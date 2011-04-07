Trending

Nvidia's GeForce GTX 480: Before And After A Year Of Driver Updates

By

Are you dutiful about keeping your drivers up-to-date? Nvidia does a pretty good job of maintaining a regular release schedule. Today we look at how much performance you can expect from an old card in new games using four driver packages.

Benchmark Results: Aliens Vs. Predator (DX11)

1680x1050High/No AA1680x1050Ultra/4x MSAA1920x1080High/No AA1920x1080Ultra/4x MSAA2560x1600High/No AA2560x1600Ultra/4x MSAA
Percent Gainfrom 197.41 to 266.5814.34%12.09%14.72%13.35%20.52%17.77%

Aliens vs. Predators was released prior to the GeForce GTX 480's launch, and it provides the most impressive results thus far. Across the board, there is about a 15% jump in performance. At low-quality settings at 2560x1600, the GeForce GTX 480 suddenly achieves 20% higher performance than when it first debuted.

If you look at this from one driver to the next, there are very clear trends. From 197.41 to 257.21 and 260.89 to 266.58, there is virtually no improvement. Any speed-up seems to occur somewhere between two and six months after the GeForce GTX 480's release.

37 Comments Comment from the forums
  • Yuka 07 April 2011 11:13
    Heh, now it cooks my steaks 5 secs faster.

    Oh wait... I'm using a GT425M on my notebook... Damn!

    Cheers!
    Reply
  • theyohan 07 April 2011 11:32
    I hear good things about that new Nvidia 270.51 beta driver.
    Reply
  • dragonsqrrl 07 April 2011 11:50
    Impressive results to say the least... well, except for WOW. That has to be a bit of a disappointment for the people who care about that title. But otherwise quite remarkable performance optimizations from the driver team.

    I have to agree with the conclusion, due to the recent nature of the Fermi architecture it probably took both Nvidia and developers time to get used to the new hardware. It just wasn't well optimized upon launch. Although I think it's worth noting that it still managed to perform well even on those early drivers.
    Reply
  • andy5174 07 April 2011 11:51
    GTX480/470/465.... Fail
    Reply
  • ezodagrom 07 April 2011 11:55
    In the World of Warcraft page instead of saying "Percent Gain from 197.41 to 266.58" it says "Percent Gain from 9.10 to 11.1". ;P
    Reply
  • acku 07 April 2011 12:02
    9512364 said:
    In the World of Warcraft page instead of saying "Percent Gain from 197.41 to 266.58" it says "Percent Gain from 9.10 to 11.1". ;P

    Oops! My motto: Pobody's Nerfect. :kaola:

    Fixed!
    Reply
  • cpy 07 April 2011 12:59
    257.21 looks best for me as wow player and sc2 player :)
    Reply
  • gofasterstripes 07 April 2011 16:05
    TBH it looks like good work from the green team. Cool, my 470 is getting bumped for free
    On second thoughts, maybe 'cool' is the wrong word.....
    Reply
  • Mario75 07 April 2011 18:17
    andy5174GTX480/470/465.... Fail
    Nope - trolls actually FAIL.Also your "comment" FAIL
    Reply
  • nforce4max 07 April 2011 19:47
    mayankleoboy1only 465 was fail. just like the 5830.
    Cough 6790
    Reply