL)Nvidia GeForce 430 (GeForce 285.62 WHQL)Nvidia GeForce 440 (GeForce 285.62 WHQL)
Just curious :)
CAD apps like AutoCAD had Optimized code to run better on Professional Video Cards because the Optimized code in the Drivers.. Unlike Gaming Video Cards which has Optimized codes for Games but not on this CAD apps..
Just for the heck of it, and also to answer the question:
- Which card is the better choice for my work station if I'd also like to run a game or two during the lunch break?
This travesty needs to stop.
I'd especially like to see some benchmarks on mid-range pro cards.
Also, same question as above, can I use a Profession CAD graphics card along side a gaming card and get CAD benefits on one monitor and gaming on the other.
Unless your motherboard supports PCI Express slot switch off via software you can't. Even if it would, you would need to restart. Plus knowing AMD driver compatibility and reliability I wouldn't even hope atm. If you are gaming a lot and doing a lot of 3D, question is, what is more important to you, games or 3D content creation? If you are just beginner and doing CAD for fun, you will get by with gaming GPU. Otherwise, you must be making money on your projects and you should afford mid-high GPU for CAD.
Holly cow, you weren't kidding when you said 'Entry Level', this is more like 'Impoverished Level.'
To me an entry level are sub-$400 cards; nVidia Quadro 2000 series and AMD FirePro v5800. Obviously, Pro GPU's are tailored for their use.