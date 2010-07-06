Trending

GeForce GTX 480M: AVADirect’s W880CU Is Packing The Heat

With the launch of its GeForce GTX 480M, Nvidia’s Fermi architecture takes center stage in high-end gaming notebooks. But is the notoriously-hot GPU able to compete against AMD's Mobility Radeon HD 5870? AVADirect gives us the answer with its new W880CU.

Test Settings

Test System Configuration
CPUIntel Core i7-820QM PGA 998 1.73-3.06 GHz, 8 MB L3 Cache
RAM2 x Kingston KVR1333D3S9/2G (2 x 2 GB) DDR3-1333 CAS 9-9-9-24. 4.0 GB Total
New GeForce GraphicsNvidia GeForce GTX 480M 2 GB 425 MHz GPU Core, GDDR5-2400, Mobile Driver Version 258.68
Previous GeForce GraphicsNvidia GeForce GTX 285M 1 GB 600 MHz GPU Core, GDDR3-2000, Mobile Driver Version 187.71
Competing Radeon GraphicsATI Mobility Radeon HD 5870 1 GB 700 MHz GPU, GDDR5-4000, Mobile Driver Version 8.683-091217a-094159C-Clevo
System Hard DriveCorsair CSSD-V128GB2-BRKT SSD 128 GB, SATA 3Gb/s
SoundIntegrated HD Audio
NetworkIntegrated Gigabit Networking
PowerHIPRO 18.5V 6.5A (120W) Power Block 11.1V 3800mAh (42.18Wh) Battery
Software
OSMicrosoft Windows 7 Home Premium 64-bit
Desktop GraphicsAMD Catalyst 10.3
ChipsetIntel INF 9.1.1.1020

Knowing that desktop users would need a frame of reference for comparing today’s high-end gaming graphics engines to more familiar desktop parts, we carried over the desktop system data from our previous notebook graphics comparison to today’s review. Unlike the  aggressive Turbo Boost-enabled  LGA 1156-based processors that only appear similar at a glance, the Core i7-920 processor in this platform has the same single-core and dual-core multiplier modifier (3.06 GHz and 2.80 GHz) as the Core i7-820QM used by all three notebooks, providing the most accurate performance parity in games. Complete details of the desktop system components can be found in its debut article’s test settings page.

The desktop system does have a higher non-Turbo clock, which means that it will do much better in programs that use all four physical cores. Yet today’s primary focus will be on games that use fewer than four cores, so we will make sure to note the larger differences whenever they occur.

Benchmark Configuration
3D Games
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2Campaign, Act III, Second Sun (45 sec. FRAPS) Test Set 1: Highest Settings, No AA Test Set 2: Highest Settings, 4x AA
CrysisPatch 1.2.1, DirectX 10, 64-bit executable, benchmark tool Test Set 1: High Quality, No AA Test Set 2: Very High Quality, 4x AA
DiRT 2Run with -benchmark example_benchmark.xml Test Set 1: High Quality Preset, No AA Test Set 2: Ultra Quality Preset, 4x AA
S.T.A.L.K.E.R.: Call Of PripyatCall Of Pripyat Benchmark version Test Set 1: High Preset, DX11 EFDL, No AA Test Set 2: Ultra Preset, DX11 EFDL, 4x MSAA
Audio/Video Encoding
iTunesVersion:9.0.2.25 x64 Audio CD (Terminator II SE), 53 min Default format AAC
Handbrake 0.9.4Version 0.9.4, convert first .vob file from The Last Samurai (1.0 GB) to .mp4, High Profile
TMPEGEnc 4.0 XPressVersion: 4.7.3.292 Import File: Terminator 2 SE DVD (5 Minutes) Resolution: 720x576 (PAL) 16:9
DivX Codec 6.9.1Encoding mode: Insane Quality Enhanced multithreading enabled using SSE4 Quarter-pixel search
XviD 1.2.2Display encoding status = off
MainConcept Reference 1.6.1MPEG2 to MPEG2 (H.264), MainConcept H.264/AVC Codec, 28 sec HDTV 1920x1080 (MPEG2), Audio: MPEG2 (44.1 KHz, 2 Channel, 16-Bit, 224 Kb/s), Mode: PAL (25 FPS)
Productivity
Adobe Photoshop CS4Version: 11.0 x64, Filter 15.7 MB TIF Image Radial Blur, Shape Blur, Median, Polar Coordinates
Autodesk 3ds Max 2010Version: 11.0 x64, Rendering Dragon Image at 1920x1080 (HDTV)
Grisoft AVG Anti-Virus 9.0Version: 9.0.663, Virus base: 270.14.1/2407, Benchmark: Scan 334 MB Folder of ZIP/RAR compressed files
WinRAR 3.90Version x64 3.90, Dictionary = 4,096 KB, Benchmark: THG-Workload (334MB)
7-ZipVersion 4.65: Format=Zip, Compression=Ultra, Method=Deflate, Dictionary Size=32KB, Word Size=128, Threads=8 Benchmark: THG-Workload (334MB)
Synthetic Benchmarks and Settings
3DMark VantageVersion: 1.0.1, GPU and CPU scores
PCMark VantageVersion: 1.0.1.0 x64, System, Productivity, Hard Disk Drive benchmarks
SiSoftware Sandra 2010Version 2010.1.16.11, CPU Test = CPU Arithmetic / MultiMedia, Memory Test = Bandwidth Benchmark
