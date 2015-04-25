Intel Compute Stick Review

Technical Specifications
|Operating System
|Windows 8.1 with Bing 32-bitUbuntu (Linux) 14.04 LTS 64-bit
|Processor
|Fan-cooled Intel Atom Z3735F, 2MB Cache, 1.33 GHz
|BIOS
|FCBYT10H.86A.0018.2015.0330.1117 (3/30/2015)
|Graphics
|Intel HD Graphics with driver v.15.33.27.3910
|System Memory
|Single Channel DDR3L-R-S memory @ 1.35V, 1333 MHz · Windows: 2GB · Ubuntu: 1GB
|Storage
|Built-in Samsung MGB4GC eMMC storage · Windows - 32 GB Samsung · Ubuntu - 8 GBSDXC v3.0 slot with UHS I-support
|Peripherals
|Integrated 802.11bgn Wi-FiUSB 2.0Bluetooth 4.0MicroSD card slot
|Networking
|Integrated 802.11bgn
|Audio
|Intel HD Audio via HDMI with multi-channel support
|Power Requirements
|5V, 2A wall-mount AC-DC power adapter
|Chassis Size
|103 mm x 37 mm x 12 mm
MORE: Latest Systems NewsMORE: Systems in the Forums
No matter how slow that usb "PC" is, it's still amazing that you can run a computer off a single little thumb drive shaped device and doesn't have problems even overheating.
I think this stick is designed more for demo purposes. Demonstrating that technology is advanced enough now that we can pack PC's in form factors unimaginable a few years ago.
Really? Can they put that in next-gen GPUs? ;)
Overall, I don't see the attraction over a normal HTPC, and in time TVs
are going to become more than quick enough to run general apps. Wouldn't
surprise me if the next move with TVs is to integrate a small PC inside
them somehow, assuming TV makers see a market for it.
Ian.
Only small business can appreciate this for signage/display purpose. For home, you're better off with a Windows based tablet with HDMI output.