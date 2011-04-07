Nvidia's GeForce GTX 480: Before And After A Year Of Driver Updates

Benchmark Results: F1 2010 (DX11)

1680x1050No AA 1680x10508x AA 1920x1080No AA 1920x10808x AA 2560x1600No AA 2560x16008x AA Percent Gainfrom 197.41 to 266.58 31.82% 36.41% 40.09% 35.89% 32.32% 27.40%

F1 2010 was only released prior to 260.89. From 260.89 to 266.58, there is about a 10% bump in performance at every level. There isn't a single case in which we see drivers behaving strangely or delivering worse performance than the previous version. Given that this was an AMD-sponsored title, it seems pretty clear that once Nvidia got its hands on it, the driver team was able to make some impressive headway into speeding up performance.