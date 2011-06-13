Trending

Five Mechanical-Switch Keyboards: Only The Best For Your Hands

Today's we're venturing into the world of mechanical-switch keyboards, which are oh-so-satisfying to use. We'll present five different models and offer an educational exploration of the technology. At the end of the day, these are all a pleasure to use.

SteelSeries 6Gv2: Speeds And Feeds

SteelSeries 6Gv2

Technical Data
Keyboard Dimensions:448 x 135 x 38 mm
Palm Rest Dimensions:Unavailable
Weight:> 1.2 kg
Anti-Ghosting:NKRO, limited to 6KRO USB operation
Switches:Mechanical Switches, Cherry MX-Black                                           50 000 Keystrokes 4 mm Total Hub
LayoutGerman, Standard layout
Wired Connection:USB or PS/2 (via adapter)
Wireless Connection:none
MSRP:99.99 USD

(Source: Steelseries, Cherry)

  • 13 June 2011 11:41
    "You will find keyboards even pricier than these, but that's a consequence of built-in special functions and gimmicks, not better quality or suitability."

    That's a bit ignorant, since you didn't test them. Try a Topre Realforce and tell me it's a gimmick.
  • skaz 13 June 2011 11:42
    Great write up! I have a tenkeyless Leopold cherry brown and love it.
  • leather_daddy 13 June 2011 11:43
    Where is the Filco Majestouch in the product list?
  • steve11 13 June 2011 11:54
    Poorly done overview. A lot of keyboard missing in action.
  • stiehl 13 June 2011 12:03
    Hmm looking at those keyboard's layouts make me wince. I don't think I could stand a huge enter key, a nonexistent "\", Y and Z being switched, and a funky shift key. I'm happy with my blank das keyboard, thank you very much.
  • michaelahess 13 June 2011 12:26
    I actually went away from mechanical keyboards about 7 years ago. I really prefer a solid rubber dome keyboard. I currently use a Logitech MX5500 for gaming and a Logitech Wave for typing. Never had any issues with either for their purposes. I do miss the tactile feel, but honestly the 5500 is a MUCH better gaming board, plus the noise doesn't drive me crazy.

    For all of you with exotic keyboards, you must be extra special picky ;) I type 110 wpm without error and have no trouble with the wave or 5500.
  • Stardude82 13 June 2011 12:41
    My Model M is too cool for this review.
  • fakie 13 June 2011 12:50
    wheres the das keyboard model s ultimate?
  • mortsmi7 13 June 2011 12:53
    I kind of wished they had compared them to some mainstream keyboards like the cheapy walmart logitech, dell keyboard, or ibm. Sure they work great, but compared to what. I'm not a fan of loud and clicky ibm, but thats as far as my interest in key-presses goes.

    I bought my G110 for the extra macro keys that I never use. In fact I use the onboard volume control more often.

  • 13 June 2011 13:03
    Where is the Model M? Is it too cool for this review?
    And it's "buckling spring", not "bent spring"
