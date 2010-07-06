GeForce GTX 480M: AVADirect’s W880CU Is Packing The Heat

Test Settings

Test System Configuration CPU Intel Core i7-820QM PGA 998 1.73-3.06 GHz, 8 MB L3 Cache RAM 2 x Kingston KVR1333D3S9/2G (2 x 2 GB) DDR3-1333 CAS 9-9-9-24. 4.0 GB Total New GeForce Graphics Nvidia GeForce GTX 480M 2 GB 425 MHz GPU Core, GDDR5-2400, Mobile Driver Version 258.68 Previous GeForce Graphics Nvidia GeForce GTX 285M 1 GB 600 MHz GPU Core, GDDR3-2000, Mobile Driver Version 187.71 Competing Radeon Graphics ATI Mobility Radeon HD 5870 1 GB 700 MHz GPU, GDDR5-4000, Mobile Driver Version 8.683-091217a-094159C-Clevo System Hard Drive Corsair CSSD-V128GB2-BRKT SSD 128 GB, SATA 3Gb/s Sound Integrated HD Audio Network Integrated Gigabit Networking Power HIPRO 18.5V 6.5A (120W) Power Block 11.1V 3800mAh (42.18Wh) Battery Software OS Microsoft Windows 7 Home Premium 64-bit Desktop Graphics AMD Catalyst 10.3 Chipset Intel INF 9.1.1.1020

Knowing that desktop users would need a frame of reference for comparing today’s high-end gaming graphics engines to more familiar desktop parts, we carried over the desktop system data from our previous notebook graphics comparison to today’s review. Unlike the aggressive Turbo Boost-enabled LGA 1156-based processors that only appear similar at a glance, the Core i7-920 processor in this platform has the same single-core and dual-core multiplier modifier (3.06 GHz and 2.80 GHz) as the Core i7-820QM used by all three notebooks, providing the most accurate performance parity in games. Complete details of the desktop system components can be found in its debut article’s test settings page.

The desktop system does have a higher non-Turbo clock, which means that it will do much better in programs that use all four physical cores. Yet today’s primary focus will be on games that use fewer than four cores, so we will make sure to note the larger differences whenever they occur.