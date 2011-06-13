Five Mechanical-Switch Keyboards: Only The Best For Your Hands

SteelSeries 6Gv2: Speeds And Feeds
SteelSeries 6Gv2
|Technical Data
|Keyboard Dimensions:
|448 x 135 x 38 mm
|Palm Rest Dimensions:
|Unavailable
|Weight:
|> 1.2 kg
|Anti-Ghosting:
|NKRO, limited to 6KRO USB operation
|Switches:
|Mechanical Switches, Cherry MX-Black 50 000 Keystrokes 4 mm Total Hub
|Layout
|German, Standard layout
|Wired Connection:
|USB or PS/2 (via adapter)
|Wireless Connection:
|none
|MSRP:
|99.99 USD
(Source: Steelseries, Cherry)
That's a bit ignorant, since you didn't test them. Try a Topre Realforce and tell me it's a gimmick.
For all of you with exotic keyboards, you must be extra special picky ;) I type 110 wpm without error and have no trouble with the wave or 5500.
I bought my G110 for the extra macro keys that I never use. In fact I use the onboard volume control more often.
And it's "buckling spring", not "bent spring"