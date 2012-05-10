GeForce GTX 670 2 GB Review: Is It Already Time To Forget GTX 680?

Benchmark Results: DiRT 3 (DX 11)

Nvidia's GeForce GTX 670 has its biggest lead at 1680x1050, and that gap narrows quite a bit approaching 2560x1600.

It’s impossible to declare a winner one way or the other, though, based solely on performance in this game (or any title before, we’d say). The GeForce GTX 670 and Radeon HD 7970 appear to be two fairly evenly-matched boards separated by price (favoring Nvidia) and what we have to assume will be availability (favoring AMD).