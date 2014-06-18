MSI GT60 2PC Dominator Review: A Fast Notebook With Battery Boost

Deeper Into The GT60 2PC Dominator
The GT60 2PC Dominator ships with mounting hardware for a second hard drive, documentation, a utility CD, a dismounted battery, AC/DC adapter, and power cord. The external brick is fairly large at 6.6” long, 3.3” wide, and 1.6” thick. Moreover, it contributes 1.9 pounds to a combined 8.8 pounds of travel weight.
The included 1 TB hard drive has around 15 GB of separate partitions for Windows recovery. If you’d like to do a clean install, we recommend backing up the factory installation first.
If you’d like to replace, upgrade, or add storage to complement that drive, you’ll need to punch a hole in the tamper-resistant warranty sticker.
Inside, you’ll find two large sinks, a hard drive, an empty 2.5” bay, and two empty DIMM slots. What you won’t find is the mSATA-based RAID adapter featured so prominently in our GX60 review, as this specific GT60 model focuses its entire budget on making your programs run fast, rather than load quickly.
A third empty memory slot is located beneath the keyboard.
The graphics sink comes out first, followed by the CPU sink. Both of these parts are replaceable, with the GeForce GTX 870M using the same MXM 3.0b format as the one in GeForce GTX 880M, 870M, And 860M: Mobile GPUs, Tested.
Once burned, twice shy MSI.
The fan in this laptop is awesome. MSI is the only company I know of that puts a 12 volt fan in their laptop. This single fan can move about 25cfm of air (source; http://www.tomshardware.com/reviews/gt70-dragon-edition-2-core-i7-4930mx-laptop,3545-5.html)
which may be more air flow than the Asus G750 can supply, who knows.
The CPU in this laptop is socketed and fully supports all the way up to a 4940MX Extreme CPU 3.1/4GHZ and supports overclocking via Intel XTU.
The CPU in the G750 cannot be upgraded so it is just a gaming laptop whereas this can be a workstation laptop.
The screen can tilt back significantly more than the G750 (both the GT60 and GT70 MSI laptops) and weighs less with the same computing hardware.
The 180w AC adapter limitation and the NOS crutch can be annoying if you are fully taxing the extreme CPU and the GPU for long periods of time, it may dip into the battery. Once the battery goes down to 30%, it'll stop sucking from the battery and throttle.
Luckily I don't think NOS ever really activates unless you have an extreme CPU in it and everything fully taxed and may be quite hard to activate since this model isn't the -2PE model with the 880m.
The new MSI GT72 has a 220w AC adapter so I guess they've figured that they need more power headroom).
You can set other FPS targets but I left it at the 30FPS default to get the best battery benefit.
Then you're not going to find a notebook you can game on...anywhere.
I LOL'd at this. Well-said Crashman. I don't know how anyone that has ever used a laptop even for light gaming (I'm referring to something as simple as League Of Legends) could say something like "a laptop must be silent and cool or its pointless". The fact is: performance = heat = adequate cooling = noise. The amount of each of these is dependent on the other...as well as the build (obviously), but the confined space in MOBILE COMPUTERS (aka notebooks/laptops) will always be a challenge until technology can convert the effects of energy used into cold, instead of heat.