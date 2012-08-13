AMD FirePro W8000 And W9000 Review: GCN Goes Pro

Basemark CL: Image Processing
Image Processing
AMD’s FirePro W-series cards dominate our image correction benchmarks.
A quick look at the Color Correction test makes it pretty clear why AMD used these figures in its FirePro W-series marketing materials. In fact, this test wouldn't even run on our Nvidia Quadro cards. We contacted Rightware to see if it'd be possible to patch the test and add results later. For that matter, we aren't even sure how AMD's reviewer's guide authors generated results with the Quadro boards.
We were able to get numbers from all of the cards in some of the other benchmarks, so they're included below.
I bet most professionals wont touch these cards until atleast 3-4 driver revisions. These cards are newer, and perform worse than competitions older.
2. Also, how do the consumer cards perform on these pro softwares ?
in the end I'm glad to see that AMD graphic section is trying to make an effort, not like the their proc section..
So depending on what you use it for, it may very well be a great choice.
Yes, this is a brand new architecture and yes, performance improvements will continue to be made with subsequent driver optimizations.
AFAIK, its not possible now to BIOS mod a regular 7970 into a W9000. AMD and Nvidia have become smarter.