Seven Small (But Powerful) Mini-PCs, Reviewed

Power Usage Benchmarks
Let's start with a power and temperature reading at idle, which should give us some idea of how these systems behave most of the time.
Every mini-PC except for ASRock's registers idle power consumption between 8.4 and 13.2 W. The VisionX is penalized for its add-on GPU, which pushes power use to 27 W at idle.
When we kick off a video playback workload, the VisionX continues pulling the most power as we measure 45 W. The other PCs sip between 12 and 17 W, which is barely above their idle consumption results.
Next, we tax each CPU with Sandra's Cryptography benchmark and record a wider range of results. ASRock's VisionX continues to use between 40 and 50 W, while the competition start around 20 and peak around 35 W. Turbo Boost and available thermal headroom most definitely play a role in how much these chips are allowed to ramp up.
A gaming workload shows us that ASRock's Radeon GPU requires a lot more power than Intel's built-in graphics engines. Of course, you do get all of that extra performance. And compared to most gaming desktops, a 95 W ceiling is still pretty reasonable. The other compact platforms hover between 25 and 40 W, albeit at sub-standard frame rates.
I am disappoint, this would be a great area for AMD to show their competitiveness.
VESA mounted on the back of a monitor, these look really clunky, and I'd rather go with an AIO kit using the thin mini-ITX form factor where I have more control over processor choice.
I'd be more excited if this technology and form factor were applied in a more interchangeable system with a standardized GPU socket. I really like what ASRock and Gigabyte have done with their compact systems. They're not as compact, but having something a little more substantial on my desk is a good thing, and they pack a lot of punch. I just wish the standards were developed to allow builders to replicate that feat - pipe dream, I know.
One thing is for sure, AMD needs to develop it's own equivalent of the NUC and thin Mini-ITX. The success of it's Kaveri line I think would be helped out by innovation in form factor.