In The Lab With Seagate's Momentus XT 750 GB Hybrid HDD

Hybrid Hard Drives Evolve Yet Again
We've seen hard disk drive technology make significant advances over the many years we've been covering it. If you were to map out, over time, the cost of mechanical storage per gigabyte, hard drives look pretty darned good. The rate at which performance has increased isn't nearly as impressive, though. Hard drives have increasingly become performance bottlenecks in high-performance PCs.
So, when solid-state drives first appeared on the enthusiast radar roughly three years ago, they were quickly embraced as the best single performance upgrade you could buy. An SSD's main advantage is its low access times, which are an order of magnitude faster than hard drives. That advantage, however, hasn't changed much since solid-state technology first hit the scene. Although subsequent generations of SSDs improve storage performance in other ways, there's no way to match the bang for your buck that those first SSDs offered. If you already own an SSD, you're probably better off upgrading some other component inside your PC before spending more money on a more modern solid-state drive.
Evolution in SSD technology has been primarily confined to changes in NAND and controller technology. The constant efforts to improve NAND technology have been relentless, with die shrinks occurring every year. Each time a manufacturer achieves smaller process geometry, it can push down the cost of flash memory and enable more affordable SSDs.
Even today, though, a 500 GB SSD still costs more than a well-optioned laptop. We'll never see cost parity per bit between hard drives and SSDs due to the investment that goes into such aggressive manufacturing roadmaps. SanDisk predicts that current NAND technology will continue to dominate for the rest of the decade. But plans to replace NAND with 3D ReRAM are already in progress, and newer technologies could be in production within five years. Resistive RAM will enable lower costs, better endurance, and faster random performance. So, it’s unlikely that SSDs as they exist right now will persist beyond the end of the decade.
Bottom line: SSDs are expected to remain a premium technology until they're eventually phased out. They'll never match the cost per gigabyte of hard drives, and they'll never catch the growing capacities of hard drives. Very low access times make SSDs ideal for installing an operating system and performance-sensitive applications. But their high cost makes them unsuitable for user data, like music and movie libraries.
Consequently, hard drives are typically still used for those sorts of files, resulting in a tiered storage environment. But what if you could merge both technologies into one product and achieve the best qualities of both hard drives and SSDs? Enter the hybrid hard disk drive (HHDD), a relatively new idea in the storage world. We reviewed our first hybrid hard drive more than two years ago in our Momentus XT Review: Seagate's Marriage Of The HDD And Flash Memory. This time around, we're spending some lab time with that model's successor, the 750 GB Momentus XT, comparing it to solid-state and hard disk drives.
If not (which it is easy to argue it would at least not be working properly if at all). Then you must say it has twice the chance at failure. This is because if there is a 1:1000 chance of the HD part failing, and a 1:1000 cahnce of the flash failing (your spider shows them to be roughly equal) then there is a 2:1000 chance of "drive" failure in total (or 1:500).
That is called "probability" it is funny like that. Think of it like a weird RAID 0 array.
My Adrenaline + Samsung Spinpoint F3 1TB 7200rpm HDD say they are the better buys :)
Installed my OS onto my HDD (was originally on a Crucial M4 64GB) then installed the Caching software from Dataplex and watched the sparks fly!
Now my Spinpoint runs as fast as my Intel 320 series 120GB SSD in CrystalDiskMark :)
Plus I can always upgrade to a 2TB HDD meaning I can have 2TB of space running at SSD speeds all day :)
When you are a srs gamer like me and you have hundreds of games to store and no SSD capable of holding them, you begin to want to find solutions to solve that. Well ever since I installed the caching drive + software (very simple) everything about my HDD is fast!
Momentus is old and tried. The only thing I know of that can match the performance of my HDD+SSD cache is a new gen velociraptor 1TB HDD that costs around $320. Which could get me 2TB of storage and the SSD cache and still have money left over lol so neither new gen raptors or momentus are worth the cost unless you are limited to 1x 3.5" bay in your computer.. Even then a 2.5" SSD is very easy to hide in a case..
I've seen the argument "why not just get a regular SSD instead of the Adrenaline, won't they do the same thing?"
My response to that is, for the average user that wants simplicity getting a SSD premade for caching that comes with quality software is the way to go. The Dataplex software is very very light and as simple as install then forget it existed.