Nvidia's GeForce GTX 480: Before And After A Year Of Driver Updates

Benchmark Results: F1 2010 (DX11)
|1680x1050No AA
|1680x10508x AA
|1920x1080No AA
|1920x10808x AA
|2560x1600No AA
|2560x16008x AA
|Percent Gainfrom 197.41 to 266.58
|31.82%
|36.41%
|40.09%
|35.89%
|32.32%
|27.40%
F1 2010 was only released prior to 260.89. From 260.89 to 266.58, there is about a 10% bump in performance at every level. There isn't a single case in which we see drivers behaving strangely or delivering worse performance than the previous version. Given that this was an AMD-sponsored title, it seems pretty clear that once Nvidia got its hands on it, the driver team was able to make some impressive headway into speeding up performance.
