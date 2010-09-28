Alienware's M17x: Mobility Radeon HD 5870 CrossFire Is A Go

Benchmark Results: DiRT 2 And S.T.A.L.K.E.R.: Call Of Pripyat

We’ve noticed Alienware’s better use of CPU performance potential and Eurocom’s slightly newer graphics driver before, but DiRT 2 is the first game to show a significant deficit due to the older driver. Both systems are completely playable at 1920x1080, fortunately.

Crank up the visuals, add anti-aliasing, and watch as both notebooks continue to push smooth frame rates at 1080p.

Eurocom’s improved driver doesn’t appear to make much difference in S.T.A.L.K.E.R.: Call of Pripyat. A frame rate minimum (from our test notes) of 17-18 FPS for both Alienware and Eurocom at our highest test setting would prompt us to drop AA in order to keep the super-high details.