Intel Compute Stick Review

Storage
Image 1 of 4
Image 2 of 4
Image 3 of 4
Image 4 of 4
In the storage tests, we set CrystalDiskMark to run on each machine's local flash drive (Drive C:), writing files sized at 1000 MB for five test runs. The Compute Stick fared very well, even against the other three eMMC enabled devices.
No matter how slow that usb "PC" is, it's still amazing that you can run a computer off a single little thumb drive shaped device and doesn't have problems even overheating.
I think this stick is designed more for demo purposes. Demonstrating that technology is advanced enough now that we can pack PC's in form factors unimaginable a few years ago.
Really? Can they put that in next-gen GPUs? ;)
Overall, I don't see the attraction over a normal HTPC, and in time TVs
are going to become more than quick enough to run general apps. Wouldn't
surprise me if the next move with TVs is to integrate a small PC inside
them somehow, assuming TV makers see a market for it.
Ian.
Only small business can appreciate this for signage/display purpose. For home, you're better off with a Windows based tablet with HDMI output.