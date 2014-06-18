MSI GT60 2PC Dominator Review: A Fast Notebook With Battery Boost

Deeper Into The GT60 2PC Dominator

The GT60 2PC Dominator ships with mounting hardware for a second hard drive, documentation, a utility CD, a dismounted battery, AC/DC adapter, and power cord. The external brick is fairly large at 6.6” long, 3.3” wide, and 1.6” thick. Moreover, it contributes 1.9 pounds to a combined 8.8 pounds of travel weight.

The included 1 TB hard drive has around 15 GB of separate partitions for Windows recovery. If you’d like to do a clean install, we recommend backing up the factory installation first.

If you’d like to replace, upgrade, or add storage to complement that drive, you’ll need to punch a hole in the tamper-resistant warranty sticker.

Inside, you’ll find two large sinks, a hard drive, an empty 2.5” bay, and two empty DIMM slots. What you won’t find is the mSATA-based RAID adapter featured so prominently in our GX60 review, as this specific GT60 model focuses its entire budget on making your programs run fast, rather than load quickly.

A third empty memory slot is located beneath the keyboard.

The graphics sink comes out first, followed by the CPU sink. Both of these parts are replaceable, with the GeForce GTX 870M using the same MXM 3.0b format as the one in GeForce GTX 880M, 870M, And 860M: Mobile GPUs, Tested.