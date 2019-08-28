Fractal Design ION+ 660P Power Supply Review: Compact And Silent

Load Regulation, Hold-Up Time, Inrush Current, Efficiency and Noise

Primary Rails And 5VSB Load Regulation

The following charts show the main rails' voltage values recorded between a range of 40W up to the PSU's maximum specified load, along with the deviation (in percent). Tight regulation is an important consideration every time we review a power supply because it facilitates constant voltage levels despite varying loads. Tight load regulation also, among other factors, improves the system’s stability, especially under overclocked conditions and, at the same time, it applies less stress to the DC-DC converters that many system components utilize.

The load regulation at +12V is not so tight. On the 5V and 5VSB it is satisfactory, while at 3.3V we would like it to be within 1%.

Hold-Up Time

Put simply; hold-up time is the amount of time that the system can continue to run without shutting down or rebooting during a power interruption.

The hold-up time is quite long, but the power ok signal's hold-up time is a little lower than 16ms, which is the period that the ATX spec requires.

Inrush Current

Inrush current, or switch-on surge, refers to the maximum, instantaneous input current drawn by an electrical device when it is first turned on. A large enough inrush current can cause circuit breakers and fuses to trip. It can also damage switches, relays, and bridge rectifiers. As a result, the lower the inrush current of a PSU right as it is turned on, the better.

Low inrush currents with both voltage inputs.

10-110% Load Tests

These tests reveal the Ion+ 660P’s load regulation and efficiency levels under high ambient temperatures. They also show how the fan speed profile behaves under increased operating temperatures.

Test # 12V 5V 3.3V 5VSB DC/AC (Watts) Efficiency Fan Speed (RPM) PSU Noise (dB[A]) Temps (In/Out) PF/AC Volts 1 3.675A 1.990A 1.991A 1.000A 65.746 86.875% 0 <6.0 44.25°C 0.963 12.011V 5.029V 3.314V 5.001V 75.679 39.45°C 115.16V 2 8.414A 2.983A 2.993A 1.201A 131.860 90.910% 0 <6.0 46.03°C 0.987 11.998V 5.032V 3.306V 4.999V 145.044 40.61°C 115.22V 3 13.498A 3.485A 3.481A 1.403A 197.787 91.994% 0 <6.0 47.79°C 0.994 11.985V 5.027V 3.302V 4.989V 215.001 41.56°C 115.17V 4 18.587A 3.983A 4.001A 1.608A 263.788 92.030% 384 6.8 41.84°C 0.994 11.975V 5.024V 3.298V 4.977V 286.634 48.41°C 115.15V 5 23.356A 4.985A 4.995A 1.813A 329.912 91.850% 387 6.9 42.17°C 0.996 11.963V 5.017V 3.302V 4.965V 359.186 49.62°C 115.16V 6 28.140A 5.989A 6.010A 2.020A 396.029 91.233% 425 7.4 42.54°C 0.997 11.948V 5.011V 3.294V 4.953V 434.087 50.40°C 115.14V 7 32.934A 6.998A 7.030A 2.228A 462.153 90.666% 722 18.4 43.07°C 0.998 11.934V 5.003V 3.286V 4.940V 509.732 51.21°C 115.15V 8 37.746A 7.995A 8.030A 2.431A 528.277 90.044% 822 21.4 43.74°C 0.998 11.918V 5.005V 3.288V 4.937V 586.689 52.66°C 115.15V 9 42.963A 8.503A 8.527A 2.433A 593.996 89.485% 977 26.7 44.40°C 0.998 11.905V 5.000V 3.284V 4.934V 663.796 53.77°C 115.16V 10 47.963A 9.017A 9.064A 3.061A 660.013 88.773% 1119 30.8 45.80°C 0.998 11.890V 4.993V 3.277V 4.903V 743.487 55.59°C 115.15V 11 53.581A 9.022A 9.070A 3.063A 726.058 88.066% 1122 31.0 46.62°C 0.998 11.876V 4.990V 3.275V 4.899V 824.451 57.46°C 115.16V CL1 0.154A 13.002A 13.000A 0.000A 109.741 84.213% 0 <6.0 49.74°C 0.984 11.973V 5.016V 3.283V 5.058V 130.313 42.25°C 115.21V CL2 55.038A 1.003A 1.000A 1.000A 668.412 89.434% 1118 30.8 45.38°C 0.998 11.903V 5.005V 3.300V 4.975V 747.378 55.12°C 115.20V

The unit can easily handle high operating temperatures, without increasing its fan speed. Another thing that makes an impression is the fan's low startup voltage, which allows for very slow rotation speeds.

20-80W Load Tests

In the following tests, we measure the Ion+ 660P's efficiency at loads significantly lower than 10% of its maximum capacity (the lowest load the 80 PLUS standard measures). This is important for representing when a PC is idle with power-saving features turned on.

Test # 12V 5V 3.3V 5VSB DC/AC (Watts) Efficiency Fan Speed (RPM) PSU Noise (dB[A]) PF/AC Volts 1 1.205A 0.498A 0.482A 0.199A 19.649 50.174% 0 <6.0 0.906 12.068V 5.036V 3.312V 5.034V 39.162 115.16V 2 2.475A 0.996A 0.994A 0.399A 40.043 81.859% 0 <6.0 0.934 12.014V 5.029V 3.316V 5.021V 48.917 115.16V 3 3.673A 1.491A 1.478A 0.598A 59.526 86.109% 0 <6.0 0.959 12.015V 5.033V 3.308V 5.019V 69.129 115.16V 4 4.942A 1.990A 1.992A 0.799A 79.951 88.710% 0 <6.0 0.972 12.009V 5.027V 3.312V 5.006V 90.126 115.16V

The efficiency with 20W load is very low.Strangely enough even the Ion+ 860P performed better at this load level.

2% or 10W Load Test

Intel plans on raising the ante at efficiency levels under ultra-light loads. So from July 2020, the ATX spec will require 70% and higher efficiency with 115V input. The applied load is only 10W for PSUs with 500W and lower capacities, while for stronger units we dial 2% of their max-rated-capacity.

Test # 12V 5V 3.3V 5VSB DC/AC (Watts) Efficiency Fan Speed (RPM) PSU Noise (dB[A]) PF/AC Volts 1 0.924A 0.223A 0.220A 0.050A 13.267 42.959% 0 <6.0 0.871 12.078V 5.038V 3.324V 5.039V 30.883 115.17V

The efficiency with 2% load is bottom low. Normally it should be higher than 60%, at least. Again the Ion+ 860P achieved higher efficiency, almost 50%, in this test.

Efficiency

Next, we plotted a chart showing the Ion+ 660P’s efficiency at low loads, and loads from 10 to 110% of its maximum-rated capacity. The higher a PSU’s efficiency, the less energy goes wasted, leading to a reduced carbon footprint and lower electricity bills.

The efficiency with normal loads is good, but this is not the case with light loads.

5VSB Efficiency

Test # 5VSB DC/AC (Watts) Efficiency PF/AC Volts 1 0.100A 0.511 68.775% 0.104 5.112V 0.743 115.14V 2 0.250A 1.276 74.839% 0.205 5.106V 1.705 115.14V 3 0.550A 2.801 76.719% 0.319 5.093V 3.651 115.13V 4 1.000A 5.074 77.525% 0.392 5.073V 6.545 115.13V 5 1.500A 7.578 77.739% 0.431 5.051V 9.748 115.13V 6 3.000A 14.940 77.026% 0.482 4.980V 19.396 115.13V

The 5VSB rail isn't so efficient. Please do note that in the charts above we average the readings of the #1, #2, #4 and #6 tests, to retain compatibility with previous results.

Power Consumption In Idle And Standby

Mode 12V 5V 3.3V 5VSB Watts PF/AC Volts Idle 12.097V 5.049V 3.314V 5.049V 6.060 0.446 115.1V Standby 0.103 0.015 115.1V

Fan RPM, Delta Temperature, And Output Noise

All results are obtained between an ambient temperature of 36 to 45 degrees Celsius (96.8 to 113 degrees Fahrenheit).

The fan profile is highly relaxed, with the maximum fan speed barely exceeding 1100 RPM.

The following results were obtained at 30 to 32 degrees Celsius (86 to 89.6 degrees Fahrenheit) ambient temperature.

This is a very quiet power supply. Under normal operating conditions, the noise will never exceed 25 dB(A).

