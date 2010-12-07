GeForce GTX 570 Review: Hitting $349 With Nvidia's GF110

Test Hardware And Software
|Test Hardware
|Processors
|Intel Core i7-980X (Gulftown) 3.33 GHz at 3.73 GHz (28 * 133 MHz), LGA 1366, 6.4 GT/s QPI, 12 MB Shared L3, Hyper-Threading enabled, Power-savings enabled
|Motherboard
|Gigabyte X58A-UD5 (LGA 1366) Intel X58/ICH10R, BIOS FB
|Memory
|Kingston 6 GB (3 x 2 GB) DDR3-2000, KHX2000C8D3T1K3/6GX @ 8-8-8-24 and 1.65 V
|Hard Drive
|Intel SSDSA2M160G2GC 160 GB SATA 3Gb/s
|Graphics
|Nvidia GeForce GTX 570 1.25 GB
|Nvidia GeForce GTX 580 1.5 GB
|Nvidia GeForce GTX 480 1.5 GB
|Nvidia GeForce GTX 470 1.25 GB
|AMD Radeon HD 6850 1 GB (CrossFire)
|AMD Radeon HD 5970 2 GB
|AMD Radeon HD 5870 1 GB
|AMD Radeon HD 6870 1 GB
|Power Supply
|Cooler Master UCP-1000 W
|System Software And Drivers
|Operating System
|Windows 7 Ultimate 64-bit
|DirectX
|DirectX 11
|Graphics Driver
|AMD Catalyst 10.10d
|AMD Catalyst 10.10e (For Radeon HD 6850 1 GB in CrossFire)
|Nvidia GeForce Release 263.09 (For GTX 570)
|Nvidia GeForce Release 260.99 (For GTX 480 and 470)
|Nvidia GeForce Release 262.99 (For GTX 580)
|Games
|Lost Planet 2
|Highest Quality Settings, No AA / 16x AF, vsync off, 1680x1050 / 1900x1200 / 2560x1600, DirectX 11, Steam version
|Just Cause 2
|Highest Quality Settings, No AA / 16xAF, vsync off, 1680x1050 / 1920x1200 / 2560x1600, Bokeh filter and GPU water disabled (for Nvidia cards), Concrete Jungle Benchmark
|Metro 2033
|Medium Settings, AAA / 16x AF, 1680x1050 / 1920x1200 / 2560x1600, Built-in Benchmark, Steam version
|DiRT 2
|Ultra High Settings, 4x AA / No AF, 1680x1050 / 1920x1200 / 2560x1600, Steam version, Custom benchmark script, DX11 Rendering
|Aliens Vs. Predator Benchmark
|Highest Quality Settings, SSAO, No AA / 16xAF, vsync off, 1680x1050 / 1920x1200 / 2560x1600
|Battlefield: Bad Company 2
|Custom (Highest) Quality Settings, 8x MSAA / 16xAF, 1680x1050 / 1920x1200 / 2560x1600, opening cinematic, 145 second sequence, FRAPS
|3DMark Vantage
|Performance Default, PPU Disabled
|HAWX 2
|Highest Quality Settings, 8x AA, 1920x1200, Retail Version, Built-in Benchmark, Tessellation on/off
There is no need to root for either one. What you really want is a healthy and competitive Nvidia to drive prices down. With Intel shutting them off the chipset market and AMD beating them on their turf with the 5XXX cards, the future looked grim for NVidia.
It looks like they still got it, and that's what counts for consumers. Let's leave fanboyism to 12 year old console owners.
Or am I missing something?
EDIT:
Love this gem:
When a reviewer of not your game, but of some hardware using your game comments on how bad it is for the DRM, you know it's time to not do that, or get your game else where warning.
So you gonna buy it? Huh huh huh?