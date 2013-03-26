GeForce GTX 650 Ti Boost Review: A Budget-Oriented GK106-Based Boss

Results: F1 2012

On average, Nvidia's GeForce GTX 650 Ti Boost trails the Radeon HD 7850 just slightly in this game. Perhaps that's to be expected, though, since F1 tends to favor AMD's cards.

Nevertheless, only the GeForce GTX 650 Ti falls below 40 FPS, and just barely. All of these boards deliver otherwise-smooth performance with 8x MSAA enabled.

The variance observed between successive frames tends to be extremely low in F1 2012, which is good.