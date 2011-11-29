Nvidia GeForce GTX 560 Ti 448 Core Review: GF110 On A Diet

Benchmark Results: Battlefield 3
Does Nvidia's new GeForce GTX 560 Ti 448 Core play Battlefield 3?
It does, though it isn't significantly faster than the GeForce GTX 560 Ti. You can see that the new model performs a lot more like a GeForce GTX 570 in this particular benchmark, and that's a good sign.
Since I got the card, with a game, for $249, I'm very happy. An hour of MW3 or SC2 at max settings shows a max temp of 53C.
Because none of these cards are fast enough to run on Ultra unless you're going to drop resolution, and nobody buys this class of card to run below 1080p.
We try to make our benchmark settings realistic, not theoretical.
I play my BF3 on Ultra settings and 1080p with the 6950 2GB. Ans this is not "theoretical". So if the framerate its 10fps everybody should know.