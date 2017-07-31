Trending

Gigabyte GA-X99P-SLI Review

By

How We Test

Test Bench Hardware

Each motherboard is explicitly set to 100 MHz BCLK with a fixed 35 multiplier for all performance benchmarks. Power consumption and heat generation are tested with one 140mm fan on the liquid cooling array set to 100% while all others are disabled. Speed Step and energy saving features are enabled where possible. Windows' default "Performance" power option preset is used for every test except idle power consumption, which uses "Balanced."

Test System Configuration

CPU CoolerWaterblock - EK Supremacy Evo (Insert 2, Jet 3)Radiator - EK CE280 and PE360Fans - EK F3-140ER (2) and EK F4-120ER (3)Pump - D5 PWM G2Reservoir - EK XRES 140 Revo (200 mL)Tubing - 13/10 DuraClear
SoundIntegrated HD Audio
NetworkIntegrated Gigabit Networking
PowerAntec HCP-1200: ATX12V v2.3, EPS12V, 80 PLUS Gold
Software
OSWindows 10 64-bit
GraphicsCrimson 16.10.1 WHQL

Comparison Products

ASRock X99 Taichi

MSI X99A Gaming Pro Carbon

Benchmark Suite

Benchmark Settings
Synthetic Benchmarks & Settings
PCMark 8Version 2.7.613Home, Creative, Work, Storage, Applications (Adobe & Microsoft)
3DMark 13Version 4.47.597.0Skydiver, Firestrike, Firestrike Extreme Default Presets
SiSoftware SandraVersion 2016.03.22.21CPU Arithmetic, Multimedia, Cryptography, Memory Bandwidth
DiskSPD4k Random Read, 4k Random Write128k Sequential Read, 128k Sequential Write
Cinebench R15Build RC83328DEMOOpenGL Benchmark
CompuBenchVersion 1.5.8Face Detection, Optical Flow, Ocean Surface, Ray Tracing
Application Tests & Settings
LAME MP3Version 3.98.3Mixed 271MB WAV to mp3: Command: -b 160 --nores (160 Kb/s)
HandBrake CLIVersion: 0.9.9Sintel Open Movie Project: 4.19 GB 4k mkv to x265 mp4
BlenderVersion 2.68aBMW 27 CPU Render Benchmark, BMW 27 GPU Render Benchmark
7-ZipVersion 16.02THG-Workload (7.6 GB) to .7z, command line switches "a -t7z -r -m0=LZMA2 -mx=9"
Adobe After Effects CCRelease 2015.3.0, Version 13.8.0.144PCMark driven routine
Adobe Photoshop CCRelease 2015.5.0. 20160603.r.88 x64PCMark driven routine (light and heavy)
Adobe InDesign CCRelease 2015.4, Build 11.4.0.90 x64PCMark driven routine
Adobe IllustratorRelease 2015.3.0, Version 20.0.0 (64-bit)PCMark driven routine
Game Tests & Settings
Ashes of SingularityVersion 1.31.21360, DirectX 12, GPU-FocusedHigh PresetCrazy Preset
F1 20152015 Season, Abu Dhabi Track, RainMedium PresetUltra High Preset
Metro Last Light ReduxVersion 3.00 64-bitHigh QualityVery High Quality
The Talos PrincipleVersion 267252, 64-Bit, DirectX11High Preset, Max Render 1920x1080Ultra Preset, Max Render 1920x1080


  • shrapnel_indie 31 July 2017 13:30
    When I bought this board more than 2 years ago... the going price was hovering around $200 +/- $20.00, and has been for a long time. What happened that it nearly doubled in price?

    EDIT: it looks like its the price-finding linker again... Amazon's pricing looks to be where it should be.
    Also, I'd recommend using the latest UEFI BIOS version with this board.

    EDIT 2: DON"T even think of using a SATA M.2 drive with this board. the M.2 slot doesn't support SATA over M.2 in the slightest. I found out the hard way, and either chalk it up to me missing the data or it just wasn't as clear as it could be as to why.
    Reply
  • kalmquist 01 August 2017 08:32
    The picture at the start of this review shows a box where artwork on the front mentions Thunderbolt twice. But I searched for the GA-X99P-SLI at various online retailers, and found mostly listings which showed slightly different box artwork, with no mention of Thunderbolt, and which did not mention Thunderbolt in the specifications. I don't know what the story is, but it seems to raise the possibility that if you order this board, you could receive something different than the board reviewed here.
    Reply
  • shrapnel_indie 01 August 2017 13:20
    20007465 said:
    The picture at the start of this review shows a box where artwork on the front mentions Thunderbolt twice. But I searched for the GA-X99P-SLI at various online retailers, and found mostly listings which showed slightly different box artwork, with no mention of Thunderbolt, and which did not mention Thunderbolt in the specifications. I don't know what the story is, but it seems to raise the possibility that if you order this board, you could receive something different than the board reviewed here.

    When the MoBo was released, it didn't boast Thunderbolt, even though the Alpine controller was present. I forget exactly what it did say about Thunderbolt, it might have been something about it being Thunderbolt Ready. Well someone discovered the Alpine drivers for a Z board worked, and made an announcement about it, That was the first proclamation. Later Gigabyte did release the Alpine drivers for the X99P-SLI officially. I don't know if they updated the box art to reflect it though.
    Reply